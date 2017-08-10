Published on August 10th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
New Releases: Aug. 11, 2017
New Releases (CDs / vinyl)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Mark Bryan (Hootie & the Blowfish guitarist)
|“Songs of the Fortnight” (Hear here; Read here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Chucktown Music Group)
|A.J. Croce
|“Just Like Medicine” (includes his first recording of “The Name of the Game,” an unreleased song by his late father, Jim Croce; producer: Dan Penn; guests: Steve Cropper, Vince Gill, David Hood, The McCrory Sisters; Hear here; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour)
|(Compass)
|Dawn of Disease (German death metallers)
|“Ascension Gate” (Hear here; Download; iTunes)
|(Napalm)
|The Districts (Philadelphia rock quartet)
|“Popular Manipulations” (producers: The Districts, John Congleton, Keith Abrams; first single: “Ordinary Day”; See here; NPR First Listen; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Fat Possum)
|Downtown Boys
|“Cost of Living” (first single: “A Wall”; Hear here; NPR First Listen; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Sub Pop)
|Patrick Doyle
|“The Emoji Movie (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (Download; In Theaters; Merch)
|(Sony Classical)
|Lindsay Ell
|“The Project” (producer: Sugarland’s Kristian Bush; first single: “Waiting on You”; See here; Download; On Tour)
|(Stoney Creek)
|Exit Eden (female rock quartet)
|“Rhapsodies In Black” (Hear here; Download)
|(Napalm)
|5 Billion in Diamonds (new supergroup led by Butch Vig, feat. members of Spiritualized, Soundtrack of Our Lives, Echo & the Bunnymen, The Ocean Blue, etc.)
|“5 Billion in Diamonds” (producers: Vig, Andy Jenks; first single: “Gravity Rules”; See here; Download; iTunes)
|(100% Records)
|Guided By Voices
|“How Do You Spell Heaven?” (Hear here; Download; eBay; On Tour)
|(GBV, Aug. 14)
|Hamell on Trial
|“Tackle Box” (producers: Ed Hamell, Phil “The Butcher” Nicolo; new single: “Not Aretha’s Respect [Cops]”; See here; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour)
|(New West)
|Hinder
|“The Reign” (first single: “Remember Me”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(The End / BMG)
|Will Hoge
|“Anchors” (guests: Sheryl Crow, Fats Kaplin; first single: “Little Bit of Rust”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Thirty Tigers)
|Jesus Culture
|“Love Has a Name” (recorded live at Jesus Culture’s home church in Sacramento, Calif., featuring their worship leaders Kim Walker-Smith, Chris Quilala, Bryan and Katie Torwalt, Derek Johnson, etc.; first single: “Halls of Heaven”; Hear here; Download; Digital Deluxe Edition, with four extra tracks; iTunes; eBay; On Tour)
|(Jesus Culture Music / Sparrow / Capitol CMG)
|Paul Kelly
|“Life Is Fine” (first single: “Firewood and Candles”; See here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(GawdAggie / Cooking Vinyl / RED)
|Kesha
|“Rainbow” (producers: Ryan Lewis, Ricky Reed, Ben Folds; guests: Dolly Parton, Eagles of Death Metal, the Dap-Kings Horns; first single: “Praying”; See here; Target-Exclusive CD + T-Shirt; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Kemosabe / RCA)
|matt pond PA
|“Still Summer” (the band’s final album; Hear here; Read here; Download)
|(131)
|Martine McCutcheon
|“Lost and Found” (the former “EastEnders” actress turned singer’s first new music in 16 years; first single: “Say I’m Not Alone”; Hear here; Deluxe Edition; Download; iTunes)
|(BMG Rights Management)
|Oneohtrix Point Never
|“Good Time (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (crime-drama film, opening Aug. 11, stars Robert Pattinson, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Ben Safdie, etc.; Download; In Theaters)
|(Warp)
|Lee Roy Parnell
|“Midnight Believer” (Hear here; Download; On Tour)
|(BFD)
|David Rawlings
|“Poor David’s Almanack” (new single: “Cumberland Gap”; Hear here; NPR First Listen; Read here; Download)
|(Acony)
|Frankie Rose
|“Cage Tropicale” (first single: “Trouble”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Slumberland / Grey Market)
|Emily Saliers (of Indigo Girls)
|“Murmuration Nation” (her debut solo album; first single: “Poethearted”; Hear here; Download; On Tour)
