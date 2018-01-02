Your Music Book Store (Jan. 2 and Beyond)

Here’s our weekly rundown of upcoming new music book releases …

Read on.

JAN. 2 RELEASES

LEONARD BERNSTEIN

“Leonard Bernstein” (Paperback; author: Humphrey Burton; Faber & Faber)

GEORGE MICHAEL

“George Michael – Freedom: The Ultimate Tribute 1963-2016” (Hardcover; author: David Nolan; Carlton Books)

JAN. 9 RELEASES

DAVID BOWIE

“Spider from Mars: My Life with Bowie” (Paperback; author: drummer Woody Woodmansey; foreword by Tony Visconti; St. Martin’s Griffin)

GREEN DAY

“Green Day FAQ: All That’s Left to Know About the World’s Most Popular Punk Band” (Paperback; author: Hank Bordowitz; Backbeat Books)

JAN. 19 RELEASES

ELVIS PRESLEY

“Being Elvis: A Lonely Life” (Paperback; author: Ray Connolly; Digital Book; Free Preview; Liveright)

FEB. 1 RELEASES

STUART COSGROVE

“Memphis 68: The Tragedy of Southern Soul” (Hardcover; Digital Book; Free Preview; Birlinn Ltd.)

FEB. 2 RELEASES

BLACK SABBATH

“Black Sabbath Song by Song” (Paperback; author: Steve Pilkington; Fonthill Media)

STATUS QUO

“Status Quo Song by Song” (Paperback; author: Graeme Stroud; Digital Book; Free Preview; Fonthill Media)

FEB. 6 RELEASES

LAURIE ANDERSON

“Laurie Anderson: All the Things I Lost in the Flood” (Paperback; Rizzoli Electa)

RORY FEEK

“This Life I Live: One Man’s Extraordinary, Ordinary Life and the Woman Who Changed It Forever” (Paperback; Digital Book; Free Preview; Thomas Nelson)

FEB. 13 RELEASES

THE BEATLES

“The Beatles in India” (Hardcover; photographs and text by Paul Saltzman; Mandala Publishing)

BART MILLARD (lead singer of MercyMe)

“I Can Only Imagine: A Memoir” (Paperback; contributor: Robert Noland; Digital Book; Thomas Nelson)

FEB. 15 RELEASES

PINK FLOYD

“Reinventing Pink Floyd: From Syd Barrett to the Dark Side of the Moon” (Hardcover; author: Bill Kopp; Rowman & Littlefield Publishers)

ELVIS PRESLEY

“Counting Down Elvis: His 100 Finest Songs” (Hardcover; author: Mark Duffett; Rowman & Littlefield Publishers)

FEB. 20 RELEASES

JAKE SHEARS (Scissor Sisters singer)

“Boys Keep Swinging: A Memoir” (Hardcover; Digital Book; Atria Books)

FEB. 27 RELEASES

RIKKI ERCOLI

“Legends of Punk: Photos from the Vault” (Paperback; Manic D Press, Inc.)

MARCH 1 RELEASES

LYNYRD SKYNYRD

“Whiskey Bottles and Brand-New Cars: The Fast Life and Sudden Death of Lynyrd Skynyrd” (Paperback; author: Mark Ribowsky; Digital Book; Free Preview; Chicago Review Press)

MARCH 6 RELEASES

THE BEATLES

“The Beatles: Here, There and Everywhere” (Paperback; author: Nancy J. Hajeski; Digital Book; Free Preview; Thunder Bay Press)

STEVEN CURTIS CHAPMAN

“Between Heaven and the Real World: My Story” (Paperback; co-author: Ken Abraham; Digital Book; Free Preview; Revell)

LAMONT “U-GOD” HAWKINS

“Raw: My Journey into the Wu-Tang” (Hardcover; Digital Book; Picador)

GREG PRATO

“The Yacht Rock Book: The Oral History of the Soft, Smooth Sounds of the 70s and 80s” (Paperback; foreword by Fred Armisen; Jawbone Press)

RYAN H. WALSH

“Astral Weeks: A Secret History of 1968” (Hardcover; Digital Book; Penguin Press)

ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER

“Unmasked: A Memoir” (Hardcover; Paperback; Digital Book; Harper)

MARCH 13 RELEASES

RICKIE LEE JONES

“Rickie Lee” (Hardcover; Grove Press)

PETE WAY (of UFO)

“A Fast Ride Out of Here: Confessions of Rock’s Most Dangerous Man” (Hardcover; Constable)

MARCH 26 RELEASES

STEVE MAASE

“Music Theory You Can Use: One Man’s Journey Toward Understanding the Guitar” (Paperback; Mascot Books)

APRIL 3 RELEASES

IRON MAIDEN

“Iron Maiden: Heavy Metal History” (Hardcover; author: Chris Welch; Carlton Books)

LED ZEPPELIN

“Led Zeppelin: The Biggest Band of the 1970s” (Hardcover; author: Chris Welch; Carlton Books)

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN

“Bruce Springsteen 1973-1986: From Born To Run to Born In The USA” (Hardcover; photographs by David Gahr, with Chris Murray)

BARBRA STREISAND

“Becoming Barbra” (Hardcover; author: Bill Eppridge; Rizzoli)

THE TRAGICALLY HIP

“The Never-Ending Present: The Story of Gord Downie and the Tragically Hip” (Hardcover; author: Michael Barclay; ECW Press)

APRIL 7 RELEASES

BARRY WHITE

“White Music: The Barry White Story” (Hardcover; author: Tom Rubython; The Myrtle Press)

APRIL 10 RELEASES

STEVE JONES

“Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol” (Paperback; Free Preview; Da Capo Press)

APRIL 15 RELEASES

CHRIS STAMEY

“A Spy in the House of Loud: New York Songs and Stories” (Hardcover; University of Texas Press)

WIDESPREAD PANIC

“Widespread Panic in the Streets of Athens, Georgia” (Paperback; author: Gordon Lamb; University of Georgia Press)

APRIL 17 RELEASES

ANDRÉ AND TENAYA DARLINGTON

“Booze & Vinyl: A Spirited Guide to Great Music and Mixed Drinks” (Hardcover; Running Press)

APRIL 24 RELEASES

THE ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND

“The Allman Brothers Band FAQ: All That’s Left to Know About the Founding Fathers of Southern Rock” (Paperback; author: Michael Buffalo Smith; Backbeat Books)

ROBERT K. ELDER

“The Mixtape of My Life: The Music That Made Me” (Paperback; illustrator: Rob Marvin; Digital Book; Running Press)

VARIOUS ARTISTS

“Rolling Stone Covers / 50 Years” (Paperback; Abrams)

APRIL 26 RELEASES

LEONARD COHEN

“The Lyrics of Leonard Cohen: All the Answers Are Here” (Hardcover; author: Malka Marom; Omnibus Press)

APRIL 28 RELEASES

MIKE HIPPLE

“80s Redux: Your Favorite Musicians Today” (Hardcover; Schiffer)

MAY 1 RELEASES

THE BEATLES

“Visualizing The Beatles: A Complete Graphic History of the World’s Favorite Band” (Hardcover; authors: John Pring, Rob Thomas; Digital Book; Dey Street Books)

JAMES BROWN

“Working for the Man, Playing in the Band: My Years with James Brown” (Hardcover; author: Damon Wood, with Phil Carson; ECW Press)

TONY BROWN

“Elvis, Strait, to Jesus: An Iconic Producer’s Journey with Legends of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Country, and Gospel Music” (Hardcover; Digital Book; Center Street)

MICHAEL JACKSON

“Michael Jackson: The Personal Collection” (Paperback; never-before-seen photographs of Neverland and Jackson’s final home, 100 North Carolwood Drive, plus hundreds of personal items, such as handwritten lyrics, notes Jackson wrote to himself and to his PA, costumes Jackson wore on stage, furniture commissioned by Jackson and sketches he drew, etc.; authors: Darren Julien, Martin Nolan; Goodman Books)

FRANK SINATRA

“Sinatra! The Song Is You: A Singer’s Art” (Paperback; revised and expanded edition; author: Will Friedwald; foreword by Tony Bennett; Chicago Review Press)

