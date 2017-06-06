Published on June 6th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
Your Music Book Store (June 6 and Beyond)
Here’s our weekly rundown of upcoming new music book releases …
JUNE 6, 2017
MARVIN GAYE
“After the Dance: My Life with Marvin Gaye” (Paperback; author: Jan Gaye, with David Ritz; Free Preview; Amistad)
DANNY GOLDBERG
“In Search of the Lost Chord: 1967 and the Hippie Idea” (Hardcover; Kindle; Akashic Books)
STEVE KNOPPER
“Appetite for Self-Destruction: The Spectacular Crash of the Record Industry in the Digital Age” (Kindle; Free Preview; Free Press)
PETER E. MELTZER
“So You Think You Know Rock and Roll?: An In-Depth Q&A Tour of the Revolutionary Decade 1965-1975” (Paperback; Kindle; Free Preview; Skyhorse Publishing)
THE REPLACEMENTS
“Trouble Boys: The True Story of the Replacements” (Paperback; author: Bob Mehr; Free Preview; Da Capo Press)
ROGER SHEPHERD (label founder)
“In Love With These Times: My Life With Flying Nun Records” (Paperback; Kindle; Free Preview; HarperCollins)
MAX WADE-MATTHEWS & WENDY THOMPSON
“The Encyclopedia of Music: Instruments of the Orchestra and the Great Composers” (Paperback; Hermes House)
JUNE 9, 2017
PAUL McCARTNEY
“LIFE – Paul at 75” (Paperback; with special photo gallery by Harry Benson; LIFE)
JUNE 13, 2017
VAN HALEN
“Runnin’ with the Devil: A Backstage Pass to the Wild Times, Loud Rock, and the Down and Dirty Truth Behind the Rise of Van Halen” (Hardcover; author: Noel Monk; Kindle; Dey Street Books)
DAVID WEIGEL
“The Show That Never Ends: The Rise and Fall of Prog Rock” (Hardcover; Kindle; W.W. Norton & Company)
JUNE 14, 2017
JOHN PRINE
“John Prine: In Spite of Himself” (Paperback; author: Eddie Huffman; Free Preview; University of Texas Press)
JUNE 20, 2017
BOB DYLAN
“Bob Dylan: A Spiritual Life” (Hardcover; author: Scott M. Marshall; BP Books)
JUNE 23, 2017
THE BEATLES
“PEOPLE – The Beatles: Sgt. Pepper at 50!” (Paperback; PEOPLE)
JUNE 27, 2017
TERRY BURROWS
“The Art of Sound: A Visual History for Audiophiles” (Hardcover; Thames & Hudson)
BOUDLEAUX & FELICE BRYANT
“All I Have to Do Is Dream: The Boudleaux and Felice Bryant Story” (Paperback; author: Lee Wilson; Two Creeks Press)
JUNE 28, 2017
RORY GALLAGHER
“Rory Gallagher: His Life and Times” (Paperback; author: Marcus Connaughton; Free Preview; The Collins Press)
JUNE 29, 2017
PETER HOOK
“Substance: Inside New Order” (Paperback; Simon & Schuster)
JULY 1, 2017
DAVID BOWIE
“Strange Fascination – David Bowie: The Definitive Story” (Hardcover, revised and updated edition; author: David Buckley; Chicago Review Press)
STUART COSGROVE
“Young Soul Rebels: A Personal History of Northern Soul” (Paperback; Free Preview; Birlinn Ltd.)
JULIE LONDON
“Go Slow: The Life of Julie London” (Hardcover; author: Michael Owen; Kindle; Chicago Review Press)
JULY 4, 2017
GARBAGE
“This Is the Noise That Keeps Me Awake” (Hardcover; Akashic Books)
SARAH VAUGHAN
“Queen of Bebop: The Musical Lives of Sarah Vaughan” (Hardcover; author: Elaine M. Hayes; Kindle; Ecco)
JULY 11, 2017
BILLY BRAGG
“Roots, Radicals and Rockers: How Skiffle Changed the World” (Hardcover; Faber & Faber)
BOB MARLEY
“So Much Things to Say: The Oral History of Bob Marley” (Hardcover; author: Roger Steffens; Kindle; W.W. Norton & Company)
AMANDA SHERIFF
“The Overstreet Guide to Collecting Concert Posters” (Paperback; Gemstone Publishing)
JULY 15, 2017
DAVID BOWIE
“Unmade Up: Recollections of a Friendship with David Bowie” (Paperback; author: Edward Bell; Unicorn Publishing Group)
JULY 18, 2017
GUNS N’ ROSES
“Last of the Giants: The True Story of Guns N’ Roses” (Hardcover; author: Mick Wall; Lesser Gods)
AUG. 1, 2017
ELVIS PRESLEY
“Elvis: The Legend – The Authorized Book from the Graceland® Archives” (Hardcover; author: Gillian G. Gaar; Carlton Books)
AUG. 2, 2017
ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRA
“Electric Light Orchestra: Song by Song” (Paperback; author: John Van der Kiste; Fonthill Media)
AUG. 3, 2017
DAVID BOWIE
“Bowie Unseen: Portraits of an Artist as a Young Man” (Hardcover; photographer: Gerald Fearnley; ACC Publishing Group)
AUG. 10, 2017
MARGIE BORSCHKE
“This Is Not a Remix: Piracy, Authenticity and Popular Music” (Paperback; Bloomsbury Academic)
PAUL SIMPER
“Pop Stars in My Pantry: A Memoir of Pop Mags and Clubbing in the 1980s” (Hardcover; Kindle; Read here; Unbound)
AUG. 15, 2017
ANN POWERS (acclaimed NPR music critic)
“Good Booty: Love and Sex, Black & White, Body and Soul in American Music” (Hardcover; Kindle; Dey Street Books)
AUG. 22, 2017
RUSTY CUTCHIN
“The Definitive Guitar Handbook” (Paperback, updated edition; Flame Tree Publishing)
FATS WALLER
“Fats Waller” (Paperback; authors: Maurice Waller, Anthony Calabrese; University of Minnesota Press)
AUG. 25, 2017
CHRISTOPHER HILL
“Into the Mystic: The Visionary and Ecstatic Roots of 1960s Rock and Roll” (Paperback; Park Street Press)
AUG. 29, 2017
RIKKI ERCOLI
“Legends of Punk: Photos from the Vault” (Paperback; Manic D Press, Inc.)
