Your Music Book Store (Feb. 27 and Beyond)

Here’s our weekly rundown of upcoming new music book releases …

Read on.

MARCH 1 RELEASES

LYNYRD SKYNYRD

“Whiskey Bottles and Brand-New Cars: The Fast Life and Sudden Death of Lynyrd Skynyrd” (Paperback; author: Mark Ribowsky; Digital Book; Free Preview; Chicago Review Press)

MARCH 6 RELEASES

THE BEATLES

“The Beatles: Here, There and Everywhere” (Paperback; author: Nancy J. Hajeski; Digital Book; Free Preview; Thunder Bay Press)

GARTH CARTWRIGHT

“Going For A Song: A Chronicle of the UK Record Shop” (Paperback; Flood Gallery)

STEVEN CURTIS CHAPMAN

“Between Heaven and the Real World: My Story” (Paperback; co-author: Ken Abraham; Digital Book; Free Preview; Revell)

DIDDY, DR. DRE & JAY-Z

“3 Kings: Diddy, Dr. Dre, Jay-Z, and Hip-Hop’s Multibillion-Dollar Rise” (Hardcover; author: Zack O’Malley Greenburg; Digital Book; Little, Brown and Company)

LAMONT “U-GOD” HAWKINS

“Raw: My Journey into the Wu-Tang” (Hardcover; Digital Book; Picador)

GREG PRATO

“The Yacht Rock Book: The Oral History of the Soft, Smooth Sounds of the 70s and 80s” (Paperback; foreword by Fred Armisen; Jawbone Press)

RYAN H. WALSH

“Astral Weeks: A Secret History of 1968” (Hardcover; Digital Book; Penguin Press)

ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER

“Unmasked: A Memoir” (Hardcover; Paperback; Digital Book; Harper)

MARCH 8 RELEASES

ED SHEERAN

“Ed Sheeran: The Stories Behind the Songs” (Hardcover; author: Caroline Sullivan; Carlton Books)

MARCH 13 RELEASES

RICKIE LEE JONES

“Rickie Lee” (Hardcover; Grove Press)

ROY ORBISON

“Rhapsody in Black: The Life and Music of Roy Orbison” (Paperback; author: John Kruth; Free Preview; Backbeat Books)

DAVE THOMPSON

“Goldmine 45 RPM Records Price Guide (8th Edition)” (Paperback; Krause Publications)

PETE WAY (of UFO)

“A Fast Ride Out of Here: Confessions of Rock’s Most Dangerous Man” (Hardcover; Constable)

MARCH 15 RELEASES

DAVE THOMPSON

MARCH 20 RELEASES

ROBERT WEBB

“The Ultimate Playlist: The 100 Greatest Road Songs” (Paperback; McNidder & Grace)

MARCH 22 RELEASES

MERLE HAGGARD

“Merle Haggard’s Okie from Muskogee (33 1/3)” (Paperback; author: Rachel Lee Rubin; Bloomsbury Academix)

STEVE WINWOOD

“While You See a Chance: The Steve Winwood Story” (Paperback; author: John Van der Kiste; )

MARCH 26 RELEASES

STEVE MAASE

“Music Theory You Can Use: One Man’s Journey Toward Understanding the Guitar” (Paperback; Mascot Books)

MARCH 27 RELEASES

LESLIE ODOM JR.

“Failing Up: How to Take Risks, Aim Higher, and Never Stop Learning” (Hardcover; Feiwel & Friends)

APRIL 1 RELEASES

JOHN McEUEN

“The Life I’ve Picked: A Banjo Player’s Nitty Gritty Journey” (Paperback; Digital Book; Chicago Review Press)

CURTIS MAYFIELD

“Traveling Soul: The Life of Curtis Mayfield” (Paperback; author: son Todd Mayfield, with Travis Atria; Free Preview; Chicago Review Press)

LOU REED

“Notes from the Velvet Underground: The Life of Lou Reed” (Paperback; author: Howard Sounes; Free Preview; Transworld Publishers)

