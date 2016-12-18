Published on December 18th, 2016 | by Gerry Galipault0
Your Music Book Store (Dec. 20 and Beyond)
Here’s our weekly rundown of upcoming new music books …
Read on.
DEC. 20, 2016
DAVID BOWIE
“David Bowie: The Golden Years” (Hardcover; author: Roger Griffin; Kindle; Free Preview; Overlook-Omnibus)
GEORGE HARRISON
“George Harrison: Behind the Locked Door” (Paperback; author: Graeme Thomson; Overlook-Omnibus)
ARI HERSTAND
“How To Make It in the New Music Business: Practical Tips on Building a Loyal Following and Making a Living as a Musician” (Hardcover; Kindle; Liveright)
DEC. 23, 2016
CRAIG E. CLIFFORD / CRAIG HILLIS
“Pickers and Poets: The Ruthlessly Poetic Singer-Songwriters of Texas” (Hardcover; Texas A&M University Press)
DEC. 27, 2016
PRINCE
“Prince: Purple Reign” (Hardcover; author: Mick Wall; Trapeze)
JAN. 3, 2017
DAVID BOWIE
“Spider from Mars: My Life with Bowie” (Hardcover; author: drummer Woody Woodmansey, the last surviving member of Bowie’s band The Spiders from Mars; foreword by Tony Visconti; Kindle; St. Martin’s Press)
JAN. 4, 2017
WILSON PICKETT
“In the Midnight Hour: The Life & Soul of Wilson Pickett” (Hardcover; author: Tony Fletcher; Oxford University Press)
JAN. 10, 2017
RIKKI ERCOLI
“Legends of Punk: Photos from the Vault” (Paperback; Manic D Press, Inc.)
LEMMY KILMISTER
“Lemmy Kilmister of Motörhead: Color the Ace of Spades” (Paperback; featuring the work of Joe Petagno; Feral House)
STEVE JONES
“Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol” (Hardcover; contributor: Ben Thompson: foreword by Chrissie Hynde; Kindle; Da Capo Press)
KEITH MOON
“A Tribute to Keith Moon (There Is No Substitute)” (Hardcover; author: Ian Snowball; introduction by Pete Townshend; Kindle; Overlook-Omnibus)
BERNIE NELSON
“Honky Tonk Angels: Stories of God’s Influence on Nashville’s Most Iconic Songs” (Paperback; Heritage Builders)
Guitar Center Sheet Music Books »
JAN. 12, 2017
DAVID BOWIE
“The Age of Bowie: How David Bowie Made a World of Difference” (Paperback; author: Paul Morley; Kindle; Free Preview; Simon & Schuster)
JAN. 13, 2017
BOB DYLAN
“Light Come Shining: The Transformations of Bob Dylan” (Hardcover; author: Andrew McCarron; Oxford University Press)
JAN. 15, 2017
MICK HOUGHTON
“Becoming Elektra: The True Story of Jac Holzman’s Visionary Record Label (Revised & Expanded Edition)” (Paperback; Jawbone Press)
JAN. 17, 2017
PAUL “H.R.” HUDSON
“Finding Joseph I: The Journey from Bad Brains Through My Mysterious Mind – An Oral History” (Hardcover; co-authors: Howie Abrams, James Lathos; Lesser Gods)
JAN. 24, 2017
TOBIAS HANSSON / MICHAEL THORSBY
“Damn Son Where Did You Find This?: A Book about US Hiphop Mixtape Cover Art” (Hardcover; Koenig Books)
JAN. 31, 2017
PETER HOOK
“Substance: Inside New Order” (Hardcover; the final installment in his three-part memoir; Kindle; Dey Street Books)
FEB. 2, 2017
STEELY DAN
“Steely Dan FAQ: All That’s Left to Know About This Elusive Band” (Paperback; author: Anthony Robustelli; Backbeat Books)
PETE WAY (of UFO)
“A Fast Ride Out of Here: Confessions of Rock’s Most Dangerous Man” (Paperback; Constable)
FEB. 7, 2017
FACES
“Had Me a Real Good Time: The Faces: Before, During, and After” (Paperback; author: Andy Neill; Omnibus)
GEORGE JONES
“The Grand Tour: The Life and Music of George Jones” (Paperback; author: Rich Kienzle; Dey Street Books)
