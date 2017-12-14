Published on December 14th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
New Releases: Dec. 15, 2017
New Releases (CDs / Vinyl)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Asking Alexandria
|“Asking Alexandria” (producer: Matt Good; new single: “Where Did It Go?”; Hear here; See here; Amazon.ca; Amazon UK; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Sumerian)
|Boosie BadAzz
|“BooPac” (two CDs, 24 tracks; guests: Yung Bleu, London Jae, B. Will, Lee Banks; new single: “God Wants Me to Ball”; Hear here; Amazon.ca; Amazon UK; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Trill / Atlantic)
|Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein
|“Stranger Things 2 (A Netflix Original Series Soundtrack)” (Hear here; Amazon.ca; Amazon UK; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; Merch)
|(Lakeshore)
|dvsn (Canadian R&B duo)
|“Morning After” (released on Download on Oct 13; producers: Nineteen85, 40, Alpha, Maneesh, Noël, Robin Hannibal; new single: “Mood”; Hear here; Amazon.ca; Amazon UK; iTunes; On Tour)
|(OVO Sound / Warner)
|Eminem
|“Revival” (guests: Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, Ed Sheeran, P!nk, X Ambassadors, Skylar Grey, Kehlani, Phresher; new single: “Untouchable”; Hear here; Read here; Amazon.ca; Amazon UK; Download; eBay; Merch)
|(Aftermath / Shady / Interscope)
|G-Eazy
|“The Beautiful & Damned” (guests: Halsey, Charlie Puth, Anna of the North, A$AP Rocky, Cardi B, E-40, Kehlani; new single: “The Plan”; Hear here; Read here; Amazon.ca; Amazon UK; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(BPG / RVG / RCA)
|Linkin Park
|“One More Light Live” (dedicated to the late Chester Bennington; Read here; Amazon.ca; Amazon UK; Download; iTunes; eBay; Merch)
|(Warner)
|Majid Jordan
|“The Space Between” (released on Download on Oct. 27; guests: PARTYNEXTDOOR, dvsn; Hear here; Amazon.ca; Amazon UK; iTunes; On Tour; Merch)
|(OVO Sound / Warner)
|N.E.R.D
|“NO_ONE EVER REALLY DIES” (guests: Rihanna, Ed Sheeran, André 3000, Kendrick Lamar, M.I.A., Gucci Mane, Wale, Future; first single: “Lemon”; Hear here; Read here; Amazon.ca; Amazon UK; Download; iTunes; eBay)
|(N.E.R.D Music / Columbia)
|New Order
|“NOMC15” (recorded live at Brixton Academy during the Manchester International Festival; Hear here; Amazon.ca; Amazon UK; Vinyl; Download)
|(Mute)
|Panic! At the Disco
|“All My Friends We’re Glorious [Vinyl]” (a 21-track double-LP set recorded on the band’s recent Death of a Bachelor Tour; Amazon.ca; Amazon UK; eBay; Merch)
|(Fueled By Ramen / DCD2 / Crush Music)
|Sir Rosevelt (Southern pop group feat. Zac Brown, Niko Moon and Ben Simonetti)
|“Sir Rosevelt” (new single: “Something ‘Bout You”; Hear here; Amazon.ca; Amazon UK; Download; On Tour)
|(Elektra)
|Söur Bruthers
|“Söur Bruthers” (six-song EP; Hear here; Amazon UK; Download; iTunes)
|(Limbocat Productions)
|Various artists
|“Bright: The Album” (soundtrack to the Netflix action movie titled “Bright,” starring Will Smith and Joel Edgerton; debuts Dec. 22; featuring tracks by Bastille, Ty Dolla $ign, alt-J, Portugal. The Man, Camila Cabello, Logic, etc.; See here; Amazon.ca; Amazon UK; Download)
|(Atlantic)
|Various artists
