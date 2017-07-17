Your Music Book Store (July 18 and Beyond)

Here’s our weekly rundown of upcoming new music book releases …

Read on.

JULY 18, 2017

GUNS N’ ROSES

“Last of the Giants: The True Story of Guns N’ Roses” (Hardcover; author: Mick Wall; Lesser Gods)

AUG. 1, 2017

THE BYRDS

“Byrds: Requiem for the Timeless: Volume 2: The Lives of Gene Clark, Michael Clarke, Kevin Kelley, Gram Parsons, Clarence White and Skip Battin” (Hardcover; author: Johnny Rogan; Rogan House)

STUART COSGROVE

“Young Soul Rebels: A Personal History of Northern Soul” (Paperback; Free Preview; Birlinn Ltd.)

ELVIS PRESLEY

“Elvis: The Legend – The Authorized Book from the Graceland® Archives” (Hardcover; author: Gillian G. Gaar; Carlton Books)

AUG. 2, 2017

ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRA

“Electric Light Orchestra: Song by Song” (Paperback; author: John Van der Kiste; Fonthill Media)

AUG. 3, 2017

DAVID BOWIE

“Bowie Unseen: Portraits of an Artist as a Young Man” (Hardcover; photographer: Gerald Fearnley; ACC Publishing Group)

AUG. 10, 2017

MARGIE BORSCHKE

“This Is Not a Remix: Piracy, Authenticity and Popular Music” (Paperback; Bloomsbury Academic)

PAUL SIMPER

“Pop Stars in My Pantry: A Memoir of Pop Mags and Clubbing in the 1980s” (Hardcover; Digital Book; Read here; Unbound)

AUG. 15, 2017

ANN POWERS (acclaimed NPR music critic)

“Good Booty: Love and Sex, Black & White, Body and Soul in American Music” (Hardcover; Digital Book; Dey Street Books)

AUG. 22, 2017

RUSTY CUTCHIN

“The Definitive Guitar Handbook” (Paperback, updated edition; Flame Tree Publishing)

FATS WALLER

“Fats Waller” (Paperback; authors: Maurice Waller, Anthony Calabrese; University of Minnesota Press)

AUG. 25, 2017

CHRISTOPHER HILL

“Into the Mystic: The Visionary and Ecstatic Roots of 1960s Rock and Roll” (Paperback; Park Street Press)

AUG. 29, 2017

RIKKI ERCOLI

“Legends of Punk: Photos from the Vault” (Paperback; Manic D Press, Inc.)

LAURA JANE GRACE

“Tranny: Confessions of Punk Rock’s Most Infamous Anarchist Sellout” (Paperback; Digital Book; Free Preview; Hachette Books)

AL GREEN

“Soul Survivor: A Biography of Al Green” (Hardcover; author: Jimmy McDonough; Digital Book; Da Capo Press)

ROGER MIRET

“My Riot: Agnostic Front, Grit, Guts & Glory” (Hardcover; co-author: Jon Wiederhorn; Digital Book; Lesser Gods)

MICHAEL RUFFINO (of Unband)

“Adios, Motherfucker: A Gentleman’s Progress Through Rock and Roll” (Paperback; ABEcco)

SEPT. 1, 2017

IAN HOWARTH

“Rock ‘n’ Radio: When DJs and Rock Music Ruled the Airwaves” (Paperback; Véhicule Press)

BOB MARLEY AND THE WAILERS

“Bob Marley and the Wailers: The Ultimate Illustrated History” (Hardcover; author: Richie Unterberger; Voyageur Press)

SIR GEORGE MARTIN

“Maximum Volume: The Life of Beatles Producer George Martin (The Early Years: 1926-1966)” (Hardcover; author: Kenneth Womack; Chicago Review Press)

THE 1975

“The 1975: Love, Sex, Magic” (Paperback; author: David Nolan; John Blake)

CHRIS PARTON

“The Little Book of Country Music Wisdom” (Hardcover; Lyons Press)

THE WHO

“The Who on The Who: Interviews and Encounters” (Hardcover; editor: Sean Egan; Chicago Review Press)

SEPT. 5, 2017

PRINCE

“Picturing Prince: An Intimate Portrait” (Hardcover; author: the late pop icon’s former art director, Steve Parke; Digital Book; Free Preview; Cassell)

LOUDON WAINWRIGHT III

“Liner Notes: On Parents & Children, Exes & Excess, Death & Decay & a Few of My Other Favorite Things” (Hardcover; Digital Book; Blue Rider Press)

DAR WILLIAMS

“What I Found in a Thousand Towns” (Hardcover; Basic Books)

SEPT. 12, 2017

TIONNE “T-BOZ” WATKINS

“A Sick Life: TLC ‘n Me: Stories from On and Off the Stage” (Hardcover; Digital Books; Rodale Books)

SEPT. 19, 2017

BEE GEES

“Staying Alive: The Disco Inferno of the Bee Gees” (Paperback; author: Simon Spence; Jawbone Press)

VAN CLIBURN

“Moscow Nights: The Van Cliburn Story: How One Man and His Piano Transformed the Cold War” (Paperback; author: Nigel Cliff; Digital Book; Free Preview; Harper)

KENT HARTMAN

“Goodnight, L.A.: Untold Tales from Inside Classic Rock’s Legendary Recording Studios” (Hardcover; Da Capo Press)

CHRISTOPHER HILL

“Into the Mystic: The Visionary and Ecstatic Roots of 1960s Rock and Roll” (Paperback; Digital Book; Park Street Press)

GUCCI MANE

“The Autobiography of Gucci Mane” (Hardcover; co-author: Neil Martinez-Belkin; Simon & Schuster)

SEPT. 21, 2017

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN

“Born to Run” (Paperback; Simon & Schuster)

