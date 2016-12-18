Your Music Book Store (Dec. 20 and Beyond)

Here’s our weekly rundown of upcoming new music books …

Read on.

DEC. 20, 2016

DAVID BOWIE

“David Bowie: The Golden Years” (Hardcover; author: Roger Griffin; Kindle; Free Preview; Overlook-Omnibus)

GEORGE HARRISON

“George Harrison: Behind the Locked Door” (Paperback; author: Graeme Thomson; Overlook-Omnibus)

ARI HERSTAND

“How To Make It in the New Music Business: Practical Tips on Building a Loyal Following and Making a Living as a Musician” (Hardcover; Kindle; Liveright)

DEC. 23, 2016

CRAIG E. CLIFFORD / CRAIG HILLIS

“Pickers and Poets: The Ruthlessly Poetic Singer-Songwriters of Texas” (Hardcover; Texas A&M University Press)

DEC. 27, 2016

PRINCE

“Prince: Purple Reign” (Hardcover; author: Mick Wall; Trapeze)

JAN. 3, 2017

DAVID BOWIE

“Spider from Mars: My Life with Bowie” (Hardcover; author: drummer Woody Woodmansey, the last surviving member of Bowie’s band The Spiders from Mars; foreword by Tony Visconti; Kindle; St. Martin’s Press)

JAN. 4, 2017

WILSON PICKETT

“In the Midnight Hour: The Life & Soul of Wilson Pickett” (Hardcover; author: Tony Fletcher; Oxford University Press)

JAN. 10, 2017

RIKKI ERCOLI

“Legends of Punk: Photos from the Vault” (Paperback; Manic D Press, Inc.)

LEMMY KILMISTER

“Lemmy Kilmister of Motörhead: Color the Ace of Spades” (Paperback; featuring the work of Joe Petagno; Feral House)

STEVE JONES

“Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol” (Hardcover; contributor: Ben Thompson: foreword by Chrissie Hynde; Kindle; Da Capo Press)

KEITH MOON

“A Tribute to Keith Moon (There Is No Substitute)” (Hardcover; author: Ian Snowball; introduction by Pete Townshend; Kindle; Overlook-Omnibus)

BERNIE NELSON

“Honky Tonk Angels: Stories of God’s Influence on Nashville’s Most Iconic Songs” (Paperback; Heritage Builders)

JAN. 12, 2017

DAVID BOWIE

“The Age of Bowie: How David Bowie Made a World of Difference” (Paperback; author: Paul Morley; Kindle; Free Preview; Simon & Schuster)

JAN. 13, 2017

BOB DYLAN

“Light Come Shining: The Transformations of Bob Dylan” (Hardcover; author: Andrew McCarron; Oxford University Press)

JAN. 15, 2017

MICK HOUGHTON

“Becoming Elektra: The True Story of Jac Holzman’s Visionary Record Label (Revised & Expanded Edition)” (Paperback; Jawbone Press)

JAN. 17, 2017

PAUL “H.R.” HUDSON

“Finding Joseph I: The Journey from Bad Brains Through My Mysterious Mind – An Oral History” (Hardcover; co-authors: Howie Abrams, James Lathos; Lesser Gods)

JAN. 24, 2017

TOBIAS HANSSON / MICHAEL THORSBY

“Damn Son Where Did You Find This?: A Book about US Hiphop Mixtape Cover Art” (Hardcover; Koenig Books)

JAN. 31, 2017

PETER HOOK

“Substance: Inside New Order” (Hardcover; the final installment in his three-part memoir; Kindle; Dey Street Books)

FEB. 2, 2017

STEELY DAN

“Steely Dan FAQ: All That’s Left to Know About This Elusive Band” (Paperback; author: Anthony Robustelli; Backbeat Books)

PETE WAY (of UFO)

“A Fast Ride Out of Here: Confessions of Rock’s Most Dangerous Man” (Paperback; Constable)

FEB. 7, 2017

FACES

“Had Me a Real Good Time: The Faces: Before, During, and After” (Paperback; author: Andy Neill; Omnibus)

GEORGE JONES

“The Grand Tour: The Life and Music of George Jones” (Paperback; author: Rich Kienzle; Dey Street Books)

STUART NICHOLSON

“Jazz: A Beginner’s Guide” (Paperback; Oneworld Publications)

L.A. REID

“Sing to Me: My Story of Making Music, Finding Magic, and Searching for Who’s Next” (Paperback; Free Preview; Harper Paperbacks)