AL GREEN
“Soul Survivor: A Biography of Al Green” (Hardcover; author: Jimmy McDonough; Kindle; Da Capo Press)
MICHAEL RUFFINO (of Unband)
“Adios, Motherfucker: A Gentleman’s Progress Through Rock and Roll” (Paperback; ABEcco)
SEPT. 1, 2017
THE BEATLES
“The Beatles Book” (Paperback; author: Hunter Davies, the only ever authorized biographer of the Fab Four; Ebury Press)
IAN HOWARTH
“Rock ‘n’ Radio: When DJs and Rock Music Ruled the Airwaves” (Paperback; Véhicule Press)
BOB MARLEY AND THE WAILERS
“Bob Marley and the Wailers: The Ultimate Illustrated History” (Hardcover; author: Richie Unterberger; Voyageur Press)
SIR GEORGE MARTIN
“Maximum Volume: The Life of Beatles Producer George Martin (The Early Years: 1926-1966)” (Hardcover; author: Kenneth Womack; Chicago Review Press)
THE 1975
“The 1975: Love, Sex, Magic” (Paperback; author: David Nolan; John Blake)
CHRIS PARTON
“The Little Book of Country Music Wisdom” (Hardcover; Lyons Press)
THE WHO
“The Who on The Who: Interviews and Encounters” (Hardcover; editor: Sean Egan; Chicago Review Press)
SEPT. 5, 2017
PRINCE
“Picturing Prince: An Intimate Portrait” (Hardcover; author: the late pop icon’s former art director, Steve Parke; Kindle; Free Preview; Cassell)
LOUDON WAINWRIGHT III
“Liner Notes: On Parents & Children, Exes & Excess, Death & Decay & a Few of My Other Favorite Things” (Hardcover; Kindle; Blue Rider Press)
SEPT. 12, 2017
LAURA JANE GRACE
“Tranny: Confessions of Punk Rock’s Most Infamous Anarchist Sellout” (Paperback; Kindle; Free Preview; Hachette Books)
DAR WILLIAMS
“What I Found in a Thousand Towns” (Hardcover; Basic Books)
SEPT. 19, 2017
BEE GEES
“Staying Alive: The Disco Inferno of the Bee Gees” (Paperback; author: Simon Spence; Jawbone Press)
VAN CLIBURN
“Moscow Nights: The Van Cliburn Story: How One Man and His Piano Transformed the Cold War” (Paperback; author: Nigel Cliff; Kindle; Free Preview; Harper)
KENT HARTMAN
“Goodnight, L.A.: Untold Tales from Inside Classic Rock’s Legendary Recording Studios” (Hardcover; Da Capo Press)
CHRISTOPHER HILL
“Into the Mystic: The Visionary and Ecstatic Roots of 1960s Rock and Roll” (Paperback; Kindle; Park Street Press)
GUCCI MANE
“The Autobiography of Gucci Mane” (Hardcover; co-author: Neil Martinez-Belkin; Simon & Schuster)
SEPT. 21, 2017
BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN
“Born to Run” (Paperback; Simon & Schuster)
SEPT. 26, 2017
THE BEATLES
“The Beatles: Photographs from the Set of Help!” (Hardcover; author/photographer: Emilio Lari; Rizzoli)
PETER DOGGETT
“Electric Shock: From the Gramophone to the iPhone – 125 Years of Pop Music” (Paperback; Free Preview; Random House)
ART GARFUNKEL
“What Is It All But Luminous: Notes from an Underground Man” (Hardcover; Knopf)
GORDON LIGHTFOOT
“Lightfoot” (Hardcover; author: Nicholas Jennings; Kindle; Viking)
VARIOUS PHOTOGRAPHERS
“Eyes of the World: Grateful Dead Photography 1965-1995” (Hardcover; photographers include Herb Greene, Jim Marshall, David Gahr, Baron Wolman, Jay Blakesberg, Michael Putland, William Coupon, Michael O’Neill and Peter Simon; foreword by Graham Nash; Rock Out Books)
SEPT. 27, 2017
STANLEY SADIE
“Definitive Opera Encyclopedia (New & Expanded Edition)” (Hardcover; Flame Tree Publishing)
