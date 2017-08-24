Published on August 24th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
New Releases: Aug. 25, 2017
New Releases (CDs / vinyl)
|Alash
|“Achai” (Hear here; Download; On Tour)
|(Smithsonian Folkways Recordings)
|Baby in Vain (Danish trio)
|“More Nothing” (producer: Rob Ellis; first single: “To Heaven and Back”; Hear here; Download; iTunes)
|(Partisan)
|Eliot Bronson (Atlanta-based Americana singer-songwriter)
|“James” (producer: Dave Cobb; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Rock Ridge Music)
|The Cadillac Three
|“Legacy” (Hear here; NPR First Listen; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Big Machine)
|Kim Churchill (Australian folk-rock singer-songwriter)
|“Weight Falls” (producer: Ian Pritchett; new single: “Breakneck Speed”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Rufus Nomad Pty Ltd)
|Dead Leaves (Cleveland emo-rock trio)
|“Vultures” (producer: Dave Piatek; Hear here; Read here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Take This To Heart)
|EMA
|“Exile in the Outer Ring” (producers: EMA, Jacob Portrait; Hear here; NPR First Listen; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(City Slang)
|Fifth Harmony
|“Fifth Harmony” (new single: “Angel”; See here; Download; iTunes; On Tour; Merch)
|(Syco Music / Epic)
|Filthy Friends (supergroup feat. Corin Tucker of Sleater-Kinney and R.E.M.’s Peter Buck)
|“Invitation” (first single: “The Arrival”; Hear here; Download; On Tour)
|(Kill Rock Stars)
|Finding Favour
|“Farewell Fear” (producers: Bryan Fowler, Jordan Sapp, Dave Lubben, Casey Brown; first single: “It Is Well”; Hear here; Download; iTunes)
|(Gotee)
|Chris Forsyth & the Solar Motel Band
|“Dreaming in the Non-Dream” (Hear here; Download; On Tour)
|(No Quarter)
|A Giant Dog (Austin quintet)
|“Toy” (producer: singer-guitarist Andrew Cashen; first single: “Photograph”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Merge)
|Gogol Bordello
|“Seekers and Finders” (first single: “Saboteur Blues”; Hear here; Download; On Tour)
|(Cooking Vinyl)
|Gordi (24-year-old Australian Sophie Payten)
|“Reservoir” (producers: Tim Anderson, Ali Chant, Alex Somer, Payten; guest: S. Carey; first single: “Heaven I Know”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Jagjaguwar)
|Grieves (Seattle rapper/producer)
|“Running Wild” (recorded alongside Swedish producer Chords; guests: Fearce Vill, Romaro Franceswa, Paris Alexa, Davey Jones; See here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Rhymesayers)
|Happy Abandon (Chapel Hill, N.C., trio)
|“Facepaint” (Hear here)
|(Schoolkids)
|Lilly Hiatt
|“Trinity Lane” (producer: Michael Trent of Shovels & Rope; See here; NPR First Listen; Read here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(New West)
|Tom Holkenborg, aka Junkie XL
|“The Dark Tower (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (sci-fi/western action film, based on Stephen King‘s novel, opened Aug. 4; stars Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey; Download; iTunes; eBay; Merch; In Theaters)
|(Sony Masterworks)
|Iron & Wine
|“Beast Epic” (written and produced by Sam Beam; first single: “Call It Dreaming”; See here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Sub Pop)
|Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
|“Life Is a Story” (producer: Lawson; first single: “Life To My Days”; Hear here; Download; On Tour)
|(Mountain Home Music)
“I try to make each recording a bit different from the others but still maintain the identifying sound of DL&Q,” Lawson tells P&P. “While I was making the selection of 12 songs that really reached out to me the thought occurred to me that life is a continuous story and so the title of the CD became ‘Life Is a Story.’
