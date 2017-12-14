New releases

New Releases: Dec. 15, 2017

New Releases (CDs / Vinyl)

Artist: Title: Label:
Asking Alexandria “Asking Alexandria” (producer: Matt Good; new single: “Where Did It Go?”; Hear here; See here; Amazon.ca; Amazon UK; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch) (Sumerian)
Boosie BadAzz “BooPac” (two CDs, 24 tracks; guests: Yung Bleu, London Jae, B. Will, Lee Banks; new single: “God Wants Me to Ball”; Hear here; Amazon.ca; Amazon UK; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch) (Trill / Atlantic)
Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein “Stranger Things 2 (A Netflix Original Series Soundtrack)” (Hear here; Amazon.ca; Amazon UK; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; Merch) (Lakeshore)
dvsn (Canadian R&B duo) “Morning After” (released on Download on Oct 13; producers: Nineteen85, 40, Alpha, Maneesh, Noël, Robin Hannibal; new single: “Mood”; Hear here; Amazon.ca; Amazon UK; iTunes; On Tour) (OVO Sound / Warner)
Eminem “Revival” (guests: Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, Ed Sheeran, P!nk, X Ambassadors, Skylar Grey, Kehlani, Phresher; new single: “Untouchable”; Hear here; Read here; Amazon.ca; Amazon UK; Download; eBay; Merch) (Aftermath / Shady / Interscope)
G-Eazy “The Beautiful & Damned” (guests: Halsey, Charlie Puth, Anna of the North, A$AP Rocky, Cardi B, E-40, Kehlani; new single: “The Plan”; Hear here; Read here; Amazon.ca; Amazon UK; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (BPG / RVG / RCA)
Linkin Park “One More Light Live” (dedicated to the late Chester Bennington; Read here; Amazon.ca; Amazon UK; Download; iTunes; eBay; Merch) (Warner)
Majid Jordan “The Space Between” (released on Download on Oct. 27; guests: PARTYNEXTDOOR, dvsn; Hear here; Amazon.ca; Amazon UK; iTunes; On Tour; Merch) (OVO Sound / Warner)
N.E.R.D “NO_ONE EVER REALLY DIES” (guests: Rihanna, Ed Sheeran, André 3000, Kendrick Lamar, M.I.A., Gucci Mane, Wale, Future; first single: “Lemon”; Hear here; Read here; Amazon.ca; Amazon UK; Download; iTunes; eBay) (N.E.R.D Music / Columbia)
New Order “NOMC15” (recorded live at Brixton Academy during the Manchester International Festival; Hear here; Amazon.ca; Amazon UK; Vinyl; Download) (Mute)
Panic! At the Disco “All My Friends We’re Glorious [Vinyl]” (a 21-track double-LP set recorded on the band’s recent Death of a Bachelor Tour; Amazon.ca; Amazon UK; eBay; Merch) (Fueled By Ramen / DCD2 / Crush Music)
Sir Rosevelt (Southern pop group feat. Zac Brown, Niko Moon and Ben Simonetti) “Sir Rosevelt” (new single: “Something ‘Bout You”; Hear here; Amazon.ca; Amazon UK; Download; On Tour) (Elektra)
Söur Bruthers “Söur Bruthers” (six-song EP; Hear here; Amazon UK; Download; iTunes) (Limbocat Productions)
Various artists “Bright: The Album” (soundtrack to the Netflix action movie titled “Bright,” starring Will Smith and Joel Edgerton; debuts Dec. 22; featuring tracks by Bastille, Ty Dolla $ign, alt-J, Portugal. The Man, Camila Cabello, Logic, etc.; See here; Amazon.ca; Amazon UK; Download) (Atlantic)
Various artists “Pitch Perfect 3 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (sequel opens Dec. 22; Target-Exclusive CD, with four extra songs; See here; Amazon.ca; Amazon UK; Vinyl; In Theaters) (UMG Recordings)
Dale Watson “Blackjack” (re-recorded greatest hits plus a new track, “Blackjack”; Amazon.ca; Amazon UK; On Tour) (Red River Entertainment)
John Williams “Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (See here; Target-Exclusive CD, with two collectible cards; Amazon.ca; Amazon UK; Download; In Theaters on Dec. 15; Merch) (Walt Disney)

New Releases (Downloads)

Artist: Title: Label:
Charli XCX “Pop 2” (guests: Carly Rae Jepsen, Tove Lo, Alma, Caroline Polachek, Mykki Blanco, Tommy Cash, etc.; first single: “Out of My Head”; Hear here; Amazon UK; iTunes; eBay; Merch) (Atlantic)
Chicken (NYC electronic artist) “Chicken’s Party” (guests: Chynna, Dai Burger, Gay Dubstep, DJ nunu belle; Hear here; iTunes) (Twin, Dec. 12)
The Go Ahead (led by Kyna Wise, daughter of “Twin Peaks” star Ray Wise) “In Harms Way” (six-song EP; Hear here) (The Go Ahead)
IVVO (London-based producer) “Prince of Grunge” (six-song EP; Hear here) (NYX UNCHAINED)
Monster Rally (musical project of Cleveland-born artist Ted Feighan) “Flowering Jungle” (new single: “Toucans”; Hear here; Vinyl; iTunes) (Gold Robot)
The New Tarot (Brooklyn alt-rock band) “Wild Arcana” (recorded live at New York’s Bowery Electric; See here) (SoBro Music)
Various artists “Faces in the Living Room” (collaborative EP featuring Bakery, singer-songwriter Alice Phoebe Lou, Temple Haze and Che Lingo; Hear here) (Baketown Collective)

Reissues (CDs / Vinyl)

Artist: Title: Label:
The Beatles “The Beatles: The Christmas Records [Vinyl]” (box set of seven 7-inch colored vinyl singles, originally released only to Fan Club members in 1963-69, featuring the original artwork; Read here; Amazon.ca; Amazon UK), “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Heart Club Band [Vinyl]” (1967 album; Picture Disc; 2017 stereo mix; Black Vinyl; Amazon.ca; Amazon UK; eBay; Merch) (Apple / Capitol / UMe)
Ethiopian & His All Stars “The Return of Jack Sparrow” (previously unreleased 20-song album; Hear here; Amazon.ca; Amazon UK; Download) (Nighthawk / Omnivore Recordings)
The Guess Who “American Woman (Deluxe Expanded Edition)” (1970 album; remastered; two-CD set includes single edits, session outtakes, and tracks intended for a follow-up album but shelved after Randy Bachman left the band; Read here; Amazon.ca; Amazon UK) (Iconoclassic)
Billie Holiday “Classic Lady Day” (five-CD box set; Amazon.ca; Amazon UK; Vinyl) (Verve / UMe)
The Monkees “More of the Monkees (Super Deluxe Edition)” (1967 album; remastered; three-CD box set, with 91 tracks, including 55 previously unreleased alternate takes, remixes and 1967 concert recordings; Read here; eBay; Filmography; Merch) (Rhino)
Otis Redding “The Definitive Studio Album Collection [Vinyl]” (seven-LP box set; Amazon.ca; Amazon UK; eBay; Merch) (Rhino / Atlantic)
Taylor Swift “Reputation [Vinyl]” (2017 album; double picture disc; Amazon.ca; Amazon UK; eBay; On Tour; Merch) (Big Machine)
Dinah Washington “The Divine Miss Dinah Washington” (five-CD box set; Amazon.ca; Amazon UK; Vinyl) (Verve / UMe)