OCT. 1, 2017
JENNIFER OTTER BICKERDIKE
“Why Vinyl Matters: A Manifesto from Musicians and Fans” (Hardcover; ACC Publishing Group)
LED ZEPPELIN
“Led Zeppelin: All the Albums, All the Songs” (Hardcover; author: Martin Popoff; Voyageur Press)
MICK RONSON
“Mick Ronson: The Spider with the Platinum Hair” (Paperback; authors: Weird & Gilly; John Blake)
OCT. 3, 2017
DAVID BOWIE
“David Bowie: A Life” (Hardcover; author: Dylan Jones; Kindle; Crown Archetype)
LINDISFARNE
“We Can Swing Together: The Story of Lindisfarne” (Paperback; author: John Van der Kiste; Fonthill Media)
RAY PADGETT
“Cover Me: The Stories Behind the Greatest Cover Songs of All Time” (Hardcover; Sterling)
JONI MITCHELL
“Joni: The Anthology” (Hardcover; edited by Barney Hoskyns; Picador)
OCT. 5, 2017
BJÖRK
“Björk’s Homogenic (33 1/3)” (Paperback; author: Emily Mackay; Bloomsbury Academic)
THE RAINCOATS
“The Raincoats’ The Raincoats (33 1/3)” (Paperback; author: Jenn Pelly; Bloomsbury Academic)
OCT. 7, 2017
PAUL McCARTNEY
“Conversations with McCartney” (Paperback; author: Paul Du Noyer; The Overlook Press)
OCT. 10, 2017
JONI MITCHELL
“Reckless Daughter: A Portrait of Joni Mitchell” (Hardcover; author: David Yaffe; Kindle; Sarah Crichton Books)
OCT. 24, 2017
BILL BENTLEY
“Smithsonian Rock and Roll: The People’s Pictures” (Hardcover; Smithsonian Books)
DAVID BOWIE
“Earthbound: David Bowie and The Man Who Fell To Earth” (Paperback; author: Susan Compo; Jawbone Press)
CHARLIE DANIELS
“Never Look at the Empty Seats: A Memoir” (Hardcover; Kindle; Thomas Nelson)
WILL FRIEDWALD
“The Great Jazz and Pop Vocal Albums” (Hardcover; Kindle; Pantheon)
PINK FLOYD
“Pink Floyd – All the Songs: The Story Behind Every Track” (Hardcover; authors: Philippe Margotin, Jean-Michel Guesdon; Kindle; Black Dog & Leventhal)
PAUL SIMON
“Homeward Bound: The Life of Paul Simon” (Paperback; author: Peter Ames Carlin; St. Martin’s Griffin)
NOV. 7, 2017
THE BEATLES
“Beatles ’66: The Revolutionary Year” (Paperback; author: Steve Turner; Ecco)
BON SCOTT
“Bon: The Last Highway – The Untold Story of Bon Scott and AC/DC’s Back in Black” (Paperback; author: Jesse Fink; ECW Press)
NOV. 14, 2017
RICKIE LEE JONES
“Rickie Lee” (Hardcover; Grove Press)
GENE SIMMONS
“On Power” (Hardcover; Dey Street Books)
THE SMITHS
“Tales of the Smiths: A Graphic Biography” (Paperback; author/artist: Con Chrisoulis; Kindle; The Overlook Press)
ED WARD
“The History of Rock & Roll, Volume One 1920-1963” (Paperback; Flatiron Books)
ROBERT WEBB
“The 100 Greatest Road Songs (The Ultimate Playlist)” (Paperback; McNidder & Grace)
NOV. 21, 2017
FLORENCE FOSTER JENKINS
“Florence! Foster!! Jenkins!!! The Life of the World’s Worst Opera Singer” (Paperback; author: Darryl W. Bullock; The Overlook Press)
MARC MYERS
“Anatomy of a Song: The Oral History of 45 Iconic Hits That Changed Rock, R&B and Pop” (Paperback; Grove Press)
STEVIE NICKS
“Gold Dust Woman: A Biography of Stevie Nicks” (Hardcover; author: Stephen Davis; St. Martin’s Press)
JULY 17, 2018
ELTON JOHN
“Elton John FAQ: All That’s Left to Know About the Rocket Man” (Paperback; author: Donald Gibson; Backbeat Books)
OCT. 2, 2018
EDDIE VAN HALEN
“Eruption: The Eddie Van Halen Story” (Hardcover; author: Paul Brannigan; Kindle; Da Capo Press)