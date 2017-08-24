New releases

Published on August 24th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault

0

New Releases: Aug. 25, 2017

New Releases (CDs / vinyl)

Artist: Title: Label:
Alash “Achai” (Hear here; Download; On Tour) (Smithsonian Folkways Recordings)
Baby in Vain (Danish trio) “More Nothing” (producer: Rob Ellis; first single: “To Heaven and Back”; Hear here; Download; iTunes) (Partisan)
Eliot Bronson (Atlanta-based Americana singer-songwriter) “James” (producer: Dave Cobb; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Rock Ridge Music)
The Cadillac Three “Legacy” (Hear here; NPR First Listen; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Big Machine)
Kim Churchill (Australian folk-rock singer-songwriter) “Weight Falls” (producer: Ian Pritchett; new single: “Breakneck Speed”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Rufus Nomad Pty Ltd)
Dead Leaves (Cleveland emo-rock trio) “Vultures” (producer: Dave Piatek; Hear here; Read here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Take This To Heart)
EMA “Exile in the Outer Ring” (producers: EMA, Jacob Portrait; Hear here; NPR First Listen; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (City Slang)
Fifth Harmony “Fifth Harmony” (new single: “Angel”; See here; Download; iTunes; On Tour; Merch) (Syco Music / Epic)
Filthy Friends (supergroup feat. Corin Tucker of Sleater-Kinney and R.E.M.’s Peter Buck) “Invitation” (first single: “The Arrival”; Hear here; Download; On Tour) (Kill Rock Stars)
Finding Favour “Farewell Fear” (producers: Bryan Fowler, Jordan Sapp, Dave Lubben, Casey Brown; first single: “It Is Well”; Hear here; Download; iTunes) (Gotee)
Chris Forsyth & the Solar Motel Band “Dreaming in the Non-Dream” (Hear here; Download; On Tour) (No Quarter)
A Giant Dog (Austin quintet) “Toy” (producer: singer-guitarist Andrew Cashen; first single: “Photograph”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Merge)
Gogol Bordello “Seekers and Finders” (first single: “Saboteur Blues”; Hear here; Download; On Tour) (Cooking Vinyl)
Gordi (24-year-old Australian Sophie Payten) “Reservoir” (producers: Tim Anderson, Ali Chant, Alex Somer, Payten; guest: S. Carey; first single: “Heaven I Know”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Jagjaguwar)
Grieves (Seattle rapper/producer) “Running Wild” (recorded alongside Swedish producer Chords; guests: Fearce Vill, Romaro Franceswa, Paris Alexa, Davey Jones; See here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Rhymesayers)
Happy Abandon (Chapel Hill, N.C., trio) “Facepaint” (Hear here) (Schoolkids)
Lilly Hiatt “Trinity Lane” (producer: Michael Trent of Shovels & Rope; See here; NPR First Listen; Read here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (New West)
Tom Holkenborg, aka Junkie XL “The Dark Tower (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (sci-fi/western action film, based on Stephen King‘s novel, opened Aug. 4; stars Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey; Download; iTunes; eBay; Merch; In Theaters) (Sony Masterworks)
Iron & Wine “Beast Epic” (written and produced by Sam Beam; first single: “Call It Dreaming”; See here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Sub Pop)
Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver “Life Is a Story” (producer: Lawson; first single: “Life To My Days”; Hear here; Download; On Tour) (Mountain Home Music)

“I try to make each recording a bit different from the others but still maintain the identifying sound of DL&Q,” Lawson tells P&P. “While I was making the selection of 12 songs that really reached out to me the thought occurred to me that life is a continuous story and so the title of the CD became ‘Life Is a Story.’

“While there are songs here that some may call more middle of the road bluegrass, by intent there are some very traditional sounding bluegrass songs as well. All in all, I am very pleased with the end results and I believe it is one of my best efforts.”

