New Releases: Dec. 16, 2016

Dec. 16, 2016 » “2112 (40th Anniversary),” Rush; “The Mono Collection,” The Kinks; “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack),” Michael Giacchino, etc.

Dec. 23, 2016 » Boston, The 5th Dimension, David Oistrakh, etc.

Jan. 6, 2017 » Dropkick Murphys, Gone Is Gone, Nightwish, Chasing Safety, etc.

Jan. 13, 2017 » The Flaming Lips, The xx, Brantley Gilbert, You Me At Six, Sepultura, The Band of Heathens, Tom Chaplin, Danny Gokey, etc.

Jan. 20, 2017 » AFI, Foxygen, Mick Harvey, Blackfield, As It Is, Cherry Glazerr, Austra, etc.

Jan. 27, 2017 » Train, Lauren Alaina, Kehlani, Ty Segall, Tift Merritt, Chris Thile & Brad Mehldau, Fred Thomas, Allison Crutchfield, Bash & Pop, etc.

More New Releases» Feb. 3 and Beyond

Elton John loves Pauseandplay.com • Deals of the Day Best Sellers • Vinyl Gift Guide • $5 Digital Albums

20% off all orders at Fanatics with code “BOWS” • At Walmart.com: Great gifts for less and free shipping $50+ • Band T-Shirts • Turntables & Accessories • Home Audio Systems • Amazon Tap $40 Off

Love Pauseandplay.com? We do, too … Help us keep it going. (Every little bit helps.) We ♥ u.

NOTE: This site contains affiliate links; Pauseandplay.com will be compensated (albeit by a small percentage) if you make a purchase after clicking the links