“While there are songs here that some may call more middle of the road bluegrass, by intent there are some very traditional sounding bluegrass songs as well. All in all, I am very pleased with the end results and I believe it is one of my best efforts.”
|Tasha Cobbs Leonard
|“Heart. Passion. Pursuit.” (producer: Kenneth Leonard Jr.; guests: Nicki Minaj, Kierra Sheard, Anna Golden, William Murphy, Jimi Cravity; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Motown Gospel)
|Liars
|“TFCF” (title stands for “Theme From Crying Fountain”; first single: “Cred Woes”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Mute)
|Brian McKnight
|“Genesis” (first single: “Forever”; Target-Exclusive CD, with two extra songs; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Sono Recording Group)
|Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
|“Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real” (producer: John Alagia; guests: Lady Gaga, father Willie Nelson, aunt Bobbie Nelson; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Fantasy)
|Old Dominion
|“Happy Endings” (guests: Little Big Town; new single: “Written in the Sand”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Sony Music Nashville)
|Queens of the Stone Age
|“Villains” (producer: Mark Ronson; first single: “Feet Don’t Fail Me”; Read here; Vinyl; Vinyl Deluxe Edition; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Matador)
|Savoy Brown
|“Witchy Feelin'” (See here; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Ruf)
|Brendon Small’s Galaktikon
|“Galaktikon II: Become the Storm” (producers: Small, Ulrich Wild; Hear here; Download; iTunes)
|(Megaforce)
|Susanne Sundfør (Norwegian singer-songwriter and producer)
|“Music for People in Trouble” (guest: John Grant; Hear here; Download; iTunes)
|(Bella Union)
|Jack Tempchin
|“Peaceful Easy Feeling: The Songs of Jack Tempchin” (a tribute to his “musical brother,” the late Glenn Frey; guests: Rita Coolidge, Janiva Magness, Chris Hillman, Herb Pedersen; Vinyl; Download; iTunes)
|(Blue Élan)
|Thee Oh Sees
|“Orc” (Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Castle Face)
|Richard Thompson
|“Acoustic Classics II” (acoustic renderings of classic songs from his catalog; eBay; Merch)
|(Beeswing)
|together PANGEA (L.A. rock quartet)
|“Bulls and Roosters” (producers: together PANGEA, Andrew Schubert; first single: “Better Find Out”; See here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Nettwerk)
|Turnover (Virginia Beach dream emo trio)
|“Good Nature” (producer: Will Yip; second single: “Sunshine Type”; Hear here; Read here; Deluxe Edition; Color Vinyl; Cassette; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Run For Cover)
|The War on Drugs
|“A Deeper Understanding” (new single: “Holding On”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Atlantic)
|Wild Ponies
|“Galax” (guests: Neilson Hubbard, Fats Kaplin, Will Kimbrough, Audrey Spillman; Hear here; Download; iTunes)
|(Gearbox)
|Dan Zanes and Friends
|“Lead Belly, Baby!” (15-song tribute to Lead Belly; guests: Valerie June, Chuck D., Billy Bragg, Aloe Blacc, etc.; Hear here; Download; iTunes)
|(Smithsonian Folkways Recordings)
New Releases (Downloads)
|Action Bronson
|“Blue Chips 7000” (new single: “The Chairman’s Intent”; See here; iTunes; On Tour; Merch)
|(Vice / Atlantic)
|Angels & Airwaves
|“We Don’t Need to Whisper Acoustic EP” (four reworked songs from their 2006 debut album; Hear here; iTunes)
|(To the Stars)
|David Archuleta
|“Leo” (four-song EP; first single: “I’m Ready”; Hear here; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Archie Music)
|A$AP Mob