Tasha Cobbs Leonard “Heart. Passion. Pursuit.” (producer: Kenneth Leonard Jr.; guests: Nicki Minaj, Kierra Sheard, Anna Golden, William Murphy, Jimi Cravity; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Motown Gospel)
Liars “TFCF” (title stands for “Theme From Crying Fountain”; first single: “Cred Woes”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Mute)
Brian McKnight “Genesis” (first single: “Forever”; Target-Exclusive CD, with two extra songs; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Sono Recording Group)
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real “Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real” (producer: John Alagia; guests: Lady Gaga, father Willie Nelson, aunt Bobbie Nelson; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Fantasy)
Old Dominion “Happy Endings” (guests: Little Big Town; new single: “Written in the Sand”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Sony Music Nashville)
Queens of the Stone Age “Villains” (producer: Mark Ronson; first single: “Feet Don’t Fail Me”; Read here; Vinyl; Vinyl Deluxe Edition; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch) (Matador)
Savoy Brown “Witchy Feelin'” (See here; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch) (Ruf)
Brendon Small’s Galaktikon “Galaktikon II: Become the Storm” (producers: Small, Ulrich Wild; Hear here; Download; iTunes) (Megaforce)
Susanne Sundfør (Norwegian singer-songwriter and producer) “Music for People in Trouble” (guest: John Grant; Hear here; Download; iTunes) (Bella Union)
Jack Tempchin “Peaceful Easy Feeling: The Songs of Jack Tempchin” (a tribute to his “musical brother,” the late Glenn Frey; guests: Rita Coolidge, Janiva Magness, Chris Hillman, Herb Pedersen; Vinyl; Download; iTunes) (Blue Élan)
Thee Oh Sees “Orc” (Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Castle Face)
Richard Thompson “Acoustic Classics II” (acoustic renderings of classic songs from his catalog; eBay; Merch) (Beeswing)
together PANGEA (L.A. rock quartet) “Bulls and Roosters” (producers: together PANGEA, Andrew Schubert; first single: “Better Find Out”; See here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Nettwerk)
Turnover (Virginia Beach dream emo trio) “Good Nature” (producer: Will Yip; second single: “Sunshine Type”; Hear here; Read here; Deluxe Edition; Color Vinyl; Cassette; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Run For Cover)
The War on Drugs “A Deeper Understanding” (new single: “Holding On”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Atlantic)
Wild Ponies “Galax” (guests: Neilson Hubbard, Fats Kaplin, Will Kimbrough, Audrey Spillman; Hear here; Download; iTunes) (Gearbox)
Dan Zanes and Friends “Lead Belly, Baby!” (15-song tribute to Lead Belly; guests: Valerie June, Chuck D., Billy Bragg, Aloe Blacc, etc.; Hear here; Download; iTunes) (Smithsonian Folkways Recordings)

More Releases for Aug. 25, 2017 »

$3.99 Albums »$5 Albums »$6.99 Albums »$0.69 Song Store »Band T-Shirts »

New Releases (Downloads)