YES

“Close to the Edge: How Yes’s Masterpiece Defined Prog Rock” (Paperback; author: Will Romano; Backbeat Books)

FEB. 9, 2017

ANGELO BADALAMENTI

“Angelo Badalamenti’s Twin Peaks (33 1/3)” (Paperback; author: Clare Nina Norelli; Bloomsbury)

THE MODERN LOVERS

“The Modern Lovers’ The Modern Lovers (33 1/3)” (Paperback; author: Sean L. Maloney; Bloomsbury)

FEB. 14, 2017

TIM FALCONER

“Bad Singer: The Surprising Science of Tone Deafness and How We Hear Music” (Hardcover; House of Anansi Press)

RORY FEEK

“This Life I Live: One Man’s Extraordinary, Ordinary Life and the Woman Who Changed It Forever” (Hardcover; Kindle; Thomas Nelson)

ELVIS PRESLEY

“Being Elvis: A Lonely Life” (Hardcover; author: Ray Connolly; Liveright)

BEN RATLIFF

“Every Song Ever: Twenty Ways to Listen in an Age of Musical Plenty” (Paperback; Kindle; Free Preview; Picador)

ERIC SABLIN

“Studio Grace: The Making of a Record” (Hardcover; House of Anansi Press)

FEB. 21, 2017

AMANDA SHERIFF

“The Overstreet Guide to Collecting Concert Posters” (Paperback; Gemstone Publishing)

DANYEL SMITH

“She’s Every Woman: The Power of Black Women in Pop Music” (Hardcover; foreword by Mick Jagger; Kindle; Dey Street Books)

FEB. 23, 2017

JUSTIN WILLIAMS & KATHERINE WILLIAMS

“The Singer-Songwriter Handbook” (Paperback; Bloomsbury)

FEB. 28, 2017

CYNDI LAUPER

“Cyndi Lauper: A Memoir” (Paperback; co-author: Jancee Dunn; Atria Books)

MARCH 1, 2017

RICK JAMES

“Super Freak: The Life of Rick James” (Hardcover; author: Peter Benjaminson; Chicago Review Press)

MARCH 7, 2017

BARNEY HOSKYNS

“Small Town Talk: Bob Dylan, The Band, Van Morrison, Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix and Friends in the Wild Years of Woodstock” (Paperback; Free Preview; Da Capo Press)

MIKE McCREADY

“Of Potato Heads and Polaroids” (Hardcover; powerHouse Books)

PINK FLOYD

“Pink Floyd: Giants of Rock” (Hardcover; author: Glenn Povey; Carlton Books)

THE SMITHS

“Tales of the Smiths: A Graphic Biography” (Paperback; author/artist: Con Chrisoulis; Kindle; The Overlook Press)

MARCH 9, 2017

FUNKADELIC

“Funkadelic’s Maggot Brain (33 1/3)” (Paperback; author: Matt Rogers; Bloomsbury Academic)

MARCH 14, 2017

VAN HALEN

“Runnin’ with the Devil: A Backstage Pass to the Wild Times, Loud Rock, and the Down and Dirty Truth Behind the Rise of Van Halen” (Hardcover; author: Noel Monk; Dey Street Books)

MARCH 15, 2017

THE KINKS

“The Kinks: A Thoroughly English Phenomenon” (Hardcover; author: Carey Fleiner; Rowman & Littlefield Publishers)

MARCH 21, 2017

ELTON JOHN

“Captain Fantastic: Elton John’s Stellar Trip Through the ’70s” (Hardcover; author: Tom Doyle; Kindle; Ballantine Books)

AMY WINEHOUSE

“Amy Winehouse: A Life Through the Lens” (Paperback; authors: Darren and Elliott Bloom; Omnibus)

MARCH 28, 2017

STUART BAKER

“Cuban Music in Revolution: 70 Years of Cuban Record Cover Art” (Hardcover; Soul Jazz Books)

LOU REED

“Lou Reed – Chapter & Verse: New York’s Finest” (Hardcover; authors: Paul Skellett, Simon Weitzman; Wonderland Publications)

VINYL ME, PLEASE

“Vinyl Me, Please: 100 Albums You Need in Your Collection” (Hardcover; Abrams Image)

MARCH 30, 2017

THE BEATLES

“Eight Arms to Hold You: 50 Years of Help! and the Beatles” (Hardcover; authors: Simon Wells, Paul Skellett; Wonderland Publications)

APRIL 4, 2017

DAVID BOWIE

“A Portrait of Bowie: A Tribute to Bowie By His Artistic Collaborators & Contemporaries” (Hardcover; editor: Brian Hiatt; Cassell)

