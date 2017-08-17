Published on August 17th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
New Releases: Aug. 18, 2017
New Releases (CDs / vinyl)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Josh Abbott Band
|“Until My Voice Goes Out” (producer: Dwight Baker; first single: “Texas Women, Tennessee Whiskey”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Pretty Damn Tough)
|The Accidentals
|“Odyssey” (guests: Keller Williams, Kaki King, The Decemberists’ Jenny Conlee; Hear here; NPR First Listen; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Sony Masterworks)
|Blind Boys of Alabama
|“Almost Home” (producers: John Leventhal, Vance Powell, Chris Goldsmith, Steve Berlin, Charles Driebe; Hear here; NPR First Listen; Download; On Tour)
|(BBOA)
|Dale Ann Bradley
|“Dale Ann Bradley” (producer: Bradley; guest: Vince Gill; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Pinecastle)
|The Jerry Douglas Band
|“What If” (Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Rounder)
|Rick Estrin & The Nightcats
|“Groovin’ in Greaseland” (producers: Estrin, guitarist Chris “Kid” Andersen; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Alligator)
|Travis Greene
|“Crossover: Live From Music City” (guests: Hailey Kiteley, Dante Bowe, Chandler Moore, Isaiah Templeton, Geoffrey Golden; See here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(RCA Inspiration)
|Grizzly Bear
|“Painted Ruins” (producer: band member Chris Taylor; new single: “Mourning Sound”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(RCA)
|Ray Wylie Hubbard
|“Tell the Devil I’m Getting There As Fast As I Can” (Hear here; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour)
|(Bordello)
|Kacy & Clayton (Canadian folk-country cousin duo)
|“The Siren’s Song” (producer: Jeff Tweedy; first single: “Just Like a Summer Cloud”; See here; Vinyl, two LPs, 150-gram, with download card; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(New West)
|Orfeh & Andy Karl
|“Legally Bound – Live at Feinstein’s/54 Below” (Hear here; Download)
|(Broadway)
|KMFDM
|“Hell Yeah” (producer: Sascha Konietzko; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(earMUSIC)
|Mark Lowry
|“What’s Not to Love?” (first single: “What’s Not to Love?,” feat. Gaither Vocal Band; Hear here; Download; On Tour)
|(New Day / Daywind)
|Shelby Lynne & Allison Moorer
|“Not Dark Yet” (the sisters’ first album together includes covers of Merle Haggard, Jessi Colter, Townes Van Zandt, Bob Dylan, The Killers, Nirvana, etc., plus an original song, “Is It Too Much”; producer: Teddy Thompson; NPR First Listen; Read here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Silver Cross / Thirty Tigers)
|Mosquitos
|“Mexican Dust” (producer: Michael Leonhart; first single: “This Town”; Hear here; Download; iTunes)
|(Six Degrees)
|Mozzy (West Coast rapper)
|“1 Up Top Ahk” (guests: Lil Boosie, YFN Lucci, Dave East, June, Celly Ru, etc.; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Mozzy / Empire)
|Neck Deep
|“The Peace and the Panic” (new single: “Motion Sickness”; See here; Target-Exclusive CD, with two extra songs; Urban Outfitters-Exclusive Vinyl, limited-edition paint-splattered color, and Cassette Tape; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Hopeless)
|Atli Örvarsson and various artists
|“The Hitman’s Bodyguard (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (action comedy, starring Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Gary Oldman and Salma Hayek, opens Aug. 18; Hear here; Download; iTunes; In Theaters)
|(Milan)
|Fernando Perdomo (singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer)
|“The Golden Hour” (recorded at Ardent Studios in Memphis, with Big Star archivist Adam Hill engineering; all songs written and performed sorely by Perdomo except of “Look at the Moon,” co- written by Perdomo and Jordan Zevon, son of Warren Zevon; Perdomo used the vintage Gibson ES-330 owned by late Big Star founding member Chris Bell and played the original Mellotron used by Big Star; Hear here; Download; iTunes)
|(Forward Motion Music Group, Aug. 17)
|Rockabye Baby!