Artist: Title: Label:
Action Bronson “Blue Chips 7000” (new single: “The Chairman’s Intent”; See here; iTunes; On Tour; Merch) (Vice / Atlantic)
Angels & Airwaves “We Don’t Need to Whisper Acoustic EP” (four reworked songs from their 2006 debut album; Hear here; iTunes) (To the Stars)
David Archuleta “Leo” (four-song EP; first single: “I’m Ready”; Hear here; iTunes; On Tour) (Archie Music)
A$AP Mob “Cozy Tapes Vol. 2: Too Cozy” (producers: Dun Deal, Frank Dukes, Hit-Boy, Michael Uzowuru, Vegyn; guests: Frank Ocean, A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti, Quavo, Lil Uzi Vert, A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg, A$AP Nast, A$AP Twelvyy, A$AP Ant, etc.; new single: “Feels So Good”; Hear here; iTunes; On Tour; Merch) (A$AP Worldwide / Polo Grounds Music / RCA)
Ayo River (Atlanta-based indie-pop project) “Failed State” (new single: “Mercedes”; Hear here; iTunes) (Ayo River)
Klaus Badelt “Leap! (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (animated film opens Aug. 25; iTunes; In Theaters) (Gaumont)
Andrew Belle “Dive Deep” (Hear here; iTunes; On Tour) (Andrew Belle)
Daniel Caesar “Freudian” (producer: Caesar; guests: Kali Uchis, H.E.R., Syd, Charlotte Day Wilson; first single: “Get You”; Hear here; On Tour) (Daniel Caesar)
Elias Dris (L.A.-based French folk/rock singer-songwriter) “Gold in the Ashes” (producer: Tom Menig; first single: “Eros & Thanatos”; Hear here; See here; iTunes) (Vicious Circle)
Forever Starts Today (female-fronted power pop/punk outfit from Austin) “Always Hope” (producer: Anberlin guitarist Joseph Milligan; new single: “Last One Standing”; See here; iTunes; On Tour) (Third String)
Deborah Henriksson “Near and Far” (producer: Mats Nyman; first single: “Face Your Fears”; Hear here; iTunes) (DHP)
Siv Jakobsen (Norwegian indie-folk artist) “The Nordic Mellow” (producer: Matt Ingram; Hear here; Read here; iTunes; On Tour) (The Nordic Mellow)
Domino Kirke (daughter of Free / Bad Company drummer Simon Kirke) “Beyond Waves” (Hear here; Read here; iTunes) (Domino Kirke)
Luna Blue (Brighton, U.K., indie-funk quartet) “Nightjar” (six-song EP; new single: “Borrowed Words”; Hear here; iTunes) (Filthy Banana)
The Mynabirds “Be Here Now” (first single: “Cocoon”; Hear here; Read here; iTunes; On Tour) (Saddle Creek)
NOREiKA (Akron, N.Y., rock singer-songwriter) “BoXaRoX” (four-song EP; Hear here) (NOREiKA Publishing)
Mark Olson (of The Jayhawks) “Spokeswoman of the Bright Sun” (first single: “Dear Elisabeth”; Hear here; CD, out Sept. 8) (Glitterhouse)
Pinact (Scottish trio) “The Part That No One Knows” (new single: “Separate Ways”; Hear here; iTunes; On Tour) (Kanine)
Juan María Solare “Sevilla perfumada de naranjos” (producer: Solare; first single: “Summer Twilights in Finland are Particularly Long”; Hear here; iTunes) (Janus Music & Sound)

“My first time in Seville was when I was 14,” Solare tells P&P. “My father took me to a long trip through Europe and one of the stops was Seville. For years, only one thing I remembered from that journey: the smell of the orange blossoms. Much later, when I was 37, I visited Seville again (twice within a few months and for completely different reasons). Although there is much more in Seville than orange trees, I prefer to keep the scent.

“For the recording of this piece as single on Spotify & Co. I made two versions (2 tracks): piano solo and piano with ambient electronic pads.”

Sam Tinnesz (Nashville alt-electronic artist) “Babel” (producer: Jeremy Lutito; guests: Yacht Money, Super Duper, Silverberg; new single: “Even If It Hurts”; Hear here; iTunes) (Tinman Entertainment)

More Digital Releases for Aug. 25, 2017 »

Reissues (CDs / vinyl)

