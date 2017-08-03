Published on August 3rd, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
New Releases: Aug. 4, 2017
New Releases (CDs / vinyl)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Accept
|“The Rise of Chaos” (producer: Andy Sneap; first single: “The Rise of Chaos”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Nuclear Blast)
|Summer Brooke and The Mountain Faith Band
|“Small Town Life” (first single: “Umbrella”; Hear here; Download; On Tour)
|(Mountain Fever)
|Caroline Says (Austin-based Caroline Sallee)
|“50,000,000 Elvis Fans Can’t Be Wrong” (originally released on cassette only; Hear here; Download)
|(Western Vinyl)
|Tyler Childers
|“Purgatory” (producers: Sturgill Simpson, David Ferguson; first single: “Lady May”; Hear here; NPR First Listen; Read here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Hickman Holler / Thirty Tigers)
|Dead Cross (hardcore supergroup led by Faith No More’s Mike Patton and ex-Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo)
|“Dead Cross” (producer: Ross Robinson; first single: “Grave Slave”; Hear here; Read here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Ipecac Recordings)
|Eagles of Death Metal
|“I Love You All the Time: Live at the Olympia In Paris” (full Feb. 16, 2016, concert, four months after gunmen killed 89 people at the band’s concert at the Bataclan Theatre in Paris; DVD)
|(Eagle Rock)
|Brett Eldredge
|“Brett Eldredge” (first single: “Somethin’ I’m Good At”; See here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Atlantic Nashville)
|Danny Elfman
|“Tulip Fever (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (historical drama, starring Alicia Vikander, Dane DeHaan and Zach Galifianakis, opens in theaters Aug. 25; Download; In Theaters)
|(Sony Classical)
|Michael Giacchino
|“War for the Planet of the Apes (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (opened in theaters July 14; Download; In Theaters)
|(Sony Classical)
|Deitrick Haddon & Hill City Worship Camp
|“Live” (guests: Pastor Guy Reeves, Tammi Haddon, Jyon Gray, Daniel Johnson, Michael Spann, Gerald Haddon; Download)
|(DH Visions / eOne Music)
|Hard Working Americans (led by Todd Snider and Widespread Panic’s Dave Schools and Duane Trucks)
|“We’re All In This Together” (13-song live album, most of which was recorded last summer at Iron City in Birmingham, Ala.; producer: Schools; Hear here; On Tour)
|(Melvin / RED)
|Nick Heyward
|“Woodland Echoes” (his first album since 2006; Hear here)
|(Gladsome Hawk)
|Mystery Skulls (artist, producer and singer Luis Dubuc)
|“One of Us” (new single: “Losing My Mind”; Hear here; Download; iTunes)
|(Warner)
|Randy Newman
|“Dark Matter” (his first album since 2008; producers: Mitchell Froom, Lenny Waronker, David Boucher; first single: “Putin”; Hear here; NPR First Listen; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Nonesuch)
|Elijah Ocean
|“Elijah Ocean” (first single: “Barricade”; Hear here; Download; On Tour)
|(New Wheel Music)
|PVRIS (Mass. rock trio, pronounced “Paris”)
|“All We Know of Heaven, All We Need of Hell” (first single: “Heaven”; See here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Rise)
|Quiet Riot
|“Road Rage” (new lead singer is “American Idol” alum James Durbin; Hear here; Read here; Download; iTunes; On Tour; Merch)
|(Frontiers Music s.r.l.)
