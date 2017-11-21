Published on November 21st, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
New Releases: Dec. 22, 2017
Reissues (CDs / vinyl)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Avenged Sevenfold
|“The Stage (Deluxe Edition)” (2016 album, with 11 bonus tracks; Vinyl; Download; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Capitol)
|Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark
|“The Punishment of Luxury: B Sides & Bonus Material” (Track list; Download; iTunes)
|(White Noise)
|Ten Years After
|“Ten Years After 1967-1974” (50th anniversary 10-CD box set, including the previously unreleased “The Cap Ferrat Sessions,” newly mixed by producer Chris Kimsey; Read here; Amazon UK; eBay)
|(Chrysalis)
DVD / Blu-ray
|Artist(s)/Cast:
|Title:
|Studio/Label:
|The Tragically Hip
|“The Tragically Hip: A National Celebration [DVD]” (the final show of the Tragically Hip’s Man Machine Poem Tour, on Aug. 20, 2016 at the K-Rock Centre in Kingston, Ontario, after frontman Gord Downie’s terminal brain cancer diagnosis; Blu-ray)
|(Eagle Vision)
Next Week: Dec. 29, 2017