JOHN OATES

“Change of Seasons: A Memoir” (Hardcover; co-author: Chris Epting; St. Martin’s Press)

PINK FLOYD

“Mind Over Matter: The Images of Pink Floyd” (Paperback; author: Storm Thorgerson; Omnibus)

PRINCE

“The Most Beautiful: My Life with Prince” (Hardcover; author: ex-wife Mayte Garcia; Kindle; Hachette Books)

APRIL 5, 2017

THE RAINCOATS

“The Raincoats’ The Raincoats (33 1/3)” (Paperback; author: Jenn Pelly; Bloomsbury Academic)

APRIL 11, 2017

THE BEATLES

“The Beatles Collected” (Paperback; subtitled “A fan’s guide to six decades of Beatles memorabilia”; authors: Pete Nash, David Roberts, Brian Southall; Clarksdale)

JESSI COLTER

“An Outlaw and a Lady: A Memoir of Music, Life with Waylon, and the Faith that Brought Me Home” (Hardcover; co-author: David Ritz; Kindle; Thomas Nelson)

STEPHEN STILLS

“Stephen Stills – Change Partners: The Definitive Biography” (Hardcover; author: David Roberts; Red Planet)

U2

“Rock Atlas U2” (Paperback; authors: Dave Griffith, David Roberts; Clarksdale)

APRIL 15, 2017

DAN HICKS

“I Scare Myself: A Memoir” (Paperback; Jawbone Press)

APRIL 18, 2017

HARVEY KUBERNIK

“1967: A Complete Rock Music History of the Summer of Love” (Hardcover; Sterling)

MICHAEL NESMITH

“Infinite Tuesday: An Autobiographical Riff” (Hardcover; Kindle; Crown Archetype)

JIMMY WEBB

“The Cake and the Rain: An Autobiography” (Hardcover; Kindle; St. Martin’s Press)

MAY 1, 2017

RUSH

“Rush: Album by Album” (Hardcover; author: Martin Popoff; Voyageur Press)

MAY 2, 2017

DAVID BYRNE

“How Music Works” (Paperback; Kindle; Three Rivers Press)

PETER E. MELTZER

“So You Think You Know Rock and Roll? An In-Depth Q&A Tour of the Revolutionary Decade 1965-1975” (Paperback; Skyhorse Publishing)

MAY 16, 2017

MOTÖRHEAD

“Beer Drinkers and Hell Raisers: The Rise of Motörhead” (Paperback; author: Martin Popoff; ECW Press)

OTIS REDDING

“Otis Redding: An Unfinished Life” Hardcover; author: Jonathan Gould; Kindle; Crown Archetype)

ROLLING STONE

“50 Years of Rolling Stone: The Music, Politics and People That Changed Our Culture” (Deluxe-Edition Hardcover; Abrams)

DUSTY SPRINGFIELD

“Dusty: An Intimate Portrait of a Musical Legend” (Paperback; author: Karen Bartlett; Lesser Gods)

JUNE 13, 2017

JONI MITCHELL

“Reckless Daughter: A Portrait of Joni Mitchell” (Hardcover; author: David Yaffe; Kindle; Sarah Crichton Books)

JULY 1, 2017

DAVID BOWIE

“Strange Fascination – David Bowie: The Definitive Story” (Hardcover, revised and updated edition; author: David Buckley; Chicago Review Press)

JULY 11, 2017

GARBAGE

“This Is the Noise That Keeps Me Awake” (Hardcover; Akashic Books)

AUG. 1, 2017

SIR GEORGE MARTIN

“Maximum Volume: The Life of Beatles Producer George Martin (The Early Years: 1926-1966)” (Hardcover; author: Kenneth Womack; Chicago Review Press)

AUG. 15, 2017

MICHAEL RUFFINO (of Unband)

“Adios, Motherfucker: A Gentleman’s Progress Through Rock and Roll” (Paperback; ABEcco)

SEPT. 19, 2017

KENT HARTMAN

“Goodnight, L.A.: Untold Tales from Inside Classic Rock’s Legendary Recording Studios” (Hardcover; Da Capo Press)

OCT. 10, 2017

EDDIE VAN HALEN

“Eruption: The Eddie Van Halen Story” (Hardcover; author: Paul Brannigan; Kindle; Da Capo Press)

JAN. 23, 2018

NAS

“It Ain’t Hard to Tell: A Memoir” (Hardcover; Kindle; Atria Books)