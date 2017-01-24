Published on January 24th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
Your Music Book Store (Jan. 24 and Beyond)
Here’s our weekly rundown of upcoming new music book releases …
Read on.
JAN. 24, 2017
STEVEN ADLER (original Guns N’ Roses drummer)
“Sweet Child of Mine: How I Lost My Son to Guns N’ Roses” (Paperback; author: Deanna Adler, with Lawrence J. Spagnola; Monarch Publishing)
RASHOD OLLISON
“Soul Serenade: Rhythm, Blues & Coming of Age Through Vinyl” (Paperback; Free Preview; Beacon Press)
JAN. 31, 2017
PETER HOOK
“Substance: Inside New Order” (Hardcover; the final installment in his three-part memoir; Kindle; Dey Street Books)
STEPHEN STILLS
“Stephen Stills – Change Partners: The Definitive Biography” (Hardcover; author: David Roberts; Red Planet)
FEB. 2, 2017
STEELY DAN
“Steely Dan FAQ: All That’s Left to Know About This Elusive Band” (Paperback; author: Anthony Robustelli; Backbeat Books)
FEB. 7, 2017
FACES
“Had Me a Real Good Time: The Faces: Before, During, and After” (Paperback; author: Andy Neill; Omnibus)
CLAY HAYES
“Gig Posters Volume 2: Rock Show Art of the 21st Century” (Kindle; Quirk Books)
GEORGE JONES
“The Grand Tour: The Life and Music of George Jones” (Paperback; author: Rich Kienzle; Dey Street Books)
KEITH MOON
“A Tribute to Keith Moon (There Is No Substitute)” (Hardcover; author: Ian Snowball; introduction by Pete Townshend; Kindle; Overlook-Omnibus)
STUART NICHOLSON
“Jazz: A Beginner’s Guide” (Paperback; Oneworld Publications)
L.A. REID
“Sing to Me: My Story of Making Music, Finding Magic, and Searching for Who’s Next” (Paperback; Free Preview; Harper Paperbacks)
YES
“Close to the Edge: How Yes’s Masterpiece Defined Prog Rock” (Paperback; author: Will Romano; Backbeat Books)
FEB. 9, 2017
ANGELO BADALAMENTI
“Angelo Badalamenti’s Twin Peaks (33 1/3)” (Paperback; author: Clare Nina Norelli; Bloomsbury)
THE MODERN LOVERS
“The Modern Lovers’ The Modern Lovers (33 1/3)” (Paperback; author: Sean L. Maloney; Bloomsbury)
FEB. 14, 2017
RIKKI ERCOLI
“Legends of Punk: Photos from the Vault” (Paperback; Manic D Press, Inc.)
TIM FALCONER
“Bad Singer: The Surprising Science of Tone Deafness and How We Hear Music” (Hardcover; House of Anansi Press)
RORY FEEK
“This Life I Live: One Man’s Extraordinary, Ordinary Life and the Woman Who Changed It Forever” (Hardcover; Kindle; Thomas Nelson)
BEN RATLIFF
“Every Song Ever: Twenty Ways to Listen in an Age of Musical Plenty” (Paperback; Kindle; Free Preview; Picador)
ERIC SIBLIN
“Studio Grace: The Making of a Record” (Hardcover; House of Anansi Press)
FEB. 15, 2017
PEGGY SEEGER
“Peggy Seeger: A Life of Music, Love, and Politics” (Hardcover; author: Jean R. Freedman; University of Illinois Press)
FEB. 21, 2017
AMANDA SHERIFF
“The Overstreet Guide to Collecting Concert Posters” (Paperback; Gemstone Publishing)
DANYEL SMITH
“She’s Every Woman: The Power of Black Women in Pop Music” (Hardcover; foreword by Mick Jagger; Kindle; Dey Street Books)
FEB. 23, 2017
JUSTIN WILLIAMS & KATHERINE WILLIAMS
“The Singer-Songwriter Handbook” (Paperback; Bloomsbury)
FEB. 28, 2017
THE BEATLES
