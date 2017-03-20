Your Music Book Store (March 21 and Beyond)

Here’s our weekly rundown of upcoming new music book releases …

MARCH 21, 2017

ELTON JOHN

“Captain Fantastic: Elton John’s Stellar Trip Through the ’70s” (Hardcover; author: Tom Doyle; Kindle; Ballantine Books)

ELVIS PRESLEY

“Being Elvis: A Lonely Life” (Hardcover; author: Ray Connolly; Liveright)

MARCH 28, 2017

JOHN OATES

“Change of Seasons: A Memoir” (Hardcover; co-author: Chris Epting; St. Martin’s Press)

LOU REED

“Lou Reed – Chapter & Verse: New York’s Finest” (Hardcover; authors: Paul Skellett, Simon Weitzman; Wonderland Publications)

APRIL 1, 2017

CYN COLLINS

“Complicated Fun: The Birth of Minneapolis Punk and Indie Rock, 1974-1984 – An Oral History” (Paperback; Minnesota Historical Society Press)

BRUCE DICKINSON

“Bruce Dickinson – Maiden Voyage: The Biography” (Paperback; author: Joe Shooman; John Blake)

OASIS

“Oasis: What’s the Story?” (Paperback; author: former Oasis manager Iain Robertson; John Blake)

APRIL 4, 2017

DAVID BOWIE

“A Portrait of Bowie: A Tribute to Bowie By His Artistic Collaborators & Contemporaries” (Hardcover; editor: Brian Hiatt; Cassell)

GEORGE MICHAEL

“George Michael: The Life 1963-2016” (Paperback; author: Emily Herbert; Lesser Gods)

PINK FLOYD

“Mind Over Matter: The Images of Pink Floyd” (Paperback; author: Storm Thorgerson; Omnibus)

PRINCE

“The Most Beautiful: My Life with Prince” (Hardcover; author: ex-wife Mayte Garcia; Kindle; Hachette Books)

VINYL ME, PLEASE

“Vinyl Me, Please: 100 Albums You Need in Your Collection” (Hardcover; Abrams Image)

AMY WINEHOUSE

“Amy Winehouse: A Life Through the Lens” (Paperback; authors: Darren and Elliott Bloom; Omnibus)

APRIL 11, 2017

JESSI COLTER

“An Outlaw and a Lady: A Memoir of Music, Life with Waylon, and the Faith that Brought Me Home” (Hardcover; co-author: David Ritz; Kindle; Thomas Nelson)

RITA COOLIDGE

“Delta Lady: A Memoir” (Paperback; co-author: Michael Walker; Free Preview; Harper Paperbacks)

PRINCE

“Dig If You Will the Picture: Funk, Sex, God and Genius in the Music of Prince” (Hardcover; author: Ben Greenman; Kindle; Henry Holt and Co.)

APRIL 18, 2017

DAN HICKS

“I Scare Myself: A Memoir” (Paperback; Jawbone Press)

HARVEY KUBERNIK

“1967: A Complete Rock Music History of the Summer of Love” (Hardcover; Sterling)

MICHAEL NESMITH

“Infinite Tuesday: An Autobiographical Riff” (Hardcover; Kindle; Crown Archetype)

JIMMY WEBB

“The Cake and the Rain: An Autobiography” (Hardcover; Kindle; St. Martin’s Press)

MATTHEW WEST

“Hello, My Name Is: Discover Your True Identity” (Paperback; Kindle; Worthy Publishing)

APRIL 20, 2017

PETE WAY (of UFO)

“A Fast Ride Out of Here: Confessions of Rock’s Most Dangerous Man” (Paperback; Constable)

APRIL 24, 2017

U2

“Rock Atlas U2” (Paperback; authors: Dave Griffith, David Roberts; Clarksdale)

APRIL 25, 2017

JOHN DOE

“Under the Big Black Sun: A Personal History of L.A. Punk” (Paperback; co-author: Tom DeSavia; Free Preview; Da Capo Books)

VIRGINIA HANLON GROHL (mother of Dave Grohl)

