Your Music Book Store (Jan. 16 and Beyond)

Jan. 19, 2018 » Fall Out Boy, First Aid Kit, Glen Hansard, Mudhoney, Charlie Puth, Phillip Phillips, They Might Be Giants, Of Mice & Men, KIDZ BOP Kids, Black Label Society, Anvil, etc.

Jan. 26, 2018 » Rick Springfield, Craig David, Calexico, The Dangerous Summer, Jeffrey Gaines, Steve Hackett, Steep Canyon Rangers, Nightmares on Wax, Machine Head, Mary Gauthier, etc.

Feb. 2, 2018 » Justin Timberlake, “NOW That’s What I Call Music! 65,” AWOLNATION, Simple Minds, The Wood Brothers, John Oates, Jann Arden, Rhye, Rae Morris, Montgomery Gentry, Kyle Craft, etc.

Feb. 9, 2018 » Franz Ferdinand, MGMT, Dashboard Confessional, Son Lux, Palm, Brian Fallon, Ezra Furman, Melody Gardot, The Wombats, etc.

Feb. 16, 2018 » Brandi Carlile, Michael W. Smith, Laurie Anderson & Kronos Quartet, Superchunk, Born Ruffians, I’m With Her, Senses Fail, Lee DeWyze, Belle and Sebastian, etc.

Feb. 23, 2018 » Michael W. Smith, Vance Joy, Shawn Colvin, Janiva Magness, John Mayall, Grant-Lee Phillips, Caroline Rose, S. Carey, Al Di Meola, Fever Ray, Femi Kuti, Danielle Nicole, etc.

March 2, 2018 » The Breeders, Moby, Joan Baez, Buffalo Tom, Sue Foley, Andrew W.K., Titus Andronicus, Pet Shop Boys, The Men, etc.

March 9, 2018 » David Byrne, Judas Priest, Embrace, The Fratellis, Myles Kennedy, Ministry, Levellers, Jimi Hendrix, Calum Scott, etc.