APRIL 3 RELEASES

IRON MAIDEN

“Iron Maiden: Heavy Metal History” (Hardcover; author: Chris Welch; Carlton Books)

LED ZEPPELIN

“Led Zeppelin: The Biggest Band of the 1970s” (Hardcover; author: Chris Welch; Carlton Books)

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN

“Bruce Springsteen 1973-1986: From Born To Run to Born In The USA” (Hardcover; photographs by David Gahr, with Chris Murray)

BARBRA STREISAND

“Becoming Barbra” (Hardcover; author: Bill Eppridge; Rizzoli)

THE TRAGICALLY HIP

“The Never-Ending Present: The Story of Gord Downie and the Tragically Hip” (Hardcover; author: Michael Barclay; Digital Book; ECW Press)

APRIL 7 RELEASES

BARRY WHITE

“White Music: The Barry White Story” (Hardcover; author: Tom Rubython; The Myrtle Press)

APRIL 10 RELEASES

STEVE JONES

“Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol” (Paperback; Free Preview; Da Capo Press)

APRIL 15 RELEASES

CHRIS STAMEY

“A Spy in the House of Loud: New York Songs and Stories” (Hardcover; University of Texas Press)

WIDESPREAD PANIC

“Widespread Panic in the Streets of Athens, Georgia” (Paperback; author: Gordon Lamb; University of Georgia Press)

APRIL 16 RELEASES

JOHNNY CASH

“The Man in Song: A Discographic Biography of Johnny Cash” (Paperback; author: John M. Alexander; Digital Book; University of Arkansas Press)

APRIL 17 RELEASES

DAVID BOWIE

“Hero: David Bowie” (Paperback; author: Lesley-Ann Jones; Free Preview; Hodder)

ANDRÉ AND TENAYA DARLINGTON

“Booze & Vinyl: A Spirited Guide to Great Music and Mixed Drinks” (Hardcover; Running Press)

MICHAEL NESMITH

“Infinite Tuesday: An Autobiographical Riff” (Paperback; Free Preview; Three Rivers Press)

THE REPLACEMENTS

“Lemon Jail: On the Road with the Replacements” (Hardcover; author: Bill Sullivan; University of Minnesota Press)

APRIL 18 RELEASES

MOBY GRAPE

“What’s Big and Purple and Lives in the Ocean? The Moby Grape Story” (Paperback; author: Cam Cobb; Jawbone Press)

APRIL 19 RELEASES

PRINCE

“This Thing Called Life: Prince, Race, Sex, Religion, and Music” (Hardcover; author: Joseph Vogel; )

APRIL 24 RELEASES

THE ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND

“The Allman Brothers Band FAQ: All That’s Left to Know About the Founding Fathers of Southern Rock” (Paperback; author: Michael Buffalo Smith; Backbeat Books)

ROBERT K. ELDER

“The Mixtape of My Life: The Music That Made Me” (Paperback; illustrator: Rob Marvin; Digital Book; Running Press)

DOLLY PARTON

“What Would Dolly Do? How to Be a Diamond in a Rhinestone World” (Hardcover; author: Lauren Marino; Grand Central Publishing)

RAMONES

“My Ramones: Photographs by Danny Fields” (Hardcover; Reel Art Press)

BARBRA STREISAND

VARIOUS ARTISTS

“Rolling Stone: 50 Years of Covers” (Paperback; Abrams)

APRIL 26 RELEASES

LEONARD COHEN

“The Lyrics of Leonard Cohen: All the Answers Are Here” (Hardcover; author: Malka Marom; Omnibus Press)

APRIL 28 RELEASES

MIKE HIPPLE

“80s Redux: Your Favorite Musicians Today” (Hardcover; Schiffer)

MAY 1 RELEASES

THE BEATLES

“Visualizing The Beatles: A Complete Graphic History of the World’s Favorite Band” (Hardcover; authors: John Pring, Rob Thomas; Digital Book; Dey Street Books)

JAMES BROWN

“Working for the Man, Playing in the Band: My Years with James Brown” (Hardcover; author: Damon Wood, with Phil Carson; ECW Press)

