Published on August 22nd, 2017
Your Music Book Store (Aug. 22 and Beyond)
Here’s our weekly rundown of upcoming new music book releases …
Read on.
AUG. 22, 2017
RUSTY CUTCHIN
“The Definitive Guitar Handbook” (Paperback, updated edition; Flame Tree Publishing)
ELVIS PRESLEY
“Elvis: The Legend – The Authorized Book from the Graceland® Archives” (Hardcover; author: Gillian G. Gaar; Carlton Books)
FATS WALLER
“Fats Waller” (Paperback; authors: Maurice Waller, Anthony Calabrese; University of Minnesota Press)
AUG. 24, 2017
BRIAN MAY
“Queen in 3-D” (Hardcover; Shelter Harbor Press)
AUG. 29, 2017
LAURA JANE GRACE
“Tranny: Confessions of Punk Rock’s Most Infamous Anarchist Sellout” (Paperback; Digital Book; Free Preview; Hachette Books)
AL GREEN
“Soul Survivor: A Biography of Al Green” (Hardcover; author: Jimmy McDonough; Digital Book; Da Capo Press)
ROGER MIRET
“My Riot: Agnostic Front, Grit, Guts & Glory” (Hardcover; co-author: Jon Wiederhorn; Digital Book; Lesser Gods)
MICHAEL RUFFINO (of Unband)
“Adios, Motherfucker: A Gentleman’s Progress Through Rock and Roll” (Paperback; ABEcco)
SEPT. 1, 2017
IAN HOWARTH
“Rock ‘n’ Radio: When DJs and Rock Music Ruled the Airwaves” (Paperback; Véhicule Press)
BOB MARLEY AND THE WAILERS
“Bob Marley and the Wailers: The Ultimate Illustrated History” (Hardcover; author: Richie Unterberger; Voyageur Press)
SIR GEORGE MARTIN
“Maximum Volume: The Life of Beatles Producer George Martin (The Early Years: 1926-1966)” (Hardcover; author: Kenneth Womack; Chicago Review Press)
THE 1975
“The 1975: Love, Sex, Magic” (Paperback; author: David Nolan; John Blake)
CHRIS PARTON
“The Little Book of Country Music Wisdom” (Hardcover; Lyons Press)
THE WHO
“The Who on The Who: Interviews and Encounters” (Hardcover; editor: Sean Egan; Chicago Review Press)
SEPT. 5, 2017
PRINCE
“Picturing Prince: An Intimate Portrait” (Hardcover; author: the late pop icon’s former art director, Steve Parke; Digital Book; Free Preview; Cassell)
LOUDON WAINWRIGHT III
“Liner Notes: On Parents & Children, Exes & Excess, Death & Decay & a Few of My Other Favorite Things” (Hardcover; Digital Book; Blue Rider Press)
DAR WILLIAMS
“What I Found in a Thousand Towns” (Hardcover; Basic Books)
SEPT. 7, 2017
BEYONCÉ
“Beyoncégraphica: A Graphic Biography of Beyoncé” (Hardcover; author: Chris Roberts; Kindle; Aurum Press)
SEPT. 12, 2017
LIONA BOYD (Canadian musician, known as “The First Lady of the Guitar”)
“No Remedy for Love” (Hardcover; Digital Book; Free Preview; Dundurn)
CHRISTOPHER HILL
“Into the Mystic: The Visionary and Ecstatic Roots of 1960s Rock and Roll” (Paperback; Park Street Press)
TIONNE “T-BOZ” WATKINS
“A Sick Life: TLC ‘n Me: Stories from On and Off the Stage” (Hardcover; Digital Book; Rodale Books)
SEPT. 19, 2017
BEE GEES
“Staying Alive: The Disco Inferno of the Bee Gees” (Paperback; author: Simon Spence; Jawbone Press)
VAN CLIBURN
“Moscow Nights: The Van Cliburn Story: How One Man and His Piano Transformed the Cold War” (Paperback; author: Nigel Cliff; Digital Book; Free Preview; Harper)
KENT HARTMAN
“Goodnight, L.A.: Untold Tales from Inside Classic Rock’s Legendary Recording Studios” (Hardcover; Da Capo Press)
CHRISTOPHER HILL
“Into the Mystic: The Visionary and Ecstatic Roots of 1960s Rock and Roll” (Paperback; Digital Book; Park Street Press)
GUCCI MANE
“The Autobiography of Gucci Mane” (Hardcover; co-author: Neil Martinez-Belkin; Simon & Schuster)
SEPT. 21, 2017
BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN
“Born to Run” (Paperback; Simon & Schuster)
SEPT. 26, 2017
THE BEATLES
“The Beatles Book” (Hardcover; author: Hunter Davies, the only authorized biographer of the Fab Four; Digital Book; Ebury Press)
THE BEATLES
“The Beatles: Photographs from the Set of Help!” (Hardcover; author/photographer: Emilio Lari; Rizzoli)
PETER DOGGETT
“Electric Shock: From the Gramophone to the iPhone – 125 Years of Pop Music” (Paperback; Free Preview; Random House)
ART GARFUNKEL
“What Is It All But Luminous: Notes from an Underground Man” (Hardcover; Knopf)
GORDON LIGHTFOOT
“Lightfoot” (Hardcover; author: Nicholas Jennings; Digital Book; Viking)
VARIOUS PHOTOGRAPHERS
“Eyes of the World: Grateful Dead Photography 1965-1995” (Hardcover; photographers include Herb Greene, Jim Marshall, David Gahr, Baron Wolman, Jay Blakesberg, Michael Putland, William Coupon, Michael O’Neill and Peter Simon; foreword by Graham Nash; Rock Out Books)
