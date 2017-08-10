New releases

New Releases: Aug. 11, 2017

New Releases (CDs / vinyl)

Artist: Title: Label:
Mark Bryan (Hootie & the Blowfish guitarist) “Songs of the Fortnight” (Hear here; Read here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Chucktown Music Group)
A.J. Croce “Just Like Medicine” (includes his first recording of “The Name of the Game,” an unreleased song by his late father, Jim Croce; producer: Dan Penn; guests: Steve Cropper, Vince Gill, David Hood, The McCrory Sisters; Hear here; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour) (Compass)
Dawn of Disease (German death metallers) “Ascension Gate” (Hear here; Download; iTunes) (Napalm)
The Districts (Philadelphia rock quartet) “Popular Manipulations” (producers: The Districts, John Congleton, Keith Abrams; first single: “Ordinary Day”; See here; NPR First Listen; iTunes; On Tour) (Fat Possum)
Downtown Boys “Cost of Living” (first single: “A Wall”; Hear here; NPR First Listen; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Sub Pop)
Patrick Doyle “The Emoji Movie (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (Download; In Theaters; Merch) (Sony Classical)
Lindsay Ell “The Project” (producer: Sugarland’s Kristian Bush; first single: “Waiting on You”; See here; Download; On Tour) (Stoney Creek)
Exit Eden (female rock quartet) “Rhapsodies In Black” (Hear here; Download) (Napalm)
5 Billion in Diamonds (new supergroup led by Butch Vig, feat. members of Spiritualized, Soundtrack of Our Lives, Echo & the Bunnymen, The Ocean Blue, etc.) “5 Billion in Diamonds” (producers: Vig, Andy Jenks; first single: “Gravity Rules”; See here; Download; iTunes) (100% Records)
Guided By Voices “How Do You Spell Heaven?” (Hear here; Download; eBay; On Tour) (GBV, Aug. 14)
Hamell on Trial “Tackle Box” (producers: Ed Hamell, Phil “The Butcher” Nicolo; new single: “Not Aretha’s Respect [Cops]”; See here; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour) (New West)
Hinder “The Reign” (first single: “Remember Me”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch) (The End / BMG)
Will Hoge “Anchors” (guests: Sheryl Crow, Fats Kaplin; first single: “Little Bit of Rust”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Thirty Tigers)
Jesus Culture “Love Has a Name” (recorded live at Jesus Culture’s home church in Sacramento, Calif., featuring their worship leaders Kim Walker-Smith, Chris Quilala, Bryan and Katie Torwalt, Derek Johnson, etc.; first single: “Halls of Heaven”; Hear here; Download; Digital Deluxe Edition, with four extra tracks; iTunes; eBay; On Tour) (Jesus Culture Music / Sparrow / Capitol CMG)
Paul Kelly “Life Is Fine” (first single: “Firewood and Candles”; See here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (GawdAggie / Cooking Vinyl / RED)
Kesha “Rainbow” (producers: Ryan Lewis, Ricky Reed, Ben Folds; guests: Dolly Parton, Eagles of Death Metal, the Dap-Kings Horns; first single: “Praying”; See here; Target-Exclusive CD + T-Shirt; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Kemosabe / RCA)
matt pond PA “Still Summer” (the band’s final album; Hear here; Read here; Download) (131)
Martine McCutcheon “Lost and Found” (the former “EastEnders” actress turned singer’s first new music in 16 years; first single: “Say I’m Not Alone”; Hear here; Deluxe Edition; Download; iTunes) (BMG Rights Management)
Oneohtrix Point Never “Good Time (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (crime-drama film, opening Aug. 11, stars Robert Pattinson, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Ben Safdie, etc.; Download; In Theaters) (Warp)
Lee Roy Parnell “Midnight Believer” (Hear here; Download; On Tour) (BFD)
David Rawlings “Poor David’s Almanack” (new single: “Cumberland Gap”; Hear here; NPR First Listen; Read here; Download) (Acony)
Frankie Rose “Cage Tropicale” (first single: “Trouble”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Slumberland / Grey Market)
Emily Saliers (of Indigo Girls) “Murmuration Nation” (her debut solo album; first single: “Poethearted”; Hear here; Download; On Tour) (MRI)
Suzanne Santo (one-half of Americana duo honeyhoney) “Ruby Red” (producer: Butch Walker; new single: “Blood On Your Knees”; Hear here; See here; Download; iTunes) (Soozanto)
Nadia Sirota (experimental rock’s go-to violist) “Tessellatum” (Hear here; Download) (Bedroom Community)
Ben Sollee and Kentucky Native “Ben Sollee and Kentucky Native” (Hear here; Read here; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Soundly Music)
Joel P West “The Glass Castle (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (based on the 2005 memoir by Jeannette Walls, the Destin Daniel Cretton-directed drama film opens Aug. 11; cast: Brie Larson, Naomi Watts, Woody Harrelson, Sarah Snook, et al; See here; In Theaters) (Milan)
Alex Williams “Better Than Myself” (producer: Julian Raymond; Hear here; NPR First Listen; Download; On Tour) (Big Machine)

