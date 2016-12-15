New releases

New Releases: Dec. 16, 2016

New Releases (CDs / vinyl)

Artist: Title: Label:
The Candles “Matter + Spirit” (producer: Ben Rice; guests: Norah Jones, Danny Clinch; Hear here; MP3) (The End)
Michael Giacchino “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (the first of the Star Wars standalone films opens Dec. 16; See here) (Walt Disney)
Justin Hurwitz “La La Land (Original Motion Picture Score)” (MP3) (Interscope)
The Lox “Filthy America … It’s Beautiful” (Jadakiss, Styles P and Sheek Louch’s first full-length album in 16 years; guests: Gucci Mane, Mobb Deep, Dyce Payne; Hear here; MP3; On Tour) (D-Block / Roc Nation)
Various artists “NEW GEN” (collaborative album, led by Caroline SM, showcasing the best of new U.K. grime, hip-hop, trap and new wave R&B; first single: “Ring the Alarm,” feat. Avelino and Tiggs da Author, produced by Jevon; See here; Vinyl; MP3) (XL Recordings)
The Wild Feathers “Live at the Ryman” (June 26, 2016, concert; two CDs, 17 songs; originally released on Record Store Day; Hear here) (Warner)

New Releases (MP3s)

Artist: Title: Label:
Kid Cudi “Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin'” (CD version will be released Dec. 23; Hear here) (Wicked Awesome / Kid Cudi / Republic)
Little Simz “Stillness in Wonderland” (producer: SHE; first single: “Poison Ivy”; Hear here; Read here) (Age 101)
Margate “Snow Day” (five-song EP; producer: Paul Miner; Hear here) (Cyber Tracks)
Megosh (Baltimore alt prog-rock/post-hardcore band) “Apostasy” (first single: “I Stole from the Dead”; Hear here) (Outerloop)

Reissues (CDs / vinyl)

Artist: Title: Label:
Muhal Richard Abrams “The Complete Remastered Recordings on Black Saint & Soul Note, Volume 2” (nine-CD box set) (Black Saint / Soul Note)
Tony Bennett “Tony Bennett Celebrates 90” (18-song compilation; Amazon-exclusive three-CD Deluxe Edition; MP3; MP3 Deluxe Edition; Merch) (Columbia / Legacy)
John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band “Eddie and the Cruisers (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Hybrid SACD]” (1983 album; remastered) (Audio Fidelity)
The Kinks “The Mono Collection” (10-LP, 180-gram vinyl box set) (Sanctuary)
John Miles “The Decca Albums” (five-disc set includes “Rebel,” “Stranger in the City,” “Zaragon,” “MMPH – More Miles Per Hour” and “BBC in Concert [March 1978]”) (U.K. – Caroline)
David Murray “The Complete Remastered Recordings Volume 3” (six-CD box set) (Black Saint / Soul Note)
Randy Newman “The Randy Newman Songbook” (three-CD box set containing the three volumes of his “Songbook” series, with five bonus tracks) (Nonesuch)
Puscifer “Money Shot Your Re Load” (remix version of the “Money Shot” album; originally released on Record Store Day) (Puscifer Entertainment)
Rage Against the Machine “Evil Empire [Hybrid SACD]” (1996 album; remastered) (Audio Fidelity)
Rush “2112 (40th Anniversary)” (1976 album; remastered two-CD, one-DVD set; includes rare live and previously unreleased material, plus covers from Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins, Alice in Chains, Steven Wilson, etc.; Super Deluxe Edition, three-LP, two-CD, DVD; Vinyl; MP3; Merch) (Anthem / Mercury / UMe)
Mal Waldron “The Complete Remastered Recordings Volume 2” (11-CD box set) (Black Saint / Soul Note)

Reissues (MP3s)

Artist: Title: Label:
Bobby Hart “The First Bobby Hart Solo Album” (1980 album; with previously unreleased tracks; Read here) (7a)
Bob Marley and the Wailers “Live! (Deluxe Edition)” (1975 album; 22 tracks) (Tuff Gong)

DVD / Blu-ray

Artist(s)/cast: Title: Studio/Label:
Peter Capaldi, Jenna Coleman, et al “Doctor Who: Series Eight, Part Two [DVD]” (three discs) (BBC Home Entertainment)
Allie Marie Evans, Patrick Johnson, Lyliana Wray, et al “Maximum Ride [DVD]” (2016 film) (Paramount)
Harvey Fierstein, Maddie Baillio, Kristin Chenoweth, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, et al “Hairspray Live! [DVD]” (premiered Dec. 7 on NBC; See here) (Universal Studios Home Entertainment)
Tom Hanks, Aaron Eckhart, Laura Linney, et al “Sully [DVD]” (2016 film; Blu-ray + DVD; 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray) (Warner Home Video)
Hillsong United “Hillsong: Let Hope Rise [DVD]” (Blu-ray+ DVD) (Universal Studios Home Entertainment)
Joey+Rory “To Joey, With Love [DVD]” (2016 documentary) (Anchor Bay)
Barry Newman, et al “Petrocelli: The Complete Collection [DVD]” (two seasons and 44 episodes on 10 discs) (Visual Entertainment Inc.)
Oasis “Oasis: Supersonic [DVD]” (2016 documentary) (Lionsgate)
Chris Pratt, Ethan Hawke, Haley Bennett, et al “The Magnificent Seven [DVD]” (2016 film; Blu-ray + DVD; 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray) (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment)
Andy Samberg, Kelsey Grammer, et al “Storks [DVD]” (2016 film; Blu-ray + DVD; 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray) (Warner Home Video)
Brad Paisley “Life Amplified World Tour: Live From WVU [DVD/CD]” (concert film directed by Daniel E. Catullo III; CD; MP3) (City Drive Films)
Dolly Parton, Gerald McRaney, et al “Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love [DVD]” (2016 film; Blu-ray) (Warner Home Video)

Cool Stuff

Manufacturer: Product: Release Date:
DK Children “Star Wars: Rogue One: The Ultimate Visual Guide” (Hardcover; author: Pablo Hidalgo; also available at Target) (Dec. 16)

Next Week: Dec. 23, 2016

Nov. 4 / Nov. 11 / Nov. 18 / Nov. 25 / Dec. 2 / Dec. 9

