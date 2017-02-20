Hello, World: A Salute to WorldArts Artists

WorldArts.com is an online and offline music platform for musicians, offering at no cost everything from live performances at such festivals as SXSW and A3C, to free studio time, or the chance to work with a Grammy-winning producer.

Offline, there’s the WorldArts Stage, in Culver City, Calif., where the site hosts showcases, EP/album-release launches, listening parties and more.

Like ReverbNation.com, WorldArts is devoted to the artists trying to make a name for themselves. Pauseandplay.com is in the same boat, supporting all artists – big and small.

With that in mind, here’s our tip o’ the hat to some of the best artists at WorldArts. Listen up!

PLEXXAGLASS (California) – “Lament en Route” (producer: Kevin Billingslea)

The Band CAMINO (Memphis rock quartet) – “My Thoughts on You” (EP) and “The Band Camino On Audiotree Live”

The Upset Victory (Cincinnati alt-pop quintet) – “The Weekend (Bad Habits)”

Kenesha (soulful singer-songwriter from London, U.K.) – “Hey I”

Spritely (California band, led by vocalist-songwriter Jillian Lavin) – “Miles” (producer: Matias Mora)

Jake Davis (L.A.-area multi-instrumentalist) – “The Valley” (EP)

Amy Loftus (California-based singer-songwriter) – “Keep on Movin'” (EP)

HUNTR (L.A.-based alternative/hip-hop collective) – “HUNTR”

The Proof. (Los Angeles “funksoulgroove” quartet) – “Bang Bang” EP

Shadow the Wild (L.A. alt-rock quartet) – “EP”