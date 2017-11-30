Published on November 30th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
Michael Jackson Album Discography
A selection of Michael Jackson studio and compilation albums:
Got to Be There (Motown, 1972)
Producers: Hal Davis, The Corporation, Willie Hutch
Highlights: “Got to Be There,” “I Wanna Be Where You Are,” “Rockin’ Robin,” “Ain’t No Sunshine”
Ben (1972)
Producers: Hal Davis, The Corporation, Byhal Davis, Berry Gordy, Mel Larson, Jerry Marcellino, Bobby Taylor
Highlights: “Ben,” “Greatest Show on Earth,” “We’ve Got a Good Thing Going,” “People Make the World Go ‘Round”
Music & Me (1973)
Producer: Hal Davis
Highlights: “With a Child’s Heart,” “Happy,” “Music and Me,” “Morning Glow”
Forever, Michael (1975)
Producers: Edward Holland Jr., Brian Holland, Hal Davis, Freddie Perren, Sam Brown III
Highlights: “We’re Almost There,” “Just a Little Bit of You,” “One Day in Your Life”
Off the Wall (Epic, 1979)
Producers: Quincy Jones, Michael Jackson
Highlights: “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough,” “Rock With You,” “Off the Wall,” “She’s Out of My Life,” “Working Day and Night,” “Girlfriend”
Michael Jackson – Rock With You (Official Video) from Michael Jackson on Vimeo.
Thriller (1982)
Producers: Quincy Jones, Michael Jackson
Highlights: “The Girl Is Mine,” “Billie Jean,” “Beat It,” “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’,” “Human Nature,” “P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing),” “Thriller”
Farewell My Summer Love (Motown, 1983)
Compilation of recordings from 1973
Highlights: “Farewell My Summer Love,” “To Make My Father Proud,” “Girl You’re So Together”
Bad (Epic, 1987)
Producers: Quincy Jones, Michael Jackson
Highlights: “I Just Can’t Stop Loving You,” “Bad,” “The Way You Make Me Feel,” “Man in the Mirror,” “Dirty Diana,” “Another Part of Me,” “Smooth Criminal”
Dangerous (1991)
Producers: Michael Jackson, Teddy Riley, Bill Bottrell, Bruce Swedien
Highlights: “Black or White,” “Remember the Time,” “In the Closet,” “Jam,” “Heal the World,” “Give In to Me,” “Gone Too Soon”
HIStory: Past, Present and Future, Book I (1995)
Double album includes new material, “HIStory Continues,” and “HIStory Begins,” a greatest-hits compilation
Producers: Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Dallas Austin, Bruce Swedien, René Moore, David Foster, Bill Bottrell
Highlights: “Scream/Childhood,” “You Are Not Alone,” “Earth Song,” “This Time Around,” “They Don’t Care About Us,” “Stranger in Moscow,” “Smile”
Michael Jackson & Janet Jackson – Scream (Official Video) from Michael Jackson on Vimeo.
Invincible (2001)
Producers: Michael Jackson, Rodney Jerkins, Teddy Riley, Dr. Freeze, Andreao “Fanatic” Heard, Nate Smith, Andre Harris, Kenneth” Babyface” Edmonds, Richard Stites, R. Kelly
Highlights: “You Rock My World,” “Cry,” “Butterflies,” “Unbreakable”
Number Ones (2003)
17 No. 1 hits, plus a new song, “One More Chance”
Highlights: “Rock With You,” “Billie Jean,” “Beat It,” “Bad,” “Black or White,” “Man in the Mirror,” “I Just Can’t Stop Loving You,” “Ben”
The Essential Michael Jackson (2005)
Two-CD, 38-song compilation features solo hits and hits with The Jackson 5
Highlights: “ABC,” “Got to Be There,” “Ben,” “Enjoy Yourself,” “Rock With You,” “Off the Wall,” “Billie Jean,” “Beat It,” “Bad”
Gold (2008)
Two-CD, 32-song compilation of his early solo and Jackson 5 material
Highlights: “Got to Be There,” “I Wanna Be Where You Are,” “Never Can Say Goodbye,” “With a Child’s Heart,” “Farewell My Summer Love”
Michael (2010)
Posthumous album of previously unreleased tracks
Highlights: “Hold My Hand,” “Hollywood Tonight,” “Behind the Mask,” “(I Like) The Way You Love Me”
Xscape (2014)
The second posthumous album of previously unreleased tracks
Highlights: “Love Never Felt So Good,” “A Place with No Name,” “Xscape”
Michael Jackson feat. Justin Timberlake – Love Never Felt So Good from Wicked!FM TV on Vimeo.
Scream (2017)
Past songs and remixes compiled around a Halloween theme
Highlights: “Blood on the Dance Floor x Dangerous (The White Panda Mash-Up),” “Thriller (Steve Aoki Midnight Hour Remix),” “Thriller,” “Dirty Diana,” “Torture,” “Scream,” “Dangerous”