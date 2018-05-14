Published on May 14th, 2018 | by Gerry Galipault0
New Releases: Aug. 3, 2018
New Releases (CDs / Vinyl)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Peabo Bryson
|“Stand For Love” (producers: Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, who founded Perspective Records; first single: “Love Like Yours and Mine”; guests: Gary Clark, Chanté Moore; Hear here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour)
|(Perspective / Caroline)
|James
|“Living In Extraordinary Times” (Vinyl)
|(Infectious Music)
|Lucero
|“Among the Ghosts” (recorded live at Sam Phillips Recording Service in Memphis; producer: Matt Ross-Spang; new single: “For the Lonely Ones”; Hear here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; On Tour, with Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls)
|(Liberty & Lament / Thirty Tigers)
Next Week: Aug. 10, 2018
