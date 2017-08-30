Fall Music Preview 2017

Taylor Swift is staking her “Reputation” on her next album. U2 is expected to unleash “Songs of Experience,” with the first single (“You’re the Best Thing About Me”) coming Sept. 6.

New titles from the likes of Beck, P!nk, Demi Lovato, Shania Twain, Miley Cyrus, Robert Plant, Pearl Jam and Weezer are coming within the next few months.

NOW this is what we call “Fall Music Preview 2017.”

MORE HIGHLIGHTS: New stuff – The Grascals … Mogwai … Daughter … etc.; Reissues – The Verve … Steve Winwood … John Sebastian … Grateful Dead … Pete Townshend … Chi Coltrane … Jan & Dean … Bill Evans … The Undisputed Truth … etc.

MORE HIGHLIGHTS: New stuff – Chad VanGaalen … Dustin Lynch … Mike Stern … Toadies … Anna of the North … Charlie Parr … David Ramirez … Arch Enemy … The Dream Syndicate … The Belle Game … Deerhoof … Zola Jesus … etc.; Reissues – Neil Young … Deep Purple … Melissa Manchester … Hanson … The Specials … Duane Eddy … Johnnie Ray … Robin Trower … etc.

MORE HIGHLIGHTS: New stuff – Hot Water Music … Big & Rich … Antibalas … Fink … David Garrett … Musiq Soulchild … Carrie Newcomer … Prophets of Rage … Son Little … Sløtface … etc.; Reissues – The Doors … “The Vietnam War: A Film By Ken Burns & Lynn Novick – The Soundtrack” … Linda Ronstadt … Chris Bell … Shawn Colvin … etc.

MORE HIGHLIGHTS: New stuff – The Horrors … METZ … Matthew West … Moses Sumney … Sleeping With Sirens … Shout Out Louds … Midland …. Chris Janson … Noah Gundresen … Gaither Vocal Band … Cradle of Filth … The Bronx … P Cooper Band … etc.; Reissues – The Rolling Stones … Brian Wilson … Isaac Hayes … The Waterboys … Cher … Debbie Gibson … Steve Earle … White Lion … etc.

MORE HIGHLIGHTS: New stuff – Primus … Chris Rea … Matt Redman … 36 Crazyfists … Black Stone Cherry … Jeff Foxworthy & Larry the Cable Guy … UFO … Kitty, Daisy & Lewis … etc.; Reissues – David Bowie … The Rolling Stones … Ariana Grande … David Gilmour … Belinda Carlisle … John Lee Hooker … Stone Temple Pilots … The Association … Art Pepper … etc.

MORE HIGHLIGHTS: New stuff – Cults … The Darkness … Lara Fabian … The Black Dahlia Murder … Blue Hawaii … Carla Bruni … The Selecter … Mister Heavenly … Paperhaus … The Rasmus … Whitney Rose … etc.; Reissues – The Replacements … Spandau Ballet … Whitesnake … Alan Jackson … PP Arnold … Carol Burnett … Sepultura … etc.

MORE HIGHLIGHTS: New stuff – Enslaved … Dirty Heads … Lewis Black … Russell Dickerson … Kenny Lattimore … L.A. Guns … Nerina Pallot … Carly Pearce … Tye Tribbett … etc.; Reissues – Daryl Hall & John Oates … Motörhead … Bobby Vee … King Curtis … Teddy Edwards … Shelly Manne … etc.

MORE HIGHLIGHTS: New stuff – GWAR … Buffalo Killers … Billy Burnette … Elizabeth and the Catapult … Grandbrothers … Lindstrøm … etc.; Reissues – George Michael … The Smiths … The Jam … Debbie Gibson … Nick Lowe … Pentatonix … etc.

MORE HIGHLIGHTS: New stuff – Kenny Chesney … Chris Brown … Hollywood Undead … Ronnie Fauss … Courtney Pine … etc.; Reissues – The Who … Bread … Carly Simon … The Pharcyde … Gary Wright … Sixx:A.M. … Luther Allison … etc.

MORE HIGHLIGHTS: New stuff – Primitive Race … Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown … etc.; Reissues – Roy Orbison with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra … The Monkees … Peggy Lee … Vic Damone … Duke Ellington … etc.

Artist: Title: Label: “Weird Al” Yankovic “Squeeze Box: The Complete Works of ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic” (14 albums, with a 15th disc titled “Medium Rarities,” a 100-page book, housed in a replica of Yankovic’s signature accordion; Hear here; Read here) (Legacy Recordings)

Artist: Title: Label: Danielle Bradbery (season 4 winner of “The Voice”) “I Don’t Believe We’ve Met” (first single: “Sway”; See here; Read here; Download; iTunes) (Big Machine)



