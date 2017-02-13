Your Music Book Store (Feb. 14 and Beyond)

Here’s our weekly rundown of upcoming new music book releases …

Read on.

FEB. 14, 2017

TIM FALCONER

“Bad Singer: The Surprising Science of Tone Deafness and How We Hear Music” (Hardcover; House of Anansi Press)

RORY FEEK

“This Life I Live: One Man’s Extraordinary, Ordinary Life and the Woman Who Changed It Forever” (Hardcover; Kindle; Thomas Nelson)

BEN RATLIFF

“Every Song Ever: Twenty Ways to Listen in an Age of Musical Plenty” (Paperback; Kindle; Free Preview; Picador)

ERIC SIBLIN

“Studio Grace: The Making of a Record” (Hardcover; House of Anansi Press)

FEB. 15, 2017

PEGGY SEEGER

“Peggy Seeger: A Life of Music, Love, and Politics” (Hardcover; author: Jean R. Freedman; University of Illinois Press)

FEB. 21, 2017

AMANDA SHERIFF

“The Overstreet Guide to Collecting Concert Posters” (Paperback; Gemstone Publishing)

DANYEL SMITH

“She’s Every Woman: The Power of Black Women in Pop Music” (Hardcover; foreword by Mick Jagger; Kindle; Dey Street Books)

FEB. 23, 2017

JUSTIN WILLIAMS & KATHERINE WILLIAMS

“The Singer-Songwriter Handbook” (Paperback; Bloomsbury)

FEB. 28, 2017

THE BEATLES

“Nothing Is Real: When the Beatles Met the East” (Paperback; editor: Luca Beatrice; Silvana Editoriale)

JUDY COLLINS

“Cravings: How I Conquered Food” (Hardcover; Kindle; Nan A. Talese)

TOBIAS HANSSON / MICHAEL THORSBY

“Damn Son Where Did You Find This?: A Book about US Hiphop Mixtape Cover Art” (Hardcover; Koenig Books)

DAVID LUHRSSEN / MICHAEL LARSON

“Encyclopedia of Classic Rock” (Hardcover; Greenwood)

CYNDI LAUPER

“Cyndi Lauper: A Memoir” (Paperback; co-author: Jancee Dunn; Atria Books)

LINDSEY STIRLING

“The Only Pirate at the Party” (Paperback; co-author: Brooke S. Passey; Gallery Books)

MARCH 1, 2017

ARCTIC MONKEYS

“Pretend Memories: A Biography” (Paperback; author: Rob Jovanovic; Red Planet)

JUDY GARLAND

“Judy and I: My Life with Judy Garland” (Hardcover; author: Sid Luft; Chicago Review Press)

RICK JAMES

“Super Freak: The Life of Rick James” (Hardcover; author: Peter Benjaminson; Chicago Review Press)

MARCH 2, 2017

WILLIAM RUHLMANN

“Breaking Records: 100 Years of Hits” (Paperback; Routledge)

MARCH 7, 2017

BOBBY BROWN

“Every Little Step: My Story” (Paperback; co-author: Nick Chiles; Free Preview; Dey Street Books)

STEVEN CURTIS CHAPMAN

“Between Heaven and the Real World: My Story” (Hardcover; co-author: Ken Abraham; Kindle; Revell)

FACES

“Had Me a Real Good Time: The Faces: Before, During, and After” (Paperback; author: Andy Neill; Omnibus)

BARNEY HOSKYNS

“Small Town Talk: Bob Dylan, The Band, Van Morrison, Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix and Friends in the Wild Years of Woodstock” (Paperback; Free Preview; Da Capo Press)

KEITH MOON

“A Tribute to Keith Moon (There Is No Substitute)” (Hardcover; author: Ian Snowball; introduction by Pete Townshend; Kindle; Overlook-Omnibus)

PINK FLOYD

“Pink Floyd: Giants of Rock” (Hardcover; author: Glenn Povey; Carlton Books)

MARCH 9, 2017

FUNKADELIC

“Funkadelic’s Maggot Brain (33 1/3)” (Paperback; author: Matt Rogers; Bloomsbury Academic)

MARCH 14, 2017

BOB DYLAN

“Bob Dylan: A Spiritual Life” (Hardcover; author: Scott M. Marshall; BP Books)

RIKKI ERCOLI

“Legends of Punk: Photos from the Vault” (Paperback; Manic D Press, Inc.)