SEPT. 27, 2017
STANLEY SADIE
“Definitive Opera Encyclopedia (New & Expanded Edition)” (Hardcover; Flame Tree Publishing)
OCT. 1, 2017
JENNIFER OTTER BICKERDIKE
“Why Vinyl Matters: A Manifesto from Musicians and Fans” (Hardcover; ACC Publishing Group)
LED ZEPPELIN
“Led Zeppelin: All the Albums, All the Songs” (Hardcover; author: Martin Popoff; Voyageur Press)
MICK RONSON
“Mick Ronson: The Spider with the Platinum Hair” (Paperback; authors: Weird & Gilly; John Blake)
OCT. 3, 2017
DAVID BOWIE
“David Bowie: A Life” (Hardcover; author: Dylan Jones; Digital Book; Crown Archetype)
LINDISFARNE
“We Can Swing Together: The Story of Lindisfarne” (Paperback; author: John Van der Kiste; Fonthill Media)
RAY PADGETT
“Cover Me: The Stories Behind the Greatest Cover Songs of All Time” (Hardcover; Sterling)
JONI MITCHELL
“Joni: The Anthology” (Hardcover; edited by Barney Hoskyns; Picador)
OCT. 5, 2017
BJÖRK
“Björk’s Homogenic (33 1/3)” (Paperback; author: Emily Mackay; Bloomsbury Academic)
THE RAINCOATS
“The Raincoats’ The Raincoats (33 1/3)” (Paperback; author: Jenn Pelly; Bloomsbury Academic)
OCT. 7, 2017
PAUL McCARTNEY
“Conversations with McCartney” (Paperback; author: Paul Du Noyer; The Overlook Press)
OCT. 10, 2017
KISS
“KISS: 1977-1980” (Hardcover; author: photographer Lynn Goldsmith; Rizzoli)
JONI MITCHELL
“Reckless Daughter: A Portrait of Joni Mitchell” (Hardcover; author: David Yaffe; Digital Book; Sarah Crichton Books)
OCT. 17, 2017
ROY ORBISON
“The Authorized Biography: Roy Orbison” (Hardcover; authors: Roy Jr., Welsey and Alex Orbison, with Jeff Slate; Center Street)
OCT. 24, 2017
BILL BENTLEY
“Smithsonian Rock and Roll: The People’s Pictures” (Hardcover; Smithsonian Books)
DAVID BOWIE
“Earthbound: David Bowie and The Man Who Fell To Earth” (Paperback; author: Susan Compo; Jawbone Press)
CHARLIE DANIELS
“Never Look at the Empty Seats: A Memoir” (Hardcover; Digital Book; Thomas Nelson)
WILL FRIEDWALD
“The Great Jazz and Pop Vocal Albums” (Hardcover; Digital Book; Pantheon)
PINK FLOYD
“Pink Floyd – All the Songs: The Story Behind Every Track” (Hardcover; authors: Philippe Margotin, Jean-Michel Guesdon; Digital Book; Black Dog & Leventhal)
PAUL SIMON
“Homeward Bound: The Life of Paul Simon” (Paperback; author: Peter Ames Carlin; St. Martin’s Griffin)
OCT. 31, 2017
BRUCE DICKINSON (of Iron Maiden)
“What Does This Button Do?” (Hardcover; Digital Book; Dey Street Books)
PRINCE
“Prince: A Private View” (Hardcover; author: Afshin Shahidi; foreword by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter; Digital Book; St. Martin’s Press)
NOV. 7, 2017
THE BEATLES
“Beatles ’66: The Revolutionary Year” (Paperback; author: Steve Turner; Ecco)
BON SCOTT
“Bon: The Last Highway – The Untold Story of Bon Scott and AC/DC’s Back in Black” (Paperback; author: Jesse Fink; ECW Press)
NOV. 14, 2017
RICKIE LEE JONES
“Rickie Lee” (Hardcover; Grove Press)
GENE SIMMONS
“On Power” (Hardcover; Dey Street Books)
THE SMITHS
“Tales of the Smiths: A Graphic Biography” (Paperback; author/artist: Con Chrisoulis; Digital Book; The Overlook Press)
JAMES TAYLOR
“Sweet Baby James” (Hardcover; illustrated pop-up book that brings the 1970 classic hit to life; Blue Rider Press)
ED WARD
“The History of Rock & Roll, Volume One 1920-1963” (Paperback; Flatiron Books)
ROBERT WEBB
“The 100 Greatest Road Songs (The Ultimate Playlist)” (Paperback; McNidder & Grace)
NOV. 21, 2017
FLORENCE FOSTER JENKINS
“Florence! Foster!! Jenkins!!! The Life of the World’s Worst Opera Singer” (Paperback; author: Darryl W. Bullock; The Overlook Press)
MARC MYERS
“Anatomy of a Song: The Oral History of 45 Iconic Hits That Changed Rock, R&B and Pop” (Paperback; Grove Press)
STEVIE NICKS
“Gold Dust Woman: A Biography of Stevie Nicks” (Hardcover; author: Stephen Davis; St. Martin’s Press)
DEC. 19, 2017
RIKKI ERCOLI
“Legends of Punk: Photos from the Vault” (Paperback; Manic D Press, Inc.)
JULY 17, 2018
ELTON JOHN
“Elton John FAQ: All That’s Left to Know About the Rocket Man” (Paperback; author: Donald Gibson; Backbeat Books)
OCT. 2, 2018
EDDIE VAN HALEN
“Eruption: The Eddie Van Halen Story” (Hardcover; author: Paul Brannigan; Digital Book; Da Capo Press)