|“Cozy Tapes Vol. 2: Too Cozy” (producers: Dun Deal, Frank Dukes, Hit-Boy, Michael Uzowuru, Vegyn; guests: Frank Ocean, A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti, Quavo, Lil Uzi Vert, A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg, A$AP Nast, A$AP Twelvyy, A$AP Ant, etc.; new single: “Feels So Good”; Hear here; iTunes; On Tour; Merch)
|(A$AP Worldwide / Polo Grounds Music / RCA)
|Ayo River (Atlanta-based indie-pop project)
|“Failed State” (new single: “Mercedes”; Hear here; iTunes)
|(Ayo River)
|Klaus Badelt
|“Leap! (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (animated film opens Aug. 25; iTunes; In Theaters)
|(Gaumont)
|Andrew Belle
|“Dive Deep” (Hear here; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Andrew Belle)
|Daniel Caesar
|“Freudian” (producer: Caesar; guests: Kali Uchis, H.E.R., Syd, Charlotte Day Wilson; first single: “Get You”; Hear here; On Tour)
|(Daniel Caesar)
|Elias Dris (L.A.-based French folk/rock singer-songwriter)
|“Gold in the Ashes” (producer: Tom Menig; first single: “Eros & Thanatos”; Hear here; See here; iTunes)
|(Vicious Circle)
|Forever Starts Today (female-fronted power pop/punk outfit from Austin)
|“Always Hope” (producer: Anberlin guitarist Joseph Milligan; new single: “Last One Standing”; See here; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Third String)
|Deborah Henriksson
|“Near and Far” (producer: Mats Nyman; first single: “Face Your Fears”; Hear here; iTunes)
|(DHP)
|Siv Jakobsen (Norwegian indie-folk artist)
|“The Nordic Mellow” (producer: Matt Ingram; Hear here; Read here; iTunes; On Tour)
|(The Nordic Mellow)
|Domino Kirke (daughter of Free / Bad Company drummer Simon Kirke)
|“Beyond Waves” (Hear here; Read here; iTunes)
|(Domino Kirke)
|Luna Blue (Brighton, U.K., indie-funk quartet)
|“Nightjar” (six-song EP; new single: “Borrowed Words”; Hear here; iTunes)
|(Filthy Banana)
|The Mynabirds
|“Be Here Now” (first single: “Cocoon”; Hear here; Read here; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Saddle Creek)
|NOREiKA (Akron, N.Y., rock singer-songwriter)
|“BoXaRoX” (four-song EP; Hear here)
|(NOREiKA Publishing)
|Mark Olson (of The Jayhawks)
|“Spokeswoman of the Bright Sun” (first single: “Dear Elisabeth”; Hear here; CD, out Sept. 8)
|(Glitterhouse)
|Pinact (Scottish trio)
|“The Part That No One Knows” (new single: “Separate Ways”; Hear here; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Kanine)
|Juan María Solare
|“Sevilla perfumada de naranjos” (producer: Solare; first single: “Summer Twilights in Finland are Particularly Long”; Hear here; iTunes)
|(Janus Music & Sound)
“My first time in Seville was when I was 14,” Solare tells P&P. “My father took me to a long trip through Europe and one of the stops was Seville. For years, only one thing I remembered from that journey: the smell of the orange blossoms. Much later, when I was 37, I visited Seville again (twice within a few months and for completely different reasons). Although there is much more in Seville than orange trees, I prefer to keep the scent.
“For the recording of this piece as single on Spotify & Co. I made two versions (2 tracks): piano solo and piano with ambient electronic pads.”
|Sam Tinnesz (Nashville alt-electronic artist)
|“Babel” (producer: Jeremy Lutito; guests: Yacht Money, Super Duper, Silverberg; new single: “Even If It Hurts”; Hear here; iTunes)
|(Tinman Entertainment)
Reissues (CDs / vinyl)
|Daniel Barenboim
|“The Solo Recordings On Deutsche Grammophon” (39-CD box set)
|(Deutsche Grammophon)
|Alex Chilton
|“A Man Called Destruction” (1995 album; remastered, with seven bonus tracks; Hear here; Read here; Vinyl; Download)
|(Omnivore Recordings)
|D’Angelo
|“Brown Sugar (Deluxe Edition)” (1995 album; two CDs; remastered, with 21 bonus tracks and 20-page booklet; Download)
|(Virgin / UMe)
|decker.