“From Cradle to Stage: Stories from the Mothers Who Rocked and Raised Rock Stars” (Hardcover; Seal Press)

BILLY VERA

“Billy Vera: Harlem to Hollywood” (Hardcover; Backbeat Books)

APRIL 30, 2017

THE BEATLES

“Eight Arms to Hold You: 50 Years of Help! and the Beatles” (Hardcover; authors: Simon Wells, Paul Skellett; Wonderland Publications)

MAY 1, 2017

DONALD “DUCK” DUNN

“Soul Fingers: The Music & Life of Legendary Bassist Donald “Duck” Dunn” (Paperback; author: Nick Rosaci; Hal Leonard)

PHILIP LYNOTT

“Cowboy Song: The Authorized Biography of Thin Lizzy’s Philip Lynott” (Paperback; author: Graeme Thomson; Kindle; Chicago Review Press)

DOLLY PARTON

“Dolly on Dolly: Interviews and Encounters with Dolly Parton” (Hardcover; edited by Randy L. Schmidt; Kindle; Chicago Review Press)

RUSH

“Rush: Album by Album” (Hardcover; author: Martin Popoff; Voyageur Press)

MAY 2, 2017

DAVID BYRNE

“How Music Works” (Paperback; Kindle; Three Rivers Press)

RICHARD MORTON JACK

“Psychedelia: The Underground Rock Album 1966-1969” (Hardcover; Sterling)

MAY 9, 2017

THE BEATLES

“Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band: The Album, the Beatles, and the World in 1967” (Hardcover; author: Brian Southall; Imagine)

JIMMY BUFFETT

“Jimmy Buffett: A Good Life All the Way” (Hardcover; author: Ryan White; Kindle; Touchstone)

PETER E. MELTZER

“So You Think You Know Rock and Roll? An In-Depth Q&A Tour of the Revolutionary Decade 1965-1975” (Paperback; Skyhorse Publishing)

MAY 16, 2017

RIKKI ERCOLI

“Legends of Punk: Photos from the Vault” (Paperback; Manic D Press, Inc.)

GRATEFUL DEAD

“Listening for the Secret: The Grateful Dead and the Politics of Improvisation” (Paperback; author: Ulf Olsson; University of California Press)

MOTÖRHEAD

“Beer Drinkers and Hell Raisers: The Rise of Motörhead” (Paperback; author: Martin Popoff; ECW Press)

OTIS REDDING

“Otis Redding: An Unfinished Life” Hardcover; author: Jonathan Gould; Kindle; Crown Archetype)

ROLLING STONE

“50 Years of Rolling Stone: The Music, Politics and People That Changed Our Culture” (Deluxe-Edition Hardcover; Abrams)

DUSTY SPRINGFIELD

“Dusty: An Intimate Portrait of a Musical Legend” (Paperback; author: Karen Bartlett; Lesser Gods)

MAY 23, 2017

THE BEATLES

“In Their Lives: Great Writers on Great Beatles Songs” (Hardcover; author: Andrew Blauner; Kindle; Blue Rider Press)

BOB DYLAN

“Bob Dylan FAQ: All That’s Left to Know About the Song and Dance Man” (Paperback; author: Bruce Pollock; Backbeat Books)

GUNS N’ ROSES

“Guns N’ Roses FAQ: All That’s Left to Know About the Bad Boys of Sunset Strip” (Paperback; author: Bruce Pollock; Backbeat Books)

MAY 30, 2017

MIKE McCREADY

“Of Potato Heads and Polaroids” (Hardcover; powerHouse Books)

JUNE 1, 2017

THE BEATLES

“Sgt. Pepper at Fifty: The Mood, the Look, the Sound, the Legacy of the Beatles’ Great Masterpiece” (Hardcover; authors: Mike McInnerney, Bill DeMain, Gillian G. Gaar; Sterling)

JUNE 6, 2017

MARVIN GAYE

“After the Dance: My Life with Marvin Gaye” (Paperback; author: Jan Gaye, with David Ritz; Free Preview; Amistad)