|(MRI)
|Suzanne Santo (one-half of Americana duo honeyhoney)
|“Ruby Red” (producer: Butch Walker; new single: “Blood On Your Knees”; Hear here; See here; Download; iTunes)
|(Soozanto)
|Nadia Sirota (experimental rock’s go-to violist)
|“Tessellatum” (Hear here; Download)
|(Bedroom Community)
|Ben Sollee and Kentucky Native
|“Ben Sollee and Kentucky Native” (Hear here; Read here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Soundly Music)
|Joel P West
|“The Glass Castle (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (based on the 2005 memoir by Jeannette Walls, the Destin Daniel Cretton-directed drama film opens Aug. 11; cast: Brie Larson, Naomi Watts, Woody Harrelson, Sarah Snook, et al; See here; In Theaters)
|(Milan)
|Alex Williams
|“Better Than Myself” (producer: Julian Raymond; Hear here; NPR First Listen; Download; On Tour)
|(Big Machine)
New Releases (Downloads)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Avicii
|“AVĪCI (01)” (six-song EP; guests: Rita Ora, AlunaGeorge, Billy Raffoul, Vargas & Lagola, Sandro Cavazza; iTunes; eBay; Merch)
|(Avicii Music / UMG, Aug. 12)
|Paula Cole
|“Ballads” (covers of American jazz and folk standards, circa 1930s-1960s; first single: “God Bless the Child”; Hear here; Read here; iTunes; On Tour)
|(675)
|DeeBizness
|“DeeBizness” (producer: DeeBizness; first single: “Affordable Love”; Hear here)
|(206 South, Aug. 15)
|Ice Balloons
|“Fiesta” (debut album from the no-wave, noise-punk supergroup feat. members of TV on the Radio, Samiam, Wild Yaks, Surfbort; Hear here; On Tour)
|(Volar)
|Miner (L.A. family folk-rock band)
|“Headwaters” (five-song EP; producer: Matt Linesch; Hear here)
|(Miner)
|The Preatures (Aussie rockers)
|“Girlhood” (producers: guitarist Jack Moffitt, Burke Reid; Hear here; See here)
|(Harvest)
|Bebe Rexha
|“All Your Fault Pt. 2” (six-song EP; first single: “The Way I Are [Dance With Somebody],” feat. Lil Wayne; See here; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Warner)
|Nadia Sirota (violist and Peabody-winning host of Q2’s “Meet the Composer” podcast)
|“Tessellatum” (Hear here; iTunes)
|(Bedroom Community)
|Juan María Solare
|“Summer Twilights in Finland Are Particularly Long” (producer: Solare; first single: “Summer Twilights in Finland are Particularly Long”; Hear here)
|(Janus Music & Sound)
Reissues (CDs / vinyl)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Blackmore’s Night
|“To the Moon and Back: 20 Years and Beyond …” (two-CD, 26-track compilation; Download)
|(Minstrel Hall Music)
|Steve Howe
|“Anthology 2: Groups & Collaborations” (three CDs, 56 songs)
|(Rhino)
|Live
|“Mental Jewelry (25th Anniversary Edition)” (1992 album; remastered, with a second CD containing an unreleased studio track, “Born Branded” from the original sessions, a club remix of “Pain Lies On the Riverside,” two tracks from the 1991 EP, “Four Songs” and a 1992 unreleased concert at The Roxy in Los Angeles; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Radioactive / Geffen / UMe)
|Buck Owens
|“Live From Austin, TX” (CD/DVD set; recorded for “Austin City Limits” in October 1988; Vinyl; eBay)
|(New West)
|Point of Grace
|“Recollections: 25 Years of Music, Miles & Memories” (two CDs)
|(Word)
|Prince
|“Transmission Impossible: Legendary Radio Broadcasts From the 1980s-1990s” (three CDs; Track list; eBay; Merch)
|(Eat to the Beat)
|The Slits
|“Return of the Giant Slits” (1981 album; remastered)
|(Real Gone Music)
|Various artists
|“NOW That’s What I Call Old Skool” (three CDs, 60 songs; Track list; Hear here)
|(NOW Music)
|Andy Williams
|“In the Arms of Love / Honey / Happy Heart / Get Together With Andy Williams” (1967, 1968 and 1969 albums on two CDs; remastered)
|(BGO)
|Dwight Yoakam
|“Live From Austin, TX” (CD/DVD set; recorded for “Austin City Limits” in October 1988; Vinyl; eBay; On Tour)
|(New West)
Reissues (Downloads)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Eric Carmen
|“Eric Carmen” (1975 album), “Boats Against the Current” (1977 album), “Tonight You’re Mine” (1980 album)
|(Arista / Legacy)
|Flatt & Scruggs
|“Foggy Mountain Banjo” (1961 album)
|(Columbia / Legacy)
|Halford
|“Resurrection” (2000 album), “Live Insurrection” (2001 album), “Crucible” (2002 album), “Halford 3: Winter Songs” (2009 album), “Halford IV – Made of Metal” (2009 album)
|(Legacy)
Next Week: Aug. 18, 2017