|“Pitch Perfect 3 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (sequel opens Dec. 22; Target-Exclusive CD, with four extra songs; See here; Amazon.ca; Amazon UK; Vinyl; In Theaters)
|(UMG Recordings)
|Dale Watson
|“Blackjack” (re-recorded greatest hits plus a new track, “Blackjack”; Amazon.ca; Amazon UK; On Tour)
|(Red River Entertainment)
|John Williams
|“Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (See here; Target-Exclusive CD, with two collectible cards; Amazon.ca; Amazon UK; Download; In Theaters on Dec. 15; Merch)
|(Walt Disney)
New Releases (Downloads)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Charli XCX
|“Pop 2” (guests: Carly Rae Jepsen, Tove Lo, Alma, Caroline Polachek, Mykki Blanco, Tommy Cash, etc.; first single: “Out of My Head”; Hear here; Amazon UK; iTunes; eBay; Merch)
|(Atlantic)
|Chicken (NYC electronic artist)
|“Chicken’s Party” (guests: Chynna, Dai Burger, Gay Dubstep, DJ nunu belle; Hear here; iTunes)
|(Twin, Dec. 12)
|The Go Ahead (led by Kyna Wise, daughter of “Twin Peaks” star Ray Wise)
|“In Harms Way” (six-song EP; Hear here)
|(The Go Ahead)
|IVVO (London-based producer)
|“Prince of Grunge” (six-song EP; Hear here)
|(NYX UNCHAINED)
|Monster Rally (musical project of Cleveland-born artist Ted Feighan)
|“Flowering Jungle” (new single: “Toucans”; Hear here; Vinyl; iTunes)
|(Gold Robot)
|The New Tarot (Brooklyn alt-rock band)
|“Wild Arcana” (recorded live at New York’s Bowery Electric; See here)
|(SoBro Music)
|Various artists
|“Faces in the Living Room” (collaborative EP featuring Bakery, singer-songwriter Alice Phoebe Lou, Temple Haze and Che Lingo; Hear here)
|(Baketown Collective)
Reissues (CDs / Vinyl)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|The Beatles
|“The Beatles: The Christmas Records [Vinyl]” (box set of seven 7-inch colored vinyl singles, originally released only to Fan Club members in 1963-69, featuring the original artwork; Read here; Amazon.ca; Amazon UK), “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Heart Club Band [Vinyl]” (1967 album; Picture Disc; 2017 stereo mix; Black Vinyl; Amazon.ca; Amazon UK; eBay; Merch)
|(Apple / Capitol / UMe)
|Ethiopian & His All Stars
|“The Return of Jack Sparrow” (previously unreleased 20-song album; Hear here; Amazon.ca; Amazon UK; Download)
|(Nighthawk / Omnivore Recordings)
|The Guess Who
|“American Woman (Deluxe Expanded Edition)” (1970 album; remastered; two-CD set includes single edits, session outtakes, and tracks intended for a follow-up album but shelved after Randy Bachman left the band; Read here; Amazon.ca; Amazon UK)
|(Iconoclassic)
|Billie Holiday
|“Classic Lady Day” (five-CD box set; Amazon.ca; Amazon UK; Vinyl)
|(Verve / UMe)
|The Monkees
|“More of the Monkees (Super Deluxe Edition)” (1967 album; remastered; three-CD box set, with 91 tracks, including 55 previously unreleased alternate takes, remixes and 1967 concert recordings; Read here; eBay; Filmography; Merch)
|(Rhino)
|Otis Redding
|“The Definitive Studio Album Collection [Vinyl]” (seven-LP box set; Amazon.ca; Amazon UK; eBay; Merch)
|(Rhino / Atlantic)
|Taylor Swift
|“Reputation [Vinyl]” (2017 album; double picture disc; Amazon.ca; Amazon UK; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Big Machine)
|Dinah Washington
|“The Divine Miss Dinah Washington” (five-CD box set; Amazon.ca; Amazon UK; Vinyl)
|(Verve / UMe)
Next Week: Dec. 22, 2017
