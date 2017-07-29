Lorde leads 2017 list of ISC judges

Lorde leads an elite list of judges for this year’s International Songwriting Competition, the largest of its kind in the world.

The British singer-songwriter is joined by Nancy Wilson of Heart, Perry Farrell, Tom Waits, Booker T. Jones, Bastille, Ziggy Marley, Martie Maguire of Dixie Chicks, Don Omar, Natalie Grant, Billy Cobham, Hardwell, Keane, Tommy Chong, Joe Louis Walker, Kaskade, among others.

ISC is open to professional and amateur songwriters, signed or unsigned. A total of 71 winners in 23 categories share in more than $150,000 in cash and prizes, with the Grand Prize winner snaring $25,000.

The judging panel also includes presidents, CEOs and A&R executives from Warner Bros., RCA, Sire, Glassnote, Island, Razor & Tie, Sony Music Latin, Concord Label Group, Warner Music Nashville, Alligator, Interscope, Provident, Capitol, Black River, New West, Virgin/EMI, Word, etc.

Past ISC winners have included Vance Joy, Bastille, Gotye, Lindsey Stirling, Kimbra, The Band Perry, Andrew Bird, Passenger, etc.

To enter, visit songwritingcompetition.com/submit.