SEPT. 26, 2017

THE BEATLES

“The Beatles Book” (Hardcover; author: Hunter Davies, the only authorized biographer of the Fab Four; Digital Book; Ebury Press)

THE BEATLES

“The Beatles: Photographs from the Set of Help!” (Hardcover; author/photographer: Emilio Lari; Rizzoli)

PETER DOGGETT

“Electric Shock: From the Gramophone to the iPhone – 125 Years of Pop Music” (Paperback; Free Preview; Random House)

ART GARFUNKEL

“What Is It All But Luminous: Notes from an Underground Man” (Hardcover; Knopf)

GORDON LIGHTFOOT

“Lightfoot” (Hardcover; author: Nicholas Jennings; Digital Book; Viking)

VARIOUS PHOTOGRAPHERS

“Eyes of the World: Grateful Dead Photography 1965-1995” (Hardcover; photographers include Herb Greene, Jim Marshall, David Gahr, Baron Wolman, Jay Blakesberg, Michael Putland, William Coupon, Michael O’Neill and Peter Simon; foreword by Graham Nash; Rock Out Books)

SEPT. 27, 2017

STANLEY SADIE

“Definitive Opera Encyclopedia (New & Expanded Edition)” (Hardcover; Flame Tree Publishing)

OCT. 1, 2017

JENNIFER OTTER BICKERDIKE

“Why Vinyl Matters: A Manifesto from Musicians and Fans” (Hardcover; ACC Publishing Group)

LED ZEPPELIN

“Led Zeppelin: All the Albums, All the Songs” (Hardcover; author: Martin Popoff; Voyageur Press)

MICK RONSON

“Mick Ronson: The Spider with the Platinum Hair” (Paperback; authors: Weird & Gilly; John Blake)

OCT. 3, 2017

DAVID BOWIE

“David Bowie: A Life” (Hardcover; author: Dylan Jones; Digital Book; Crown Archetype)

LINDISFARNE

“We Can Swing Together: The Story of Lindisfarne” (Paperback; author: John Van der Kiste; Fonthill Media)

RAY PADGETT

“Cover Me: The Stories Behind the Greatest Cover Songs of All Time” (Hardcover; Sterling)

JONI MITCHELL

“Joni: The Anthology” (Hardcover; edited by Barney Hoskyns; Picador)

OCT. 5, 2017

BJÖRK

“Björk’s Homogenic (33 1/3)” (Paperback; author: Emily Mackay; Bloomsbury Academic)

THE RAINCOATS

“The Raincoats’ The Raincoats (33 1/3)” (Paperback; author: Jenn Pelly; Bloomsbury Academic)

OCT. 7, 2017

PAUL McCARTNEY

“Conversations with McCartney” (Paperback; author: Paul Du Noyer; The Overlook Press)

OCT. 10, 2017

JONI MITCHELL

“Reckless Daughter: A Portrait of Joni Mitchell” (Hardcover; author: David Yaffe; Digital Book; Sarah Crichton Books)

OCT. 24, 2017

BILL BENTLEY

“Smithsonian Rock and Roll: The People’s Pictures” (Hardcover; Smithsonian Books)

DAVID BOWIE

“Earthbound: David Bowie and The Man Who Fell To Earth” (Paperback; author: Susan Compo; Jawbone Press)

CHARLIE DANIELS

“Never Look at the Empty Seats: A Memoir” (Hardcover; Digital Book; Thomas Nelson)

WILL FRIEDWALD

“The Great Jazz and Pop Vocal Albums” (Hardcover; Digital Book; Pantheon)

PINK FLOYD

“Pink Floyd – All the Songs: The Story Behind Every Track” (Hardcover; authors: Philippe Margotin, Jean-Michel Guesdon; Digital Book; Black Dog & Leventhal)

PAUL SIMON

“Homeward Bound: The Life of Paul Simon” (Paperback; author: Peter Ames Carlin; St. Martin’s Griffin)

NOV. 7, 2017

THE BEATLES

“Beatles ’66: The Revolutionary Year” (Paperback; author: Steve Turner; Ecco)

BON SCOTT

“Bon: The Last Highway – The Untold Story of Bon Scott and AC/DC’s Back in Black” (Paperback; author: Jesse Fink; ECW Press)

NOV. 14, 2017

RICKIE LEE JONES

“Rickie Lee” (Hardcover; Grove Press)

GENE SIMMONS

“On Power” (Hardcover; Dey Street Books)

THE SMITHS

“Tales of the Smiths: A Graphic Biography” (Paperback; author/artist: Con Chrisoulis; Digital Book; The Overlook Press)

ED WARD

“The History of Rock & Roll, Volume One 1920-1963” (Paperback; Flatiron Books)

ROBERT WEBB

“The 100 Greatest Road Songs (The Ultimate Playlist)” (Paperback; McNidder & Grace)

NOV. 21, 2017

FLORENCE FOSTER JENKINS

“Florence! Foster!! Jenkins!!! The Life of the World’s Worst Opera Singer” (Paperback; author: Darryl W. Bullock; The Overlook Press)

MARC MYERS

“Anatomy of a Song: The Oral History of 45 Iconic Hits That Changed Rock, R&B and Pop” (Paperback; Grove Press)

STEVIE NICKS

“Gold Dust Woman: A Biography of Stevie Nicks” (Hardcover; author: Stephen Davis; St. Martin’s Press)

JULY 17, 2018

ELTON JOHN

“Elton John FAQ: All That’s Left to Know About the Rocket Man” (Paperback; author: Donald Gibson; Backbeat Books)

OCT. 2, 2018

EDDIE VAN HALEN

“Eruption: The Eddie Van Halen Story” (Hardcover; author: Paul Brannigan; Digital Book; Da Capo Press)