JUNE 13, 2017

VAN HALEN

“Runnin’ with the Devil: A Backstage Pass to the Wild Times, Loud Rock, and the Down and Dirty Truth Behind the Rise of Van Halen” (Hardcover; author: Noel Monk; Dey Street Books)

DAVID WEIGEL

“The Show That Never Ends: The Rise and Fall of Prog Rock” (Hardcover; Kindle; W.W. Norton & Company)

JUNE 20, 2017

BOB DYLAN

“Bob Dylan: A Spiritual Life” (Hardcover; author: Scott M. Marshall; BP Books)

JULY 1, 2017

DAVID BOWIE

“Strange Fascination – David Bowie: The Definitive Story” (Hardcover, revised and updated edition; author: David Buckley; Chicago Review Press)

JULIE LONDON

“Go Slow: The Life of Julie London” (Hardcover; author: Michael Owen; Kindle; Chicago Review Press)

JULY 4, 2017

GARBAGE

“This Is the Noise That Keeps Me Awake” (Hardcover; Akashic Books)

JULY 11, 2017

BILLY BRAGG

“Roots, Radicals and Rockers: How Skiffle Changed the World” (Hardcover; Faber & Faber)

AMANDA SHERIFF

“The Overstreet Guide to Collecting Concert Posters” (Paperback; Gemstone Publishing)

AUG. 1, 2017

ELVIS PRESLEY

“Elvis: The Legend – The Authorized Book from the Graceland® Archives” (Hardcover; author: Gillian G. Gaar; Carlton Books)

AUG. 1, 2017

ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRA

“Electric Light Orchestra: Song by Song” (Paperback; author: John Van der Kiste; Fonthill Media)

AUG. 25, 2017

CHRISTOPHER HILL

“Into the Mystic: The Visionary and Ecstatic Roots of 1960s Rock and Roll” (Paperback; Park Street Press)

AUG. 29, 2017

AL GREEN

“Soul Survivor: A Biography of Al Green” (Hardcover; author: Jimmy McDonough; Kindle; Da Capo Press)

ELTON JOHN

“Elton John FAQ: All That’s Left to Know About the Rocket Man” (Paperback; author: Donald Gibson; Backbeat Books)

JONI MITCHELL

“Reckless Daughter: A Portrait of Joni Mitchell” (Hardcover; author: David Yaffe; Kindle; Sarah Crichton Books)

MICHAEL RUFFINO (of Unband)

“Adios, Motherfucker: A Gentleman’s Progress Through Rock and Roll” (Paperback; ABEcco)

SEPT. 1, 2017

THE BEATLES

“The Beatles Book” (Paperback; author: Hunter Davies, the only ever authorized biographer of the Fab Four; Ebury Press)

IAN HOWARTH

“Rock ‘n’ Radio: When DJs and Rock Music Ruled the Airwaves” (Paperback; Véhicule Press)

SIR GEORGE MARTIN

“Maximum Volume: The Life of Beatles Producer George Martin (The Early Years: 1926-1966)” (Hardcover; author: Kenneth Womack; Chicago Review Press)

THE 1975

“The 1975: Love, Sex, Magic” (Paperback; author: David Nolan; John Blake)

CHRIS PARTON

“The Little Book of Country Music Wisdom” (Hardcover; Lyons Press)

THE WHO

“The Who on The Who: Interviews and Encounters” (Hardcover; editor: Sean Egan; Chicago Review Press)

SEPT. 19, 2017

BEE GEES

“Staying Alive: The Disco Inferno of the Bee Gees” (Paperback; author: Simon Spence; Jawbone Press)

KENT HARTMAN

“Goodnight, L.A.: Untold Tales from Inside Classic Rock’s Legendary Recording Studios” (Hardcover; Da Capo Press)

GORDON LIGHTFOOT

“Lightfoot” (Hardcover; author: Nicholas Jennings; Kindle; Viking)

LINDISFARNE

“We Can Swing Together: The Story of Lindisfarne” (Paperback; author: John Van der Kiste; Fonthill Media)