CHEECH MARIN

“Cheech Is Not My Real Name … But Don’t Call Me Chong!” (Hardcover; Kindle; Grand Central Publishing)

STUART NICHOLSON

“Jazz: A Beginner’s Guide” (Paperback; Oneworld Publications)

MARCH 15, 2017

THE BEATLES

“Counting Down the Beatles: Their 100 Finest Songs” (Hardcover; author: Jim Beviglia; Kindle; Rowman & Littlefield Publishers)

THE KINKS

“The Kinks: A Thoroughly English Phenomenon” (Hardcover; author: Carey Fleiner; Rowman & Littlefield Publishers)

EARL SCRUGGS

“Earl Scruggs: Banjo Icon” (Hardcover; authors: Gordon Castelnero, David L. Russell; foreword by Béla Fleck; Rowman & Littlefield Publishers)

MARCH 21, 2017

ELTON JOHN

“Captain Fantastic: Elton John’s Stellar Trip Through the ’70s” (Hardcover; author: Tom Doyle; Kindle; Ballantine Books)

ELVIS PRESLEY

“Being Elvis: A Lonely Life” (Hardcover; author: Ray Connolly; Liveright)

AMY WINEHOUSE

“Amy Winehouse: A Life Through the Lens” (Paperback; authors: Darren and Elliott Bloom; Omnibus)

MARCH 28, 2017

STUART BAKER

“Cuban Music in Revolution: 70 Years of Cuban Record Cover Art” (Hardcover; Soul Jazz Books)

JOHN OATES

“Change of Seasons: A Memoir” (Hardcover; co-author: Chris Epting; St. Martin’s Press)

LOU REED

“Lou Reed – Chapter & Verse: New York’s Finest” (Hardcover; authors: Paul Skellett, Simon Weitzman; Wonderland Publications)

VINYL ME, PLEASE

“Vinyl Me, Please: 100 Albums You Need in Your Collection” (Hardcover; Abrams Image)

MARCH 30, 2017

THE BEATLES

“Eight Arms to Hold You: 50 Years of Help! and the Beatles” (Hardcover; authors: Simon Wells, Paul Skellett; Wonderland Publications)

APRIL 1, 2017

CYN COLLINS

“Complicated Fun: The Birth of Minneapolis Punk and Indie Rock, 1974-1984 – An Oral History” (Paperback; Minnesota Historical Society Press)

BRUCE DICKINSON

“Bruce Dickinson – Maiden Voyage: The Biography” (Paperback; author: Joe Shooman; John Blake)

OASIS

“Oasis: What’s the Story?” (Paperback; author: former Oasis manager Iain Robertson; John Blake)

FRANCESCO SPAMPINATO

“Art Record Covers” (Hardcover; Taschen)

APRIL 4, 2017

DAVID BOWIE

“A Portrait of Bowie: A Tribute to Bowie By His Artistic Collaborators & Contemporaries” (Hardcover; editor: Brian Hiatt; Cassell)

PINK FLOYD

“Mind Over Matter: The Images of Pink Floyd” (Paperback; author: Storm Thorgerson; Omnibus)

PRINCE

“The Most Beautiful: My Life with Prince” (Hardcover; author: ex-wife Mayte Garcia; Kindle; Hachette Books)

APRIL 6, 2017

PETE WAY (of UFO)

“A Fast Ride Out of Here: Confessions of Rock’s Most Dangerous Man” (Paperback; Constable)

APRIL 11, 2017

THE BEATLES

“The Beatles Collected” (Paperback; subtitled “A fan’s guide to six decades of Beatles memorabilia”; authors: Pete Nash, David Roberts, Brian Southall; Clarksdale)

JESSI COLTER

“An Outlaw and a Lady: A Memoir of Music, Life with Waylon, and the Faith that Brought Me Home” (Hardcover; co-author: David Ritz; Kindle; Thomas Nelson)

RITA COOLIDGE

“Delta Lady: A Memoir” (Paperback; co-author: Michael Walker; Free Preview; Harper Paperbacks)

RICHARD MORTON JACK

“Psychedelia: The Underground Rock Album 1966-1969” (Hardcover; Sterling)

PRINCE

“Dig If You Will the Picture: Funk, Sex, God and Genius in the Music of Prince” (Hardcover; author: Ben Greenman; Kindle; Henry Holt and Co.)

