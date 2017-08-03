New releases

New Releases: Aug. 4, 2017

New Releases (CDs / vinyl)

Artist: Title: Label:
Accept “The Rise of Chaos” (producer: Andy Sneap; first single: “The Rise of Chaos”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch) (Nuclear Blast)
Summer Brooke and The Mountain Faith Band “Small Town Life” (first single: “Umbrella”; Hear here; Download; On Tour) (Mountain Fever)
Caroline Says (Austin-based Caroline Sallee) “50,000,000 Elvis Fans Can’t Be Wrong” (originally released on cassette only; Hear here; Download) (Western Vinyl)
Tyler Childers “Purgatory” (producers: Sturgill Simpson, David Ferguson; first single: “Lady May”; Hear here; NPR First Listen; Read here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Hickman Holler / Thirty Tigers)
Dead Cross (hardcore supergroup led by Faith No More’s Mike Patton and ex-Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo) “Dead Cross” (producer: Ross Robinson; first single: “Grave Slave”; Hear here; Read here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Ipecac Recordings)
Eagles of Death Metal “I Love You All the Time: Live at the Olympia In Paris” (full Feb. 16, 2016, concert, four months after gunmen killed 89 people at the band’s concert at the Bataclan Theatre in Paris; DVD) (Eagle Rock)
Brett Eldredge “Brett Eldredge” (first single: “Somethin’ I’m Good At”; See here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Atlantic Nashville)
Danny Elfman “Tulip Fever (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (historical drama, starring Alicia Vikander, Dane DeHaan and Zach Galifianakis, opens in theaters Aug. 25; Download; In Theaters) (Sony Classical)
Michael Giacchino “War for the Planet of the Apes (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (opened in theaters July 14; Download; In Theaters) (Sony Classical)
Deitrick Haddon & Hill City Worship Camp “Live” (guests: Pastor Guy Reeves, Tammi Haddon, Jyon Gray, Daniel Johnson, Michael Spann, Gerald Haddon; Download) (DH Visions / eOne Music)
Hard Working Americans (led by Todd Snider and Widespread Panic’s Dave Schools and Duane Trucks) “We’re All In This Together” (13-song live album, most of which was recorded last summer at Iron City in Birmingham, Ala.; producer: Schools; Hear here; On Tour) (Melvin / RED)
Nick Heyward “Woodland Echoes” (his first album since 2006; Hear here) (Gladsome Hawk)
Mystery Skulls (artist, producer and singer Luis Dubuc) “One of Us” (new single: “Losing My Mind”; Hear here; Download; iTunes) (Warner)
Randy Newman “Dark Matter” (his first album since 2008; producers: Mitchell Froom, Lenny Waronker, David Boucher; first single: “Putin”; Hear here; NPR First Listen; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Nonesuch)
Elijah Ocean “Elijah Ocean” (first single: “Barricade”; Hear here; Download; On Tour) (New Wheel Music)
PVRIS (Mass. rock trio, pronounced “Paris”) “All We Know of Heaven, All We Need of Hell” (first single: “Heaven”; See here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Rise)
Quiet Riot “Road Rage” (new lead singer is “American Idol” alum James Durbin; Hear here; Read here; Download; iTunes; On Tour; Merch) (Frontiers Music s.r.l.)
Russkaja “Kosmopoliturbo” (Hear here; Download) (Napalm)
Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band “Lay It On Down” (producers: Shepherd, Marshall Altman; first single: “Baby Got Gone”; See here; Vinyl; Download; On Tour) (Concord)
Third Day “Revival” (producer: Monroe Jones; Hear here; Deluxe Edition, with five extra tracks) (Essential)
George Thorogood “Party of One” (his first solo album; producer: Jim Gaines; Hear here; Read here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Rounder)
Various artists “NOW That’s What I Call Music! 63” (22 songs; Download) (Legacy Recordings)
Wage War (Florida metalcore band) “Deadweight” (producers: A Day to Remember singer Jeremy McKinnon, Andrew Wade; first single: “Stitch”; See here; Download; iTunes; On Tour; Merch) (Fearless)
Wanna One (Kpop group formed via the South Korean boy band survival reality show “Produce 101 Season 2”) “1×1=1 (TO BE ONE)” (Hear here; Deluxe Edition; Merch) (CJ E&M, Aug. 7)
Dan Wilson (Grammy-winning songwriter) “Re-Covered” (reinterpretations of songs he has written for and with other artists, including “Someone Like You,” “Not Ready to Make Nice,” “When the Stars Come Out” and “Closing Time”; guests: Kronos Quartet; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Big Deal Music)
Daniel Wylie’s Cosmic Rough Riders “Scenery for Dreamers” (Hear here) (You Are the Cosmos)