SEPT. 21, 2017

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN

“Born to Run” (Paperback; Simon & Schuster)

SEPT. 26, 2017

ART GARFUNKEL

“What Is It All But Luminous: Notes from an Underground Man” (Hardcover; Knopf)

OCT. 3, 2017

DAVID BOWIE

“David Bowie: A Life” (Hardcover; author: Dylan Jones; Kindle; Crown Archetype)

RAY PADGETT

“Cover Me: The Stories Behind the Greatest Cover Songs of All Time” (Hardcover; Sterling)

JONI MITCHELL

“Joni: The Anthology” (Hardcover; edited by Barney Hoskyns; Picador)

OCT. 5, 2017

BJÖRK

“Björk’s Homogenic (33 1/3)” (Paperback; author: Emily Mackay; Bloomsbury Academic)

THE RAINCOATS

“The Raincoats’ The Raincoats (33 1/3)” (Paperback; author: Jenn Pelly; Bloomsbury Academic)

OCT. 7, 2017

PAUL McCARTNEY

“Conversations with McCartney” (Paperback; author: Paul Du Noyer; The Overlook Press)

OCT. 24, 2017

BILL BENTLEY

“Smithsonian Rock and Roll: The People’s Pictures” (Hardcover; Smithsonian Books)

DAVID BOWIE

“Earthbound: David Bowie and The Man Who Fell To Earth” (Paperback; author: Susan Compo; Jawbone Press)

CHARLIE DANIELS

“Never Look at the Empty Seats: A Memoir” (Hardcover; Kindle; Thomas Nelson)

WILL FRIEDWALD

“The Great Jazz and Pop Vocal Albums” (Hardcover; Kindle; Pantheon)

PINK FLOYD

“Pink Floyd – All the Songs: The Story Behind Every Track” (Hardcover; authors: Philippe Margotin, Jean-Michel Guesdon; Kindle; Black Dog & Leventhal)

PAUL SIMON

“Homeward Bound: The Life of Paul Simon” (Paperback; author: Peter Ames Carlin; St. Martin’s Griffin)

NOV. 7, 2017

THE BEATLES

“Beatles ’66: The Revolutionary Year” (Paperback; author: Steve Turner; Ecco)

BON SCOTT

“Bon: The Last Highway – The Untold Story of Bon Scott and AC/DC’s Back in Black” (Paperback; author: Jesse Fink; ECW Press)

NOV. 14, 2017

RICKIE LEE JONES

“Memoir” (Hardcover; Grove Press)

GENE SIMMONS

“On Power” (Hardcover; Dey Street Books)

THE SMITHS

“Tales of the Smiths: A Graphic Biography” (Paperback; author/artist: Con Chrisoulis; Kindle; The Overlook Press)

ED WARD

“The History of Rock & Roll, Volume One 1920-1963” (Paperback; Flatiron Books)

ROBERT WEBB

“The 100 Greatest Road Songs (The Ultimate Playlist)” (Paperback; McNidder & Grace)

NOV. 21, 2017

FLORENCE FOSTER JENKINS

“Florence! Foster!! Jenkins!!! The Life of the World’s Worst Opera Singer” (Paperback; author: Darryl W. Bullock; The Overlook Press)

MARC MYERS

“Anatomy of a Song: The Oral History of 45 Iconic Hits That Changed Rock, R&B and Pop” (Paperback; Grove Press)

STEVIE NICKS

“Gold Dust Woman: A Biography of Stevie Nicks” (Hardcover; author: Stephen Davis; St. Martin’s Press)

OCT. 2, 2018

EDDIE VAN HALEN

“Eruption: The Eddie Van Halen Story” (Hardcover; author: Paul Brannigan; Kindle; Da Capo Press)

OCT. 16, 2018

THE BEATLES

“The Beatles Collected” (Paperback; subtitled “A fan’s guide to six decades of Beatles memorabilia”; authors: Pete Nash, David Roberts, Brian Southall; Clarksdale)