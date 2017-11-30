Michael Jackson Album Discography

A selection of Michael Jackson studio and compilation albums:

Producers: Hal Davis, The Corporation, Willie Hutch

Highlights: “Got to Be There,” “I Wanna Be Where You Are,” “Rockin’ Robin,” “Ain’t No Sunshine”

Producers: Hal Davis, The Corporation, Byhal Davis, Berry Gordy, Mel Larson, Jerry Marcellino, Bobby Taylor

Highlights: “Ben,” “Greatest Show on Earth,” “We’ve Got a Good Thing Going,” “People Make the World Go ‘Round”

Producer: Hal Davis

Highlights: “With a Child’s Heart,” “Happy,” “Music and Me,” “Morning Glow”

Producers: Edward Holland Jr., Brian Holland, Hal Davis, Freddie Perren, Sam Brown III

Highlights: “We’re Almost There,” “Just a Little Bit of You,” “One Day in Your Life”

Producers: Quincy Jones, Michael Jackson

Highlights: “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough,” “Rock With You,” “Off the Wall,” “She’s Out of My Life,” “Working Day and Night,” “Girlfriend”

Michael Jackson – Rock With You (Official Video) from Michael Jackson on Vimeo.

Producers: Quincy Jones, Michael Jackson

Highlights: “The Girl Is Mine,” “Billie Jean,” “Beat It,” “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’,” “Human Nature,” “P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing),” “Thriller”

Compilation of recordings from 1973

Highlights: “Farewell My Summer Love,” “To Make My Father Proud,” “Girl You’re So Together”

Producers: Quincy Jones, Michael Jackson

Highlights: “I Just Can’t Stop Loving You,” “Bad,” “The Way You Make Me Feel,” “Man in the Mirror,” “Dirty Diana,” “Another Part of Me,” “Smooth Criminal”

Producers: Michael Jackson, Teddy Riley, Bill Bottrell, Bruce Swedien

Highlights: “Black or White,” “Remember the Time,” “In the Closet,” “Jam,” “Heal the World,” “Give In to Me,” “Gone Too Soon”

Double album includes new material, “HIStory Continues,” and “HIStory Begins,” a greatest-hits compilation

Producers: Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Dallas Austin, Bruce Swedien, René Moore, David Foster, Bill Bottrell

Highlights: “Scream/Childhood,” “You Are Not Alone,” “Earth Song,” “This Time Around,” “They Don’t Care About Us,” “Stranger in Moscow,” “Smile”

Michael Jackson & Janet Jackson – Scream (Official Video) from Michael Jackson on Vimeo.

Producers: Michael Jackson, Rodney Jerkins, Teddy Riley, Dr. Freeze, Andreao “Fanatic” Heard, Nate Smith, Andre Harris, Kenneth” Babyface” Edmonds, Richard Stites, R. Kelly

Highlights: “You Rock My World,” “Cry,” “Butterflies,” “Unbreakable”

17 No. 1 hits, plus a new song, “One More Chance”

Highlights: “Rock With You,” “Billie Jean,” “Beat It,” “Bad,” “Black or White,” “Man in the Mirror,” “I Just Can’t Stop Loving You,” “Ben”

Two-CD, 38-song compilation features solo hits and hits with The Jackson 5

Highlights: “ABC,” “Got to Be There,” “Ben,” “Enjoy Yourself,” “Rock With You,” “Off the Wall,” “Billie Jean,” “Beat It,” “Bad”

Two-CD, 32-song compilation of his early solo and Jackson 5 material

Highlights: “Got to Be There,” “I Wanna Be Where You Are,” “Never Can Say Goodbye,” “With a Child’s Heart,” “Farewell My Summer Love”

Posthumous album of previously unreleased tracks

Highlights: “Hold My Hand,” “Hollywood Tonight,” “Behind the Mask,” “(I Like) The Way You Love Me”

The second posthumous album of previously unreleased tracks

Highlights: “Love Never Felt So Good,” “A Place with No Name,” “Xscape”

Michael Jackson feat. Justin Timberlake – Love Never Felt So Good from Wicked!FM TV on Vimeo.

Past songs and remixes compiled around a Halloween theme

Highlights: “Blood on the Dance Floor x Dangerous (The White Panda Mash-Up),” “Thriller (Steve Aoki Midnight Hour Remix),” “Thriller,” “Dirty Diana,” “Torture,” “Scream,” “Dangerous”