“Nothing Is Real: When the Beatles Met the East” (Paperback; editor: Luca Beatrice; Silvana Editoriale)
JUDY COLLINS
“Cravings: How I Conquered Food” (Hardcover; Kindle; Nan A. Talese)
TOBIAS HANSSON / MICHAEL THORSBY
“Damn Son Where Did You Find This?: A Book about US Hiphop Mixtape Cover Art” (Hardcover; Koenig Books)
DAVID LUHRSSEN / MICHAEL LARSON
“Encyclopedia of Classic Rock” (Hardcover; Greenwood)
CYNDI LAUPER
“Cyndi Lauper: A Memoir” (Paperback; co-author: Jancee Dunn; Atria Books)
LINDSEY STIRLING
“The Only Pirate at the Party” (Paperback; co-author: Brooke S. Passey; Gallery Books)
MARCH 1, 2017
RICK JAMES
“Super Freak: The Life of Rick James” (Hardcover; author: Peter Benjaminson; Chicago Review Press)
ARCTIC MONKEYS
“Pretend Memories: A Biography” (Paperback; author: Rob Jovanovic; Red Planet)
MARCH 1, 2017
WILLIAM RUHLMANN
“Breaking Records: 100 Years of Hits” (Paperback; Routledge)
MARCH 7, 2017
BOBBY BROWN
“Every Little Step: My Story” (Paperback; co-author: Nick Chiles; Free Preview; Dey Street Books)
STEVEN CURTIS CHAPMAN
“Between Heaven and the Real World: My Story” (Hardcover; co-author: Ken Abraham; Kindle; Revell)
BARNEY HOSKYNS
“Small Town Talk: Bob Dylan, The Band, Van Morrison, Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix and Friends in the Wild Years of Woodstock” (Paperback; Free Preview; Da Capo Press)
PINK FLOYD
“Pink Floyd: Giants of Rock” (Hardcover; author: Glenn Povey; Carlton Books)
THE SMITHS
“Tales of the Smiths: A Graphic Biography” (Paperback; author/artist: Con Chrisoulis; Kindle; The Overlook Press)
MARCH 9, 2017
FUNKADELIC
“Funkadelic’s Maggot Brain (33 1/3)” (Paperback; author: Matt Rogers; Bloomsbury Academic)
MARCH 15, 2017
THE BEATLES
“Counting Down the Beatles: Their 100 Finest Songs” (Hardcover; author: Jim Beviglia; Kindle; Rowman & Littlefield Publishers)
THE KINKS
“The Kinks: A Thoroughly English Phenomenon” (Hardcover; author: Carey Fleiner; Rowman & Littlefield Publishers)
EARL SCRUGGS
“Earl Scruggs: Banjo Icon” (Hardcover; authors: Gordon Castelnero, David L. Russell; foreword by Béla Fleck; Rowman & Littlefield Publishers)
MARCH 21, 2017
ELTON JOHN
“Captain Fantastic: Elton John’s Stellar Trip Through the ’70s” (Hardcover; author: Tom Doyle; Kindle; Ballantine Books)
ELVIS PRESLEY
“Being Elvis: A Lonely Life” (Hardcover; author: Ray Connolly; Liveright)
AMY WINEHOUSE
“Amy Winehouse: A Life Through the Lens” (Paperback; authors: Darren and Elliott Bloom; Omnibus)
MARCH 28, 2017
STUART BAKER
“Cuban Music in Revolution: 70 Years of Cuban Record Cover Art” (Hardcover; Soul Jazz Books)
JOHN OATES
“Change of Seasons: A Memoir” (Hardcover; co-author: Chris Epting; St. Martin’s Press)
LOU REED
“Lou Reed – Chapter & Verse: New York’s Finest” (Hardcover; authors: Paul Skellett, Simon Weitzman; Wonderland Publications)
VINYL ME, PLEASE
“Vinyl Me, Please: 100 Albums You Need in Your Collection” (Hardcover; Abrams Image)
MARCH 30, 2017
THE BEATLES
“Eight Arms to Hold You: 50 Years of Help! and the Beatles” (Hardcover; authors: Simon Wells, Paul Skellett; Wonderland Publications)
APRIL 1, 2017
CYN COLLINS
“Complicated Fun: The Birth of Minneapolis Punk and Indie Rock, 1974-1984 – An Oral History” (Paperback; Minnesota Historical Society Press)
