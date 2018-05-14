New releases

New Releases: Aug. 3, 2018

New Releases (CDs / Vinyl)

Artist: Title: Label:
Peabo Bryson “Stand For Love” (producers: Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, who founded Perspective Records; first single: “Love Like Yours and Mine”; guests: Gary Clark, Chanté Moore; Hear here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour) (Perspective / Caroline)
James “Living In Extraordinary Times” (Vinyl) (Infectious Music)
Lucero “Among the Ghosts” (recorded live at Sam Phillips Recording Service in Memphis; producer: Matt Ross-Spang; new single: “For the Lonely Ones”; Hear here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; On Tour, with Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls) (Liberty & Lament / Thirty Tigers)