New Releases (Downloads)

Artist: Title: Label:
Emily Anderson (Fairbanks, Alaska, singer-songwriter) “Simple Things” (Hear here; Read here; On Tour) (Emily Anderson)
Walter Ego “Seven Star Ball” (three-song EP; Hear here) (Bad Taste)
Matt Lande (Portland-based alt-pop rocker) “Boxes” (first single: “Underground”; Hear here) (Matt Lande)
Lavender Lush (Toronto electronic duo) “Inner Gods” (producers: Andre Akinyele, Jon O’Bergh; first single: “Inner Gods”; Hear here) (Orange River)
Miss Eaves “Feminasty” (guest: MC Frontalot; See here; NPR First Listen) (Riot Rrrap)
Moon King “Hamtramck ’16” (six-song EP; second single: “Ordinary Lover”; Hear here) (Arbutus)
Jon O’Bergh “LoveStar” (producer: O’Bergh; first single: “Robots in Love [Circuit Overload Mix]”; Hear here) (Timescape)
Ryan Wong (of Cool Ghouls) “More Milk” (six-song EP; first single: “Good Lovin'”; Hear here) (Empty Cellar)

Reissues (CDs / vinyl)

Artist: Title: Label:
Def Leppard “Hysteria (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)” (1987 album; remastered, with two CDs of bonus material; Standard CD; Super Deluxe Edition, seven-disc box set; Vinyl, two LPs + poster; Target-Exclusive CD, with four guitar picks; eBay; On Tour; Merch) (Universal Music Enterprises)
Don Felder “Airborne” (1983 album; original recording master) (Friday Music)
Gipsy Kings “The Very Best of Gipsy Kings” (20 songs; On Tour) (U.K. – Sony)
Grant Green “The Classic Albums Collection” (eight albums on four CDs) (Enlightenment)
Judy Henske “The Elektra Albums” (24 songs; Hear/read here) (Ace)
Etta James “The Complete Singles As & Bs 1955-62” (two CDs, 52 songs) (Acrobat)
The Bernie Leadon-Michael Georgiades Band “Natural Progressions” (1977 album; original recording master) (Friday Music)
Julie London “The Julie London Collection 1955-62” (two CDs, 58 songs) (Acrobat)
Lords of Acid “Voodoo-U (Special Remastered Band Edition)” (1994 album; remastered, with bonus B-sides; Vinyl; On Tour) (Metropolis)
Randy Meisner “Randy Meisner” (1978 album; original recording master) (Friday Music)
Blue Mitchell “The Classic Albums Collection 1958-1963” (eight albums on four CDs) (Enlightenment)
Lloyd Price “The Complete Singles As & Bs 1952-62” (three CDs, 78 songs, including “Stagger Lee,” “Lawdy Miss Clawdy,” “Personality,” etc.) (Acrobat)
The Rain Parade “Emergency Third Rail Power Trip / Explosions in the Glass Palace” (1983 album and 1984 EP on one CD; remastered) (Real Gone Music)
Jimmy Reed “Mr. Luck: Complete Vee-Jay Singles” (three CDs) (Craft Recordings)
Various artists “DG 111 – The Conductors” (40-CD box set) (Deutsche Grammophon)
Various artists “NOW That’s What I Call Tailgate Anthems” (18 songs; Download) (Legacy Recordings)
Various artists “Walt Disney Records – The Legacy Collection: Robin Hood” (1973 film; two-CD, 41 song set featuring the original songs and score, plus previously unreleased demos and bonus tracks; DVD / Blu-ray) (Walt Disney)
Porter Wagoner “The Singles Collection 1952-62” (two CDs, 60 songs) (Acrobat)
Lester Young “The Classic Albums Collection 1955-1958” (four-CD set) (Enlightenment)

DVD / Blu-ray

Artist(s)/cast: Title: Studio/label:
Marco Collins “The Glamour & The Squalor [DVD]” (documentary of the Seattle rock DJ; original score by Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready; See here) (MVD Visual, Aug. 8)
Jane’s Addiction “Jane’s Addiction – Alive At Twenty-Five (2016 Silver Spoon Anniversary Tour) [Blu-ray/DVD/CD]” (DVD + CD) (Cleopatra)

Next Week: Aug. 11, 2017

June 23 / June 30 / July 7 / July 14 / July 21 / July 28


Leave a Reply