TONI TENNILLE

“Toni Tennille: A Memoir” (Paperback; co-author: Caroline Tennille St. Clair; Free Preview; Lyons Press)

MAY 8 RELEASES

PHIL OCHS

“There But for Fortune: The Life of Phil Ochs” (Paperback; author: Michael Schumacher; University of Minnesota Press)

MAY 15 RELEASES

THE CLASH

“The Clash: All the Albums, All the Songs” (Hardcover; author: Martin Popoff; Voyageur Press)

FRANÇOISE HARDY

“The Despair of Monkeys and Other Trifles: A Memoir by Françoise Hardy” (Hardcover; translated into English by Jon E. Graham; Feral House)

OTIS REDDING

“Otis Redding: An Unfinished Life” (Paperback; author: Jonathan Gould; Free Preview; Three Rivers Press)

MAY 19 RELEASES

THE WHO

“The Who: I Was There” (Paperback; author: Richard Houghton; Red Planet)

MAY 29 RELEASES

JEFF BUCKLEY

“Jeff Buckley: From Hallelujah to the Last Goodbye” (Hardcover; authors: Dave Lory,‎ Jim Irvin; Post Hill Press)

JOHN OATES

“Change of Seasons: A Memoir” (Paperback; co-author: Chris Epting; Free Preview; St. Martin’s Griffin)

JUNE 5 RELEASES

WARREN ZEVON

“Accidentally Like a Martyr: The Tortured Art of Warren Zevon” (Paperback; author: James Campion; Backbeat Books)

JUNE 12 RELEASES

WAYNE KRAMER

“The Hard Stuff: A Memoir” (Hardcover; Digital Book; Da Capo Press)

SEYMOUR STEIN (co-founder and chairman of Sire Records)

“Siren Song: My Life in Music” (Hardcover; co-author: Gareth Murphy; Digital Book; St. Martin’s Press)

JUNE 19 RELEASES

COCTEAU TWINS

“Stars and Topsoil: Unearthing the Cocteau Twins” (Paperback; author: Nicola Meighan; Jawbone Press)

GRATEFUL DEAD

“Fare Thee Well: The Final Chapter of the Grateful Dead’s Long, Strange Trip” (Hardcover; author: Joel Selvin; Da Capo Press)

JULY 10 RELEASES

THE CLASH

“We Are The Clash: Reagan, Thatcher, and the Last Stand of a Band That Mattered” (Paperback; authors: Mark Andersen, Ralph Heibutzki; Akashic Books)

ANDREW GRANT JACKSON

“1965: The Most Revolutionary Year in Music” (Paperback; Free Preview; Thomas Dunne Books)

THE ROLLING STONES

“Just a Shot Away: Peace, Love, and Tragedy with the Rolling Stones at Altamont” (Hardcover; author: Saul Austerlitz; Thomas Dunne Books)

JULY 17 RELEASES

ELTON JOHN

“Elton John FAQ: All That’s Left to Know About the Rocket Man” (Paperback; author: Donald Gibson; Backbeat Books)

GEORGE MICHAEL

“George Michael: The Biography 1963-2016” (Hardcover; author: Rob Jovanovic; Piatkus)

JULY 31 RELEASES

JIMMY WEBB

“The Cake and the Rain: A Memoir” (Paperback; Free Preview; Omnibus Press)

AUG. 7 RELEASES

JASON LAURÉ (photojournalist)

“Woodstock 1969: The Lasting Impact of the Counterculture” (Hardcover; co-author: Ettagale Blauer; Digital Book; Skyhorse Publishing)

AUG. 21 RELEASES

GUIDED BY VOICES

“Closer You Are: The Story of Robert Pollard and Guided by Voices” (Hardcover; author: Matthew Cutter; Digital Book; Da Capo Press)

OCT. 2 RELEASES

EDDIE VAN HALEN

“Eruption: The Eddie Van Halen Story” (Hardcover; author: Paul Brannigan; Digital Book; Da Capo Press)

OCT. 23 RELEASES

ARTIMUS PYLE

“Street Survivor: Keeping the Beat in Lynyrd Skynyrd” (Hardcover; co-author: Dean Goodman; Backbeat Books)