BRUCE DICKINSON
“Bruce Dickinson – Maiden Voyage: The Biography” (Paperback; author: Joe Shooman; John Blake)
OASIS
“Oasis: What’s the Story?” (Paperback; author: former Oasis manager Iain Robertson; John Blake)
FRANCESCO SPAMPINATO
“Art Record Covers” (Hardcover; Taschen)
APRIL 4, 2017
DAVID BOWIE
“A Portrait of Bowie: A Tribute to Bowie By His Artistic Collaborators & Contemporaries” (Hardcover; editor: Brian Hiatt; Cassell)
PINK FLOYD
“Mind Over Matter: The Images of Pink Floyd” (Paperback; author: Storm Thorgerson; Omnibus)
PRINCE
“The Most Beautiful: My Life with Prince” (Hardcover; author: ex-wife Mayte Garcia; Kindle; Hachette Books)
APRIL 6, 2017
PETE WAY (of UFO)
“A Fast Ride Out of Here: Confessions of Rock’s Most Dangerous Man” (Paperback; Constable)
APRIL 11, 2017
THE BEATLES
“The Beatles Collected” (Paperback; subtitled “A fan’s guide to six decades of Beatles memorabilia”; authors: Pete Nash, David Roberts, Brian Southall; Clarksdale)
JESSI COLTER
“An Outlaw and a Lady: A Memoir of Music, Life with Waylon, and the Faith that Brought Me Home” (Hardcover; co-author: David Ritz; Kindle; Thomas Nelson)
RITA COOLIDGE
“Delta Lady: A Memoir” (Paperback; co-author: Michael Walker; Free Preview; Harper Paperbacks)
RICHARD MORTON JACK
“Psychedelia: The Underground Rock Album 1966-1969” (Hardcover; Sterling)
U2
“Rock Atlas U2” (Paperback; authors: Dave Griffith, David Roberts; Clarksdale)
APRIL 15, 2017
DAN HICKS
“I Scare Myself: A Memoir” (Paperback; Jawbone Press)
APRIL 18, 2017
HARVEY KUBERNIK
“1967: A Complete Rock Music History of the Summer of Love” (Hardcover; Sterling)
MICHAEL NESMITH
“Infinite Tuesday: An Autobiographical Riff” (Hardcover; Kindle; Crown Archetype)
JIMMY WEBB
“The Cake and the Rain: An Autobiography” (Hardcover; Kindle; St. Martin’s Press)
APRIL 25, 2017
JOHN DOE
“Under the Big Black Sun: A Personal History of L.A. Punk” (Paperback; co-author: Tom DeSavia; Free Preview; Da Capo Books)
BILLY VERA
“Billy Vera: Harlem to Hollywood” (Hardcover; Backbeat Books)
MAY 1, 2017
DONALD “DUCK” DUNN
“Soul Fingers: The Music & Life of Legendary Bassist Donald “Duck” Dunn” (Paperback; author: Nick Rosaci; Hal Leonard)
PHILIP LYNOTT
“Cowboy Song: The Authorized Biography of Thin Lizzy’s Philip Lynott” (Paperback; author: Graeme Thomson; Kindle; Chicago Review Press)
DOLLY PARTON
“Dolly on Dolly: Interviews and Encounters with Dolly Parton” (Hardcover; edited by Randy L. Schmidt; Kindle; Chicago Review Press)
RUSH
“Rush: Album by Album” (Hardcover; author: Martin Popoff; Voyageur Press)
MAY 2, 2017
DAVID BYRNE
“How Music Works” (Paperback; Kindle; Three Rivers Press)
MAY 9, 2017
JIMMY BUFFETT
“Jimmy Buffett: A Good Life All the Way” (Hardcover; author: Ryan White; Kindle; Touchstone)
PETER E. MELTZER
“So You Think You Know Rock and Roll? An In-Depth Q&A Tour of the Revolutionary Decade 1965-1975” (Paperback; Skyhorse Publishing)
MAY 16, 2017
THE BEATLES
“Sgt. Pepper at Fifty: The Mood, the Look, the Sound, the Legacy of the Beatles’ Great Masterpiece” (Hardcover; authors: Mike McInnerney, Bill DeMain, Gillian G. Gaar; Sterling)
GRATEFUL DEAD