New Releases (Downloads)

Artist: Title: Label:
Avicii “AVĪCI (01)” (six-song EP; guests: Rita Ora, AlunaGeorge, Billy Raffoul, Vargas & Lagola, Sandro Cavazza; iTunes; eBay; Merch) (Avicii Music / UMG, Aug. 12)
Paula Cole “Ballads” (covers of American jazz and folk standards, circa 1930s-1960s; first single: “God Bless the Child”; Hear here; Read here; iTunes; On Tour) (675)
DeeBizness “DeeBizness” (producer: DeeBizness; first single: “Affordable Love”; Hear here) (206 South, Aug. 15)
Ice Balloons “Fiesta” (debut album from the no-wave, noise-punk supergroup feat. members of TV on the Radio, Samiam, Wild Yaks, Surfbort; Hear here; On Tour) (Volar)
Miner (L.A. family folk-rock band) “Headwaters” (five-song EP; producer: Matt Linesch; Hear here) (Miner)
The Preatures (Aussie rockers) “Girlhood” (producers: guitarist Jack Moffitt, Burke Reid; Hear here; See here) (Harvest)
Bebe Rexha “All Your Fault Pt. 2” (six-song EP; first single: “The Way I Are [Dance With Somebody],” feat. Lil Wayne; See here; iTunes; On Tour) (Warner)
Nadia Sirota (violist and Peabody-winning host of Q2’s “Meet the Composer” podcast) “Tessellatum” (Hear here; iTunes) (Bedroom Community)
Juan María Solare “Summer Twilights in Finland Are Particularly Long” (producer: Solare; first single: “Summer Twilights in Finland are Particularly Long”; Hear here) (Janus Music & Sound)

Reissues (CDs / vinyl)

Artist: Title: Label:
Blackmore’s Night “To the Moon and Back: 20 Years and Beyond …” (two-CD, 26-track compilation; Download) (Minstrel Hall Music)
Steve Howe “Anthology 2: Groups & Collaborations” (three CDs, 56 songs) (Rhino)
Live “Mental Jewelry (25th Anniversary Edition)” (1992 album; remastered, with a second CD containing an unreleased studio track, “Born Branded” from the original sessions, a club remix of “Pain Lies On the Riverside,” two tracks from the 1991 EP, “Four Songs” and a 1992 unreleased concert at The Roxy in Los Angeles; Download; iTunes; On Tour) (Radioactive / Geffen / UMe)
Buck Owens “Live From Austin, TX” (CD/DVD set; recorded for “Austin City Limits” in October 1988; Vinyl; eBay) (New West)
Point of Grace “Recollections: 25 Years of Music, Miles & Memories” (two CDs) (Word)
Prince “Transmission Impossible: Legendary Radio Broadcasts From the 1980s-1990s” (three CDs; Track list; eBay; Merch) (Eat to the Beat)
The Slits “Return of the Giant Slits” (1981 album; remastered) (Real Gone Music)
Various artists “NOW That’s What I Call Old Skool” (three CDs, 60 songs; Track list; Hear here) (NOW Music)
Andy Williams “In the Arms of Love / Honey / Happy Heart / Get Together With Andy Williams” (1967, 1968 and 1969 albums on two CDs; remastered) (BGO)
Dwight Yoakam “Live From Austin, TX” (CD/DVD set; recorded for “Austin City Limits” in October 1988; Vinyl; eBay; On Tour) (New West)

Reissues (Downloads)

Artist: Title: Label:
Eric Carmen “Eric Carmen” (1975 album), “Boats Against the Current” (1977 album), “Tonight You’re Mine” (1980 album) (Arista / Legacy)
Flatt & Scruggs “Foggy Mountain Banjo” (1961 album) (Columbia / Legacy)
Halford “Resurrection” (2000 album), “Live Insurrection” (2001 album), “Crucible” (2002 album), “Halford 3: Winter Songs” (2009 album), “Halford IV – Made of Metal” (2009 album) (Legacy)

Next Week: Aug. 18, 2017

June 30 / July 7 / July 14 / July 21 / July 28 / Aug. 4


Leave a Reply

