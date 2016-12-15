Published on December 15th, 2016 | by Gerry Galipault0
New Releases: Dec. 16, 2016
New Releases (CDs / vinyl)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|The Candles
|“Matter + Spirit” (producer: Ben Rice; guests: Norah Jones, Danny Clinch; Hear here; MP3)
|(The End)
|Michael Giacchino
|“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (the first of the Star Wars standalone films opens Dec. 16; See here)
|(Walt Disney)
|Justin Hurwitz
|“La La Land (Original Motion Picture Score)” (MP3)
|(Interscope)
|The Lox
|“Filthy America … It’s Beautiful” (Jadakiss, Styles P and Sheek Louch’s first full-length album in 16 years; guests: Gucci Mane, Mobb Deep, Dyce Payne; Hear here; MP3; On Tour)
|(D-Block / Roc Nation)
|Various artists
|“NEW GEN” (collaborative album, led by Caroline SM, showcasing the best of new U.K. grime, hip-hop, trap and new wave R&B; first single: “Ring the Alarm,” feat. Avelino and Tiggs da Author, produced by Jevon; See here; Vinyl; MP3)
|(XL Recordings)
|The Wild Feathers
|“Live at the Ryman” (June 26, 2016, concert; two CDs, 17 songs; originally released on Record Store Day; Hear here)
|(Warner)
New Releases (MP3s)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Kid Cudi
|“Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin'” (CD version will be released Dec. 23; Hear here)
|(Wicked Awesome / Kid Cudi / Republic)
|Little Simz
|“Stillness in Wonderland” (producer: SHE; first single: “Poison Ivy”; Hear here; Read here)
|(Age 101)
|Margate
|“Snow Day” (five-song EP; producer: Paul Miner; Hear here)
|(Cyber Tracks)
|Megosh (Baltimore alt prog-rock/post-hardcore band)
|“Apostasy” (first single: “I Stole from the Dead”; Hear here)
|(Outerloop)
Reissues (CDs / vinyl)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Muhal Richard Abrams
|“The Complete Remastered Recordings on Black Saint & Soul Note, Volume 2” (nine-CD box set)
|(Black Saint / Soul Note)
|Tony Bennett
|“Tony Bennett Celebrates 90” (18-song compilation; Amazon-exclusive three-CD Deluxe Edition; MP3; MP3 Deluxe Edition; Merch)
|(Columbia / Legacy)
|John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band
|“Eddie and the Cruisers (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Hybrid SACD]” (1983 album; remastered)
|(Audio Fidelity)
|The Kinks
|“The Mono Collection” (10-LP, 180-gram vinyl box set)
|(Sanctuary)
|John Miles
|“The Decca Albums” (five-disc set includes “Rebel,” “Stranger in the City,” “Zaragon,” “MMPH – More Miles Per Hour” and “BBC in Concert [March 1978]”)
|(U.K. – Caroline)
|David Murray
|“The Complete Remastered Recordings Volume 3” (six-CD box set)
|(Black Saint / Soul Note)
|Randy Newman
|“The Randy Newman Songbook” (three-CD box set containing the three volumes of his “Songbook” series, with five bonus tracks)
|(Nonesuch)
|Puscifer
|“Money Shot Your Re Load” (remix version of the “Money Shot” album; originally released on Record Store Day)
|(Puscifer Entertainment)
|Rage Against the Machine
|“Evil Empire [Hybrid SACD]” (1996 album; remastered)
|(Audio Fidelity)
|Rush
|“2112 (40th Anniversary)” (1976 album; remastered two-CD, one-DVD set; includes rare live and previously unreleased material, plus covers from Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins, Alice in Chains, Steven Wilson, etc.; Super Deluxe Edition, three-LP, two-CD, DVD; Vinyl; MP3; Merch)
|(Anthem / Mercury / UMe)
|Mal Waldron
|“The Complete Remastered Recordings Volume 2” (11-CD box set)
|(Black Saint / Soul Note)
Reissues (MP3s)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Bobby Hart
|“The First Bobby Hart Solo Album” (1980 album; with previously unreleased tracks; Read here)
|(7a)
|Bob Marley and the Wailers
|“Live! (Deluxe Edition)” (1975 album; 22 tracks)
|(Tuff Gong)
DVD / Blu-ray
|Artist(s)/cast:
|Title:
|Studio/Label:
|Peter Capaldi, Jenna Coleman, et al
|“Doctor Who: Series Eight, Part Two [DVD]” (three discs)
|(BBC Home Entertainment)
|Allie Marie Evans, Patrick Johnson, Lyliana Wray, et al
|“Maximum Ride [DVD]” (2016 film)
|(Paramount)
|Harvey Fierstein, Maddie Baillio, Kristin Chenoweth, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, et al
|“Hairspray Live! [DVD]” (premiered Dec. 7 on NBC; See here)
|(Universal Studios Home Entertainment)
|Tom Hanks, Aaron Eckhart, Laura Linney, et al
|“Sully [DVD]” (2016 film; Blu-ray + DVD; 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray)
|(Warner Home Video)
|Hillsong United
|“Hillsong: Let Hope Rise [DVD]” (Blu-ray+ DVD)
|(Universal Studios Home Entertainment)
|Joey+Rory
|“To Joey, With Love [DVD]” (2016 documentary)
|(Anchor Bay)
|Barry Newman, et al
|“Petrocelli: The Complete Collection [DVD]” (two seasons and 44 episodes on 10 discs)
|(Visual Entertainment Inc.)
|Oasis
|“Oasis: Supersonic [DVD]” (2016 documentary)
|(Lionsgate)
|Chris Pratt, Ethan Hawke, Haley Bennett, et al
|“The Magnificent Seven [DVD]” (2016 film; Blu-ray + DVD; 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray)
|(Sony Pictures Home Entertainment)
|Andy Samberg, Kelsey Grammer, et al
|“Storks [DVD]” (2016 film; Blu-ray + DVD; 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray)
|(Warner Home Video)
|Brad Paisley
|“Life Amplified World Tour: Live From WVU [DVD/CD]” (concert film directed by Daniel E. Catullo III; CD; MP3)
|(City Drive Films)
|Dolly Parton, Gerald McRaney, et al
|“Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love [DVD]” (2016 film; Blu-ray)
|(Warner Home Video)
Cool Stuff
|Manufacturer:
|Product:
|Release Date:
|DK Children
|“Star Wars: Rogue One: The Ultimate Visual Guide” (Hardcover; author: Pablo Hidalgo; also available at Target)
|(Dec. 16)