“Listening for the Secret: The Grateful Dead and the Politics of Improvisation” (Paperback; author: Ulf Olsson; University of California Press)
MOTÖRHEAD
“Beer Drinkers and Hell Raisers: The Rise of Motörhead” (Paperback; author: Martin Popoff; ECW Press)
OTIS REDDING
“Otis Redding: An Unfinished Life” Hardcover; author: Jonathan Gould; Kindle; Crown Archetype)
ROLLING STONE
“50 Years of Rolling Stone: The Music, Politics and People That Changed Our Culture” (Deluxe-Edition Hardcover; Abrams)
DUSTY SPRINGFIELD
“Dusty: An Intimate Portrait of a Musical Legend” (Paperback; author: Karen Bartlett; Lesser Gods)
MAY 23, 2017
THE BEATLES
“In Their Lives: Great Writers on Great Beatles Songs” (Hardcover; author: Andrew Blauner; Kindle; Blue Rider Press)
BOB DYLAN
“Bob Dylan FAQ: All That’s Left to Know About the Song and Dance Man” (Paperback; author: Bruce Pollock; Backbeat Books)
GUNS N’ ROSES
“Guns N’ Roses FAQ: All That’s Left to Know About the Bad Boys of Sunset Strip” (Paperback; author: Bruce Pollock; Backbeat Books)
MIKE McCREADY
“Of Potato Heads and Polaroids” (Hardcover; powerHouse Books)
JUNE 6, 2017
MARVIN GAYE
“After the Dance: My Life with Marvin Gaye” (Paperback; author: Jan Gaye, with David Ritz; Free Preview; Amistad)
JUNE 13, 2017
JONI MITCHELL
“Reckless Daughter: A Portrait of Joni Mitchell” (Hardcover; author: David Yaffe; Kindle; Sarah Crichton Books)
VAN HALEN
“Runnin’ with the Devil: A Backstage Pass to the Wild Times, Loud Rock, and the Down and Dirty Truth Behind the Rise of Van Halen” (Hardcover; author: Noel Monk; Dey Street Books)
DAVID WEIGEL
“The Show That Never Ends: The Rise and Fall of Prog Rock” (Hardcover; Kindle; W.W. Norton & Company)
JULY 1, 2017
DAVID BOWIE
“Strange Fascination – David Bowie: The Definitive Story” (Hardcover, revised and updated edition; author: David Buckley; Chicago Review Press)
JULY 4, 2017
GARBAGE
“This Is the Noise That Keeps Me Awake” (Hardcover; Akashic Books)
JULY 25, 2017
ELTON JOHN
“Elton John FAQ: All That’s Left to Know About the Rocket Man” (Paperback; author: Donald Gibson; Backbeat Books)
AUG. 8, 2017
BILLY BRAGG
“Roots, Radicals and Rockers: How Skiffle Changed the World” (Hardcover; Faber & Faber)
AUG. 29, 2017
AL GREEN
“Soul Survivor: A Biography of Al Green” (Hardcover; author: Jimmy McDonough; Kindle; Da Capo Press)
MICHAEL RUFFINO (of Unband)
“Adios, Motherfucker: A Gentleman’s Progress Through Rock and Roll” (Paperback; ABEcco)
SEPT. 1, 2017
SIR GEORGE MARTIN
“Maximum Volume: The Life of Beatles Producer George Martin (The Early Years: 1926-1966)” (Hardcover; author: Kenneth Womack; Chicago Review Press)
SEPT. 19, 2017
KENT HARTMAN
“Goodnight, L.A.: Untold Tales from Inside Classic Rock’s Legendary Recording Studios” (Hardcover; Da Capo Press)
SEPT. 26, 2017
ART GARFUNKEL
“What Is It All But Luminous: Notes from an Underground Man” (Hardcover; Knopf)
OCT. 5, 2017
THE RAINCOATS
“The Raincoats’ The Raincoats (33 1/3)” (Paperback; author: Jenn Pelly; Bloomsbury Academic)
JAN. 23, 2018
NAS
“It Ain’t Hard to Tell: A Memoir” (Hardcover; Kindle; Atria Books)
OCT. 2, 2018
EDDIE VAN HALEN
“Eruption: The Eddie Van Halen Story” (Hardcover; author: Paul Brannigan; Kindle; Da Capo Press)