Artist: Title: Label:
Daniel Barenboim “The Solo Recordings On Deutsche Grammophon” (39-CD box set) (Deutsche Grammophon)
Alex Chilton “A Man Called Destruction” (1995 album; remastered, with seven bonus tracks; Hear here; Read here; Vinyl; Download) (Omnivore Recordings)
D’Angelo “Brown Sugar (Deluxe Edition)” (1995 album; two CDs; remastered, with 21 bonus tracks and 20-page booklet; Download) (Virgin / UMe)
decker. “Into the Red” (career-spanning retrospective; Download) (The Royal Potato Family)
Exposé “What You Don’t Know (Deluxe Edition)” (1989 album; the remastered 11-song album with 34 bonus B-sides, mixes, alternate versions, demos, unreleased recordings, rarities, etc., on three CDs, plus a 24-page booklet) (Cherry Pop)
Delegation “The Promise of Love: 40th Anniversary Edition” (1977 album; remastered, with eight bonus tracks, including a 12-inch version of the oft-sampled “Oh Honey”; See here; Read here) (Big Break / Cherry Red)
Los Bravos “Black Is Black: The Anthology 1966-1969” (two CDs, 60 songs; Read here) (RPM / Cherry Red)
Nick Lowe and His Cowboy Outfit “Nick Lowe and His Cowboy Outfit” (1984 album; remastered, with two bonus tracks; Vinyl), “The Rose of England” (1985 album, including “I Knew the Bride [When She Used to Rock & Roll],” backed by Huey Lewis and the News; Vinyl; On Tour) (Yep Roc)
Liza Minnelli “Results (Expanded Edition)” (1989 album, produced by Pet Shop Boys and Julian Mendelsohn; three-CD, one-DVD box set, featuring 21 remixes, plus music videos; See here; Read here) (SFE / Cherry Red)
The Mock Turtles “Turtle Soup: Expanded Edition” (1990 album, including “Can You Dig It?”; remastered, with 30 bonus tracks, many of them previously unreleased; See here; Read here) (Cherry Red)
Giorgio Moroder & Klaus Doldinger “The NeverEnding Story: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (Expanded Collector’s Edition)” (1984 album, including the theme song by former Kajagoogoo singer Limahl; remastered, with six bonus tracks; See here; Read here) (Cherry Red)
Mötley Crüe “XXX: 30 Years of Girls, Girls, Girls” (1987 album; remastered and expanded edition; Standard CD; Vinyl; eBay; Merch) (Mötley)
Rudolf Serkin “Rudolf Serkin: The Complete Columbia Album Collection” (75-CD box set) (Sony Classical)
Tobacco “Ripe & Majestic” (24 instrumental rarities and unreleased beats; Download; On Tour) (Rad Cult)
Underworld “Beaucoup Fish (Super Deluxe Edition)” (1999 album; four-CD box set, featuring 11 previously unreleased outtakes and remixes of album tracks by Fatboy Slim, Slam, Salt City Orchestra and Adam Beyer; See here; Read here; Standard CD; Vinyl; Download) (UMe)
Various artists “Soul of a Nation: Afro-Centric Visions in the Age of Black Power – Underground Jazz, Street Funk & the Roots of Rap 1968-79” (12-song collection; Read here; Download) (Soul Jazz)
Widowmaker “Running Free: The Jet Recordings 1976-1977” (two CDs, 20 songs; Read here) (Esoteric Recordings / Cherry Red)

More Releases for Aug. 25, 2017 »

Save $200 on Surface Book i5 128GB! Offer Valid 8/20 – 9/3 »

Reissues (Downloads)

Artist: Title: Label:
Doris Day “On Moonlight Bay” (1951 album, with Paul Weston & His Orchestra and The Norman Luboff Choir) (Columbia / Legacy)
Karla DeVito “Is This a Cool World or What?” (1981 album; See here) (Epic / Legacy)
Percy Faith “Carefree (The Music of Percy Faith)” (1961 album) (Columbia / Legacy)
Patton Oswalt “Talking for Clapping” (Emmy Award-winning comedy special from 2016, released last fall on vinyl; also won the Grammy for Best Comedy Album; See here; iTunes; eBay; On Tour) (aspecialthing)
PictureHouse “How Can I Explain How This Came to Be?” (best-of; See here; iTunes) (Top 6)
Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes “I Don’t Want to Go Home” (1976 album), “Hearts of Stone” (1978 album; On Tour) (Epic / Legacy)
Dave Stewart “Nashville Sessions: The Duets, Vol. 1” (compilation of duets from his Blackbird Studio recording sessions for his past three albums; guests: Stevie Nicks, Alison Krauss, Colbie Caillat, Joss Stone, The Secret Sisters, Martina McBride, etc.; See here; iTunes) (Dave Stewart Entertainment)
Chris Whitley “Poison Girl” (1992 EP) (Columbia / Legacy)

More Digital Releases for Aug. 25, 2017 »

Next Week: Sept. 1, 2017

July 14 / July 21 / July 28 / Aug. 4 / Aug. 11 / Aug. 18


Tags: , , , , , , ,


About the Author

Gerry Galipault debuted Pause & Play online in October 1997. Since then, it has become the definitive place for CD-release dates — with a worldwide audience.


Related Posts



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

© 2015 by Pause & Play. All Rights Reserved. Brought to you by Rough & Ready Media. Logo by Movidea.


Back to Top ↑