|“Lullaby Renditions of Justin Timberlake” (Download)
|(Rockabye Baby Music)
|The Sherlocks (Sheffield, U.K., quartet)
|“Live for the Moment” (producer: Gavin Monaghan; first single: “Chasing Shadows”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Infectious Music / BMG)
|UNKLE
|“The Road Pt. 1” (Hear here; Deluxe Edition; Download; iTunes)
|(Cooking Vinyl)
|Various artists
|“Logan Lucky (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (heist comedy, which opens Aug. 18, stars Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Daniel Craig, Riley Keough, Katie Holmes, Hilary Swank, Dwight Yoakam, etc.; See here; In Theaters)
|(Lakeshore)
|Steven Wilson
|“To the Bone” (guests: Ninet Tayeb, Sophie Hunger; first single: “Pariah”; Hear here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes)
|(SW / Caroline)
New Releases (Downloads)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|A$AP Ferg
|“Still Striving” (producers: A$AP Ferg, DJ Khalil, Tariq Beats, etc.; guests: Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes, French Montana, Rick Ross, A$AP Rocky, Dave East; first single: “East Coast”; Hear here; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(A$AP Worldwide / Polo Grounds Music / RCA)
|Gang of Youths (Australian indie rock group)
|“Go Farther In Lightness” (first single: “What Can I Do If the Fire Goes Out?”; Hear here; iTunes)
|(Mosy Recordings / Sony Music Entertainment)
|Har Mar Superstar
|“Personal Boy” (four-song EP; Hear here; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Love OnLine, Aug. 22)
|The Hirsch Effekt (German prog metal trio)
|“Eskapist” (new single: “Inukshuk”; Hear here; iTunes)
|(Long Branch / SPV)
|Chris LaRocca (Ontario-based singer/producer)
|“Viola” (five-song EP; new single: “Wild”; Hear here; iTunes)
|(Chris LaRocca, Aug. 23)
|MR RUSSIA
|“Big Noise” (Hear here; See here; iTunes)
|(Oppressive Sky, Aug. 17)
|Outasight
|“Richie” (Hear here; iTunes)
|(RPM MSC Distribution)
|Rainer Maria
|“S/T” (their first album since 2006; Hear here; NPR First Listen; Vinyl; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Polyvinyl)
|Rick Shaffer (a founding member of the late-’70s Philly rock band The Reds)
|“Stolen Moments” (producer: Shaffer; first single: “Modern Lie”; Hear here)
|(Tarock Music, Aug. 17)
|The Two Tens (L.A.-based duo)
|“On Repeat” (producer: Bruce Duff; first single: “Keeping Hope Alive”; See here; iTunes)
|(Man Della)
Reissues (CDs / vinyl)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Nicholas Angelich
|“Brahms: Piano Concertos, Piano Works, Violin Sonatas, Piano Trios, Piano Quartets” (10-CD box set)
|(Warner Classics)
|Joshua Bell
|“Joshua Bell – The Classical Collection” (14-CD box set; On Tour)
|(Sony Classical)
|Samson François
|“Chopin: The Piano Works” (10-CD box set)
|(Warner Classics)
|Judy Garland
|“Classic Duets” (four-CD, 109-track set, featuring Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby, Mickey Rooney, Gene Kelly, Fred Astaire, Al Jolson, etc.; eBay; Merch)
|(JSP / MVD)
|Walter Gieseking
|“Complete Bach Recordings On Deutsche Grammophon” (seven-CD box set)
|(Deutsche Grammophon)
|Walter Gieseking
|“Debussy: The Complete Piano Works” (five-CD box set)
|(Warner Classics)
|Interpol
|“Our Love To Admire” (CD/DVD set marks the 10th anniversary of the 2007 album; remastered; the DVD features the previously unreleased 2007 live show at London Astoria; Vinyl; 2 LP/DVD; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Capitol / UMe)
|Kik Tracee
|“Big Western Sky” (two-CD collection of B-sides, demos and rarities; eBay)
|(THC Music / EMP Label Group / Amped)
|Elvis Presley
|“The 50 Greatest Hits” (two CDs; eBay; Merch)
|(RCA)
|Raspberries
|“Pop Art Live” (two-CD set captures the full 28-song set from the original lineup, recorded on Nov. 26, 2004, at the House of Blues in their hometown of Cleveland; See here; Read here; Download; iTunes; eBay)
|(Omnivore Recordings)
|Artie Shaw
|“These Foolish Things: The Decca Years” (two CDs, 47 songs)
|(Sepia)
|The Tubes
|“The A&M Years” (five-CD, 59-track box set covers 1975-79, featuring “The Tubes,” “Young and Rich,” “Now,” “What Do You Want From Live” and “Remote Control”; eBay)
|(Caroline International)
|Neil Young
|“Official Release Series Discs 5-8” (four-CD box set), “Official Release Series Discs 8.5-12” (five-CD box set; eBay; Merch)
|(Reprise)
Reissues (Downloads)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Isaac Hayes
|“Love Attack” (1988 album, with four bonus tracks; eBay; Merch)
|(Columbia / Legacy)
|KRS-One
|“Outta Here” (1993 EP)
|(Jive / Legacy)
Next Week: Aug. 25, 2017