U2

“Rock Atlas U2” (Paperback; authors: Dave Griffith, David Roberts; Clarksdale)

APRIL 15, 2017

DAN HICKS

“I Scare Myself: A Memoir” (Paperback; Jawbone Press)

APRIL 18, 2017

HARVEY KUBERNIK

“1967: A Complete Rock Music History of the Summer of Love” (Hardcover; Sterling)

MICHAEL NESMITH

“Infinite Tuesday: An Autobiographical Riff” (Hardcover; Kindle; Crown Archetype)

JIMMY WEBB

“The Cake and the Rain: An Autobiography” (Hardcover; Kindle; St. Martin’s Press)

APRIL 25, 2017

JOHN DOE

“Under the Big Black Sun: A Personal History of L.A. Punk” (Paperback; co-author: Tom DeSavia; Free Preview; Da Capo Books)

VIRGINIA HANLON GROHL (mother of Dave Grohl)

“From Cradle to Stage: Stories from the Mothers Who Rocked and Raised Rock Stars” (Hardcover; Seal Press)

BILLY VERA

“Billy Vera: Harlem to Hollywood” (Hardcover; Backbeat Books)

MAY 1, 2017

DONALD “DUCK” DUNN

“Soul Fingers: The Music & Life of Legendary Bassist Donald “Duck” Dunn” (Paperback; author: Nick Rosaci; Hal Leonard)

PHILIP LYNOTT

“Cowboy Song: The Authorized Biography of Thin Lizzy’s Philip Lynott” (Paperback; author: Graeme Thomson; Kindle; Chicago Review Press)

DOLLY PARTON

“Dolly on Dolly: Interviews and Encounters with Dolly Parton” (Hardcover; edited by Randy L. Schmidt; Kindle; Chicago Review Press)

RUSH

“Rush: Album by Album” (Hardcover; author: Martin Popoff; Voyageur Press)

MAY 2, 2017

DAVID BYRNE

“How Music Works” (Paperback; Kindle; Three Rivers Press)

MAY 9, 2017

THE BEATLES

“Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band: The Album, the Beatles, and the World in 1967” (Hardcover; author: Brian Southall; Imagine)

JIMMY BUFFETT

“Jimmy Buffett: A Good Life All the Way” (Hardcover; author: Ryan White; Kindle; Touchstone)

PETER E. MELTZER

“So You Think You Know Rock and Roll? An In-Depth Q&A Tour of the Revolutionary Decade 1965-1975” (Paperback; Skyhorse Publishing)

MAY 16, 2017

THE BEATLES

“Sgt. Pepper at Fifty: The Mood, the Look, the Sound, the Legacy of the Beatles’ Great Masterpiece” (Hardcover; authors: Mike McInnerney, Bill DeMain, Gillian G. Gaar; Sterling)

GRATEFUL DEAD

“Listening for the Secret: The Grateful Dead and the Politics of Improvisation” (Paperback; author: Ulf Olsson; University of California Press)

MOTÖRHEAD

“Beer Drinkers and Hell Raisers: The Rise of Motörhead” (Paperback; author: Martin Popoff; ECW Press)

OTIS REDDING

“Otis Redding: An Unfinished Life” Hardcover; author: Jonathan Gould; Kindle; Crown Archetype)

ROLLING STONE

“50 Years of Rolling Stone: The Music, Politics and People That Changed Our Culture” (Deluxe-Edition Hardcover; Abrams)

DUSTY SPRINGFIELD

“Dusty: An Intimate Portrait of a Musical Legend” (Paperback; author: Karen Bartlett; Lesser Gods)

MAY 23, 2017

THE BEATLES

“In Their Lives: Great Writers on Great Beatles Songs” (Hardcover; author: Andrew Blauner; Kindle; Blue Rider Press)

BOB DYLAN

“Bob Dylan FAQ: All That’s Left to Know About the Song and Dance Man” (Paperback; author: Bruce Pollock; Backbeat Books)

GUNS N’ ROSES

“Guns N’ Roses FAQ: All That’s Left to Know About the Bad Boys of Sunset Strip” (Paperback; author: Bruce Pollock; Backbeat Books)

MIKE McCREADY

“Of Potato Heads and Polaroids” (Hardcover; powerHouse Books)