STUART NICHOLSON
“Jazz: A Beginner’s Guide” (Paperback; Oneworld Publications)
L.A. REID
“Sing to Me: My Story of Making Music, Finding Magic, and Searching for Who’s Next” (Paperback; Free Preview; Harper Paperbacks)
YES
“Close to the Edge: How Yes’s Masterpiece Defined Prog Rock” (Paperback; author: Will Romano; Backbeat Books)
FEB. 9, 2017
ANGELO BADALAMENTI
“Angelo Badalamenti’s Twin Peaks (33 1/3)” (Paperback; author: Clare Nina Norelli; Bloomsbury)
THE MODERN LOVERS
“The Modern Lovers’ The Modern Lovers (33 1/3)” (Paperback; author: Sean L. Maloney; Bloomsbury)
FEB. 14, 2017
TIM FALCONER
“Bad Singer: The Surprising Science of Tone Deafness and How We Hear Music” (Hardcover; House of Anansi Press)
RORY FEEK
“This Life I Live: One Man’s Extraordinary, Ordinary Life and the Woman Who Changed It Forever” (Hardcover; Kindle; Thomas Nelson)
ELVIS PRESLEY
“Being Elvis: A Lonely Life” (Hardcover; author: Ray Connolly; Liveright)
BEN RATLIFF
“Every Song Ever: Twenty Ways to Listen in an Age of Musical Plenty” (Paperback; Kindle; Free Preview; Picador)
ERIC SABLIN
“Studio Grace: The Making of a Record” (Hardcover; House of Anansi Press)
FEB. 21, 2017
AMANDA SHERIFF
“The Overstreet Guide to Collecting Concert Posters” (Paperback; Gemstone Publishing)
DANYEL SMITH
“She’s Every Woman: The Power of Black Women in Pop Music” (Hardcover; foreword by Mick Jagger; Kindle; Dey Street Books)
FEB. 23, 2017
JUSTIN WILLIAMS & KATHERINE WILLIAMS
“The Singer-Songwriter Handbook” (Paperback; Bloomsbury)
FEB. 28, 2017
CYNDI LAUPER
“Cyndi Lauper: A Memoir” (Paperback; co-author: Jancee Dunn; Atria Books)
MARCH 1, 2017
RICK JAMES
“Super Freak: The Life of Rick James” (Hardcover; author: Peter Benjaminson; Chicago Review Press)
MARCH 7, 2017
BARNEY HOSKYNS
“Small Town Talk: Bob Dylan, The Band, Van Morrison, Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix and Friends in the Wild Years of Woodstock” (Paperback; Free Preview; Da Capo Press)
MIKE McCREADY
“Of Potato Heads and Polaroids” (Hardcover; powerHouse Books)
PINK FLOYD
“Pink Floyd: Giants of Rock” (Hardcover; author: Glenn Povey; Carlton Books)
THE SMITHS
“Tales of the Smiths: A Graphic Biography” (Paperback; author/artist: Con Chrisoulis; Kindle; The Overlook Press)
MARCH 9, 2017
FUNKADELIC
“Funkadelic’s Maggot Brain (33 1/3)” (Paperback; author: Matt Rogers; Bloomsbury Academic)
MARCH 14, 2017
VAN HALEN
“Runnin’ with the Devil: A Backstage Pass to the Wild Times, Loud Rock, and the Down and Dirty Truth Behind the Rise of Van Halen” (Hardcover; author: Noel Monk; Dey Street Books)
MARCH 15, 2017
THE KINKS
“The Kinks: A Thoroughly English Phenomenon” (Hardcover; author: Carey Fleiner; Rowman & Littlefield Publishers)
MARCH 21, 2017
ELTON JOHN
“Captain Fantastic: Elton John’s Stellar Trip Through the ’70s” (Hardcover; author: Tom Doyle; Kindle; Ballantine Books)
AMY WINEHOUSE
“Amy Winehouse: A Life Through the Lens” (Paperback; authors: Darren and Elliott Bloom; Omnibus)
MARCH 28, 2017
STUART BAKER
“Cuban Music in Revolution: 70 Years of Cuban Record Cover Art” (Hardcover; Soul Jazz Books)
LOU REED
“Lou Reed – Chapter & Verse: New York’s Finest” (Hardcover; authors: Paul Skellett, Simon Weitzman; Wonderland Publications)
VINYL ME, PLEASE
“Vinyl Me, Please: 100 Albums You Need in Your Collection” (Hardcover; Abrams Image)
MARCH 30, 2017
THE BEATLES
“Eight Arms to Hold You: 50 Years of Help! and the Beatles” (Hardcover; authors: Simon Wells, Paul Skellett; Wonderland Publications)
