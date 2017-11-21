New releases

New Releases: Dec. 22, 2017

Reissues (CDs / vinyl)

Artist: Title: Label:
Avenged Sevenfold “The Stage (Deluxe Edition)” (2016 album, with 11 bonus tracks; Vinyl; Download; eBay; On Tour; Merch) (Capitol)
Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark “The Punishment of Luxury: B Sides & Bonus Material” (Track list; Download; iTunes) (White Noise)
Ten Years After “Ten Years After 1967-1974” (50th anniversary 10-CD box set, including the previously unreleased “The Cap Ferrat Sessions,” newly mixed by producer Chris Kimsey; Read here; Amazon UK; eBay) (Chrysalis)

DVD / Blu-ray

Artist(s)/Cast: Title: Studio/Label:
The Tragically Hip “The Tragically Hip: A National Celebration [DVD]” (the final show of the Tragically Hip’s Man Machine Poem Tour, on Aug. 20, 2016 at the K-Rock Centre in Kingston, Ontario, after frontman Gord Downie’s terminal brain cancer diagnosis; Blu-ray) (Eagle Vision)