TONY BROWN

“Elvis, Strait, to Jesus: An Iconic Producer’s Journey with Legends of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Country, and Gospel Music” (Hardcover; Digital Book; Center Street)

JONATHAN CAIN

“Don’t Stop Believin’: The Man, the Band, and the Song that Inspired Generations” (Hardcover; Digital Book; Zondervan)

MICHAEL JACKSON

“Michael Jackson: The Personal Collection” (Paperback; never-before-seen photographs of Neverland and Jackson’s final home, 100 North Carolwood Drive, plus hundreds of personal items, such as handwritten lyrics, notes Jackson wrote to himself and to his PA, costumes Jackson wore on stage, furniture commissioned by Jackson and sketches he drew, etc.; authors: Darren Julien, Martin Nolan; Goodman Books)

PEARL JAM

“Pearl Jam: Art of Do The Revolution” (Hardcover; author: Joe Pearson; IDW Publishing)

FRANK SINATRA

“Sinatra! The Song Is You: A Singer’s Art” (Paperback; revised and expanded edition; author: Will Friedwald; foreword by Tony Bennett; Chicago Review Press)

TONI TENNILLE

“Toni Tennille: A Memoir” (Paperback; co-author: Caroline Tennille St. Clair; Free Preview; Lyons Press)

MAY 5 RELEASES

DEREK TAYLOR (longtime press officer for The Beatles)

“As Time Goes By” (Paperback; his memoir was first published in 1973 and has been out of print for 35 years; Faber & Faber)

MAY 8 RELEASES

FREDDIE MERCURY

“Somebody to Love: The Life, Death, and Legacy of Freddie Mercury” (Paperback; authors: Matt Richards,‎ Mark Langthorne; Free Preview; Weldon Owen)

PHIL OCHS

“There But for Fortune: The Life of Phil Ochs” (Paperback; author: Michael Schumacher; University of Minnesota Press)

PAUL SIMON

“Paul Simon: The Life” (Hardcover; author: Robert Hilburn; Digital Book; Simon & Schuster)

MAY 15 RELEASES

THE CLASH

“The Clash: All the Albums, All the Songs” (Hardcover; author: Martin Popoff; Voyageur Press)

MIKE GARSON

“Bowie’s Piano Man: The Life of Mike Garson” (Paperback; updated and revised; author: Clifford Slapper; Backbeat Books)

FRANÇOISE HARDY

“The Despair of Monkeys and Other Trifles: A Memoir by Françoise Hardy” (Hardcover; translated into English by Jon E. Graham; Feral House)

OTIS REDDING

“Otis Redding: An Unfinished Life” (Paperback; author: Jonathan Gould; Free Preview; Three Rivers Press)

MAY 19 RELEASES

THE WHO

“The Who: I Was There” (Paperback; author: Richard Houghton; Red Planet)

MAY 29 RELEASES

JEFF BUCKLEY

“Jeff Buckley: From Hallelujah to the Last Goodbye” (Hardcover; authors: Dave Lory,‎ Jim Irvin; Post Hill Press)

JOHN OATES

“Change of Seasons: A Memoir” (Paperback; co-author: Chris Epting; Free Preview; St. Martin’s Griffin)

JUNE 5 RELEASES

WARREN ZEVON

“Accidentally Like a Martyr: The Tortured Art of Warren Zevon” (Paperback; author: James Campion; Backbeat Books)

JUNE 12 RELEASES

WAYNE KRAMER

“The Hard Stuff: A Memoir” (Hardcover; Digital Book; Da Capo Press)

SEYMOUR STEIN (co-founder and chairman of Sire Records)

“Siren Song: My Life in Music” (Hardcover; co-author: Gareth Murphy; Digital Book; St. Martin’s Press)

JUNE 19 RELEASES

COCTEAU TWINS

“Stars and Topsoil: Unearthing the Cocteau Twins” (Paperback; author: Nicola Meighan; Jawbone Press)

RORY FEEK

“Once Upon a Farm: Lessons on Growing Love, Life, and Hope on a New Frontier” (Hardcover; Digital Book; Audiobook; Thomas Nelson)