|Russkaja
|“Kosmopoliturbo” (Hear here; Download)
|(Napalm)
|Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band
|“Lay It On Down” (producers: Shepherd, Marshall Altman; first single: “Baby Got Gone”; See here; Vinyl; Download; On Tour)
|(Concord)
|Third Day
|“Revival” (producer: Monroe Jones; Hear here; Deluxe Edition, with five extra tracks)
|(Essential)
|George Thorogood
|“Party of One” (his first solo album; producer: Jim Gaines; Hear here; Read here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Rounder)
|Various artists
|“NOW That’s What I Call Music! 63” (22 songs; Download)
|(Legacy Recordings)
|Wage War (Florida metalcore band)
|“Deadweight” (producers: A Day to Remember singer Jeremy McKinnon, Andrew Wade; first single: “Stitch”; See here; Download; iTunes; On Tour; Merch)
|(Fearless)
|Wanna One (Kpop group formed via the South Korean boy band survival reality show “Produce 101 Season 2”)
|“1×1=1 (TO BE ONE)” (Hear here; Deluxe Edition; Merch)
|(CJ E&M, Aug. 7)
|Dan Wilson (Grammy-winning songwriter)
|“Re-Covered” (reinterpretations of songs he has written for and with other artists, including “Someone Like You,” “Not Ready to Make Nice,” “When the Stars Come Out” and “Closing Time”; guests: Kronos Quartet; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Big Deal Music)
|Daniel Wylie’s Cosmic Rough Riders
|“Scenery for Dreamers” (Hear here)
|(You Are the Cosmos)
New Releases (Downloads)
|Emily Anderson (Fairbanks, Alaska, singer-songwriter)
|“Simple Things” (Hear here; Read here; On Tour)
|(Emily Anderson)
|Walter Ego
|“Seven Star Ball” (three-song EP; Hear here)
|(Bad Taste)
|Matt Lande (Portland-based alt-pop rocker)
|“Boxes” (first single: “Underground”; Hear here)
|(Matt Lande)
|Lavender Lush (Toronto electronic duo)
|“Inner Gods” (producers: Andre Akinyele, Jon O’Bergh; first single: “Inner Gods”; Hear here)
|(Orange River)
|Miss Eaves
|“Feminasty” (guest: MC Frontalot; See here; NPR First Listen)
|(Riot Rrrap)
|Moon King
|“Hamtramck ’16” (six-song EP; second single: “Ordinary Lover”; Hear here)
|(Arbutus)
|Jon O’Bergh
|“LoveStar” (producer: O’Bergh; first single: “Robots in Love [Circuit Overload Mix]”; Hear here)
|(Timescape)
|Ryan Wong (of Cool Ghouls)
|“More Milk” (six-song EP; first single: “Good Lovin'”; Hear here)
|(Empty Cellar)
Reissues (CDs / vinyl)
|Def Leppard
|“Hysteria (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)” (1987 album; remastered, with two CDs of bonus material; Standard CD; Super Deluxe Edition, seven-disc box set; Vinyl, two LPs + poster; Target-Exclusive CD, with four guitar picks; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Universal Music Enterprises)
|Don Felder
|“Airborne” (1983 album; original recording master)
|(Friday Music)
|Gipsy Kings
|“The Very Best of Gipsy Kings” (20 songs; On Tour)
|(U.K. – Sony)
|Grant Green
|“The Classic Albums Collection” (eight albums on four CDs)
|(Enlightenment)
|Judy Henske
|“The Elektra Albums” (24 songs; Hear/read here)
|(Ace)
|Etta James
|“The Complete Singles As & Bs 1955-62” (two CDs, 52 songs)
|(Acrobat)
|The Bernie Leadon-Michael Georgiades Band
|“Natural Progressions” (1977 album; original recording master)
|(Friday Music)
|Julie London
|“The Julie London Collection 1955-62” (two CDs, 58 songs)
|(Acrobat)
|Lords of Acid
|“Voodoo-U (Special Remastered Band Edition)” (1994 album; remastered, with bonus B-sides; Vinyl; On Tour)
|(Metropolis)
|Randy Meisner
|“Randy Meisner” (1978 album; original recording master)
|(Friday Music)
|Blue Mitchell
|“The Classic Albums Collection 1958-1963” (eight albums on four CDs)
|(Enlightenment)
|Lloyd Price
|“The Complete Singles As & Bs 1952-62” (three CDs, 78 songs, including “Stagger Lee,” “Lawdy Miss Clawdy,” “Personality,” etc.)
|(Acrobat)
|The Rain Parade
|“Emergency Third Rail Power Trip / Explosions in the Glass Palace” (1983 album and 1984 EP on one CD; remastered)
|(Real Gone Music)
|Jimmy Reed
|“Mr. Luck: Complete Vee-Jay Singles” (three CDs)
|(Craft Recordings)
|Various artists
|“DG 111 – The Conductors” (40-CD box set)
|(Deutsche Grammophon)
|Various artists
|“NOW That’s What I Call Tailgate Anthems” (18 songs; Download)
|(Legacy Recordings)
|Various artists
|“Walt Disney Records – The Legacy Collection: Robin Hood” (1973 film; two-CD, 41 song set featuring the original songs and score, plus previously unreleased demos and bonus tracks; DVD / Blu-ray)
|(Walt Disney)
|Porter Wagoner
|“The Singles Collection 1952-62” (two CDs, 60 songs)
|(Acrobat)
|Lester Young
|“The Classic Albums Collection 1955-1958” (four-CD set)
|(Enlightenment)
DVD / Blu-ray
|Marco Collins
|“The Glamour & The Squalor [DVD]” (documentary of the Seattle rock DJ; original score by Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready; See here)
|(MVD Visual, Aug. 8)
|Jane’s Addiction
|“Jane’s Addiction – Alive At Twenty-Five (2016 Silver Spoon Anniversary Tour) [Blu-ray/DVD/CD]” (DVD + CD)
|(Cleopatra)
Next Week: Aug. 11, 2017