|“Into the Red” (career-spanning retrospective; Download)
|(The Royal Potato Family)
|Exposé
|“What You Don’t Know (Deluxe Edition)” (1989 album; the remastered 11-song album with 34 bonus B-sides, mixes, alternate versions, demos, unreleased recordings, rarities, etc., on three CDs, plus a 24-page booklet)
|(Cherry Pop)
|Delegation
|“The Promise of Love: 40th Anniversary Edition” (1977 album; remastered, with eight bonus tracks, including a 12-inch version of the oft-sampled “Oh Honey”; See here; Read here)
|(Big Break / Cherry Red)
|Los Bravos
|“Black Is Black: The Anthology 1966-1969” (two CDs, 60 songs; Read here)
|(RPM / Cherry Red)
|Nick Lowe and His Cowboy Outfit
|“Nick Lowe and His Cowboy Outfit” (1984 album; remastered, with two bonus tracks; Vinyl), “The Rose of England” (1985 album, including “I Knew the Bride [When She Used to Rock & Roll],” backed by Huey Lewis and the News; Vinyl; On Tour)
|(Yep Roc)
|Liza Minnelli
|“Results (Expanded Edition)” (1989 album, produced by Pet Shop Boys and Julian Mendelsohn; three-CD, one-DVD box set, featuring 21 remixes, plus music videos; See here; Read here)
|(SFE / Cherry Red)
|The Mock Turtles
|“Turtle Soup: Expanded Edition” (1990 album, including “Can You Dig It?”; remastered, with 30 bonus tracks, many of them previously unreleased; See here; Read here)
|(Cherry Red)
|Giorgio Moroder & Klaus Doldinger
|“The NeverEnding Story: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (Expanded Collector’s Edition)” (1984 album, including the theme song by former Kajagoogoo singer Limahl; remastered, with six bonus tracks; See here; Read here)
|(Cherry Red)
|Mötley Crüe
|“XXX: 30 Years of Girls, Girls, Girls” (1987 album; remastered and expanded edition; Standard CD; Vinyl; eBay; Merch)
|(Mötley)
|Rudolf Serkin
|“Rudolf Serkin: The Complete Columbia Album Collection” (75-CD box set)
|(Sony Classical)
|Tobacco
|“Ripe & Majestic” (24 instrumental rarities and unreleased beats; Download; On Tour)
|(Rad Cult)
|Underworld
|“Beaucoup Fish (Super Deluxe Edition)” (1999 album; four-CD box set, featuring 11 previously unreleased outtakes and remixes of album tracks by Fatboy Slim, Slam, Salt City Orchestra and Adam Beyer; See here; Read here; Standard CD; Vinyl; Download)
|(UMe)
|Various artists
|“Soul of a Nation: Afro-Centric Visions in the Age of Black Power – Underground Jazz, Street Funk & the Roots of Rap 1968-79” (12-song collection; Read here; Download)
|(Soul Jazz)
|Widowmaker
|“Running Free: The Jet Recordings 1976-1977” (two CDs, 20 songs; Read here)
|(Esoteric Recordings / Cherry Red)
Reissues (Downloads)
|Doris Day
|“On Moonlight Bay” (1951 album, with Paul Weston & His Orchestra and The Norman Luboff Choir)
|(Columbia / Legacy)
|Karla DeVito
|“Is This a Cool World or What?” (1981 album; See here)
|(Epic / Legacy)
|Percy Faith
|“Carefree (The Music of Percy Faith)” (1961 album)
|(Columbia / Legacy)
|Patton Oswalt
|“Talking for Clapping” (Emmy Award-winning comedy special from 2016, released last fall on vinyl; also won the Grammy for Best Comedy Album; See here; iTunes; eBay; On Tour)
|(aspecialthing)
|PictureHouse
|“How Can I Explain How This Came to Be?” (best-of; See here; iTunes)
|(Top 6)
|Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes
|“I Don’t Want to Go Home” (1976 album), “Hearts of Stone” (1978 album; On Tour)
|(Epic / Legacy)
|Dave Stewart
|“Nashville Sessions: The Duets, Vol. 1” (compilation of duets from his Blackbird Studio recording sessions for his past three albums; guests: Stevie Nicks, Alison Krauss, Colbie Caillat, Joss Stone, The Secret Sisters, Martina McBride, etc.; See here; iTunes)
|(Dave Stewart Entertainment)
|Chris Whitley
|“Poison Girl” (1992 EP)
|(Columbia / Legacy)
Next Week: Sept. 1, 2017
July 14 / July 21 / July 28 / Aug. 4 / Aug. 11 / Aug. 18