JUNE 6, 2017

MARVIN GAYE

“After the Dance: My Life with Marvin Gaye” (Paperback; author: Jan Gaye, with David Ritz; Free Preview; Amistad)

JUNE 13, 2017

JONI MITCHELL

“Reckless Daughter: A Portrait of Joni Mitchell” (Hardcover; author: David Yaffe; Kindle; Sarah Crichton Books)

VAN HALEN

“Runnin’ with the Devil: A Backstage Pass to the Wild Times, Loud Rock, and the Down and Dirty Truth Behind the Rise of Van Halen” (Hardcover; author: Noel Monk; Dey Street Books)

DAVID WEIGEL

“The Show That Never Ends: The Rise and Fall of Prog Rock” (Hardcover; Kindle; W.W. Norton & Company)

JULY 1, 2017

DAVID BOWIE

“Strange Fascination – David Bowie: The Definitive Story” (Hardcover, revised and updated edition; author: David Buckley; Chicago Review Press)

JULIE LONDON

“Go Slow: The Life of Julie London” (Hardcover; author: Michael Owen; Kindle; Chicago Review Press)

JULY 4, 2017

GARBAGE

“This Is the Noise That Keeps Me Awake” (Hardcover; Akashic Books)

JULY 13, 2017

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN

“Born to Run” (Paperback; Simon & Schuster)

JULY 25, 2017

DAVID BOWIE

“Earthbound: David Bowie and The Man Who Fell To Earth” (Paperback; author: Susan Compo; Jawbone Press)

AUG. 8, 2017

BILLY BRAGG

“Roots, Radicals and Rockers: How Skiffle Changed the World” (Hardcover; Faber & Faber)

AUG. 25, 2017

CHRISTOPHER HILL

“Into the Mystic: The Visionary and Ecstatic Roots of 1960s Rock and Roll” (Paperback; Park Street Press)

AUG. 29, 2017

AL GREEN

“Soul Survivor: A Biography of Al Green” (Hardcover; author: Jimmy McDonough; Kindle; Da Capo Press)

ELTON JOHN

“Elton John FAQ: All That’s Left to Know About the Rocket Man” (Paperback; author: Donald Gibson; Backbeat Books)

MICHAEL RUFFINO (of Unband)

“Adios, Motherfucker: A Gentleman’s Progress Through Rock and Roll” (Paperback; ABEcco)

SEPT. 1, 2017

SIR GEORGE MARTIN

“Maximum Volume: The Life of Beatles Producer George Martin (The Early Years: 1926-1966)” (Hardcover; author: Kenneth Womack; Chicago Review Press)

THE WHO

“The Who on The Who: Interviews and Encounters” (Hardcover; editor: Sean Egan; Chicago Review Press)

SEPT. 19, 2017

KENT HARTMAN

“Goodnight, L.A.: Untold Tales from Inside Classic Rock’s Legendary Recording Studios” (Hardcover; Da Capo Press)

SEPT. 26, 2017

ART GARFUNKEL

“What Is It All But Luminous: Notes from an Underground Man” (Hardcover; Knopf)

OCT. 5, 2017

THE RAINCOATS

“The Raincoats’ The Raincoats (33 1/3)” (Paperback; author: Jenn Pelly; Bloomsbury Academic)

OCT. 24, 2017

PAUL SIMON

“Homeward Bound: The Life of Paul Simon” (Paperback; author: Peter Ames Carlin; St. Martin’s Griffin)

NOV. 14, 2017

THE SMITHS

“Tales of the Smiths: A Graphic Biography” (Paperback; author/artist: Con Chrisoulis; Kindle; The Overlook Press)

ED WARD

“The History of Rock & Roll, Volume One 1920-1963” (Paperback; Flatiron Books)

ROBERT WEBB

“The 100 Greatest Road Songs (The Ultimate Playlist)” (Paperback; McNidder & Grace)

NOV. 21, 2017

STEVIE NICKS

“Gold Dust Woman: A Biography of Stevie Nicks” (Hardcover; author: Stephen Davis; St. Martin’s Press)

JAN. 23, 2018

NAS

“It Ain’t Hard to Tell: A Memoir” (Hardcover; Kindle; Atria Books)

OCT. 2, 2018

EDDIE VAN HALEN

“Eruption: The Eddie Van Halen Story” (Hardcover; author: Paul Brannigan; Kindle; Da Capo Press)