APRIL 4, 2017
DAVID BOWIE
“A Portrait of Bowie: A Tribute to Bowie By His Artistic Collaborators & Contemporaries” (Hardcover; editor: Brian Hiatt; Cassell)
JOHN OATES
“Change of Seasons: A Memoir” (Hardcover; co-author: Chris Epting; St. Martin’s Press)
PINK FLOYD
“Mind Over Matter: The Images of Pink Floyd” (Paperback; author: Storm Thorgerson; Omnibus)
PRINCE
“The Most Beautiful: My Life with Prince” (Hardcover; author: ex-wife Mayte Garcia; Kindle; Hachette Books)
APRIL 5, 2017
THE RAINCOATS
“The Raincoats’ The Raincoats (33 1/3)” (Paperback; author: Jenn Pelly; Bloomsbury Academic)
APRIL 11, 2017
THE BEATLES
“The Beatles Collected” (Paperback; subtitled “A fan’s guide to six decades of Beatles memorabilia”; authors: Pete Nash, David Roberts, Brian Southall; Clarksdale)
JESSI COLTER
“An Outlaw and a Lady: A Memoir of Music, Life with Waylon, and the Faith that Brought Me Home” (Hardcover; co-author: David Ritz; Kindle; Thomas Nelson)
STEPHEN STILLS
“Stephen Stills – Change Partners: The Definitive Biography” (Hardcover; author: David Roberts; Red Planet)
U2
“Rock Atlas U2” (Paperback; authors: Dave Griffith, David Roberts; Clarksdale)
APRIL 15, 2017
DAN HICKS
“I Scare Myself: A Memoir” (Paperback; Jawbone Press)
APRIL 18, 2017
HARVEY KUBERNIK
“1967: A Complete Rock Music History of the Summer of Love” (Hardcover; Sterling)
MICHAEL NESMITH
“Infinite Tuesday: An Autobiographical Riff” (Hardcover; Kindle; Crown Archetype)
JIMMY WEBB
“The Cake and the Rain: An Autobiography” (Hardcover; Kindle; St. Martin’s Press)
MAY 1, 2017
RUSH
“Rush: Album by Album” (Hardcover; author: Martin Popoff; Voyageur Press)
MAY 2, 2017
DAVID BYRNE
“How Music Works” (Paperback; Kindle; Three Rivers Press)
PETER E. MELTZER
“So You Think You Know Rock and Roll? An In-Depth Q&A Tour of the Revolutionary Decade 1965-1975” (Paperback; Skyhorse Publishing)
MAY 16, 2017
MOTÖRHEAD
“Beer Drinkers and Hell Raisers: The Rise of Motörhead” (Paperback; author: Martin Popoff; ECW Press)
OTIS REDDING
“Otis Redding: An Unfinished Life” Hardcover; author: Jonathan Gould; Kindle; Crown Archetype)
ROLLING STONE
“50 Years of Rolling Stone: The Music, Politics and People That Changed Our Culture” (Deluxe-Edition Hardcover; Abrams)
DUSTY SPRINGFIELD
“Dusty: An Intimate Portrait of a Musical Legend” (Paperback; author: Karen Bartlett; Lesser Gods)
JUNE 13, 2017
JONI MITCHELL
“Reckless Daughter: A Portrait of Joni Mitchell” (Hardcover; author: David Yaffe; Kindle; Sarah Crichton Books)
JULY 1, 2017
DAVID BOWIE
“Strange Fascination – David Bowie: The Definitive Story” (Hardcover, revised and updated edition; author: David Buckley; Chicago Review Press)
JULY 11, 2017
GARBAGE
“This Is the Noise That Keeps Me Awake” (Hardcover; Akashic Books)
AUG. 1, 2017
SIR GEORGE MARTIN
“Maximum Volume: The Life of Beatles Producer George Martin (The Early Years: 1926-1966)” (Hardcover; author: Kenneth Womack; Chicago Review Press)
AUG. 15, 2017
MICHAEL RUFFINO (of Unband)
“Adios, Motherfucker: A Gentleman’s Progress Through Rock and Roll” (Paperback; ABEcco)
SEPT. 19, 2017
KENT HARTMAN
“Goodnight, L.A.: Untold Tales from Inside Classic Rock’s Legendary Recording Studios” (Hardcover; Da Capo Press)
OCT. 10, 2017
EDDIE VAN HALEN
“Eruption: The Eddie Van Halen Story” (Hardcover; author: Paul Brannigan; Kindle; Da Capo Press)
JAN. 23, 2018
NAS
“It Ain’t Hard to Tell: A Memoir” (Hardcover; Kindle; Atria Books)