GRATEFUL DEAD

“Fare Thee Well: The Final Chapter of the Grateful Dead’s Long, Strange Trip” (Hardcover; author: Joel Selvin; Da Capo Press)

JUNE 26 RELEASES

GEORGE MICHAEL

“George: A Memory of George Michael” (Paperback; author: Sean Smith; Harper)

JULY 10 RELEASES

THE CLASH

“We Are The Clash: Reagan, Thatcher, and the Last Stand of a Band That Mattered” (Paperback; authors: Mark Andersen, Ralph Heibutzki; Akashic Books)

ANDREW GRANT JACKSON

“1965: The Most Revolutionary Year in Music” (Paperback; Free Preview; Thomas Dunne Books)

THE ROLLING STONES

“Just a Shot Away: Peace, Love, and Tragedy with the Rolling Stones at Altamont” (Hardcover; author: Saul Austerlitz; Thomas Dunne Books)

JULY 17 RELEASES

ELTON JOHN

“Elton John FAQ: All That’s Left to Know About the Rocket Man” (Paperback; author: Donald Gibson; Backbeat Books)

GEORGE MICHAEL

“George Michael: The Biography 1963-2016” (Hardcover; author: Rob Jovanovic; Piatkus)

JULY 21 RELEASES

CHARLIE CHAPLIN

“The Music of Charlie Chaplin” (Paperback; author: Jim Lochner; McFarland Publishing)

JULY 31 RELEASES

JIMMY WEBB

“The Cake and the Rain: A Memoir” (Paperback; Free Preview; Omnibus Press)

AUG. 7 RELEASES

JASON LAURÉ (photojournalist)

“Woodstock 1969: The Lasting Impact of the Counterculture” (Hardcover; co-author: Ettagale Blauer; Digital Book; Skyhorse Publishing)

AUG. 14 RELEASES

DAVID FRANGIONI

“CRASH: The World’s Greatest Drum Kits From Appice to Peart to Van Halen” (Hardcover; Insight Editions)

AUG. 21 RELEASES

GUIDED BY VOICES

“Closer You Are: The Story of Robert Pollard and Guided by Voices” (Hardcover; author: Matthew Cutter; Digital Book; Da Capo Press)

AUG. 28 RELEASES

JORMA KAUKONEN (Jefferson Airplane and Hot Tuna co-founder and guitarist)

“Been So Long: My Life and Music” (Hardcover; foreword by Grace Slick; Digital Book; Audiobook; Thomas Dunne Books)

VARIOUS EDITORS

“The Classical Music Book: Big Ideas Simply Explained” (Hardcover; DK)

SEPT. 4 RELEASES

SEX PISTOLS

“The Sex Pistols – 1977: The Bollocks Diaries” (Hardcover; Cassell)

SEPT. 18 RELEASES

K.K. DOWNING (Judas Priest co-founder and guitarist)

“Heavy Duty: Days and Nights in Judas Priest” (Hardcover; contributor: Mark Eglinton; Digital Book; eBay; Merch; Da Capo Press)

OCT. 2 RELEASES

LED ZEPPELIN

“Led Zeppelin by Led Zeppelin” (Hardcover; the first and only official illustrated book to be produced in collaboration with the members of the band; Reel Art Press)

EDDIE VAN HALEN

“Eruption: The Eddie Van Halen Story” (Hardcover; author: Paul Brannigan; Digital Book; Da Capo Press)

OCT. 23 RELEASES

ARTIMUS PYLE

“Street Survivor: Keeping the Beat in Lynyrd Skynyrd” (Hardcover; co-author: Dean Goodman; Backbeat Books)

OCT. 23 RELEASES

STEVIE NICKS

“Gold Dust Woman: The Biography of Stevie Nicks” (Paperback; author: Stephen Davis; St. Martin’s Griffin)

NOV. 13 RELEASES

GEDDY LEE

“Geddy Lee’s Big Beautiful Book of Bass” (Hardcover; Harper Design)