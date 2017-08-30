Published on August 30th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
Fall Music Preview 2017
Taylor Swift is staking her “Reputation” on her next album. U2 is expected to unleash “Songs of Experience,” with the first single (“You’re the Best Thing About Me”) coming Sept. 6.
New titles from the likes of Beck, P!nk, Demi Lovato, Shania Twain, Miley Cyrus, Robert Plant, Pearl Jam and Weezer are coming within the next few months.
NOW this is what we call “Fall Music Preview 2017.”
SEPT. 1, 2017
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Jake Bugg
|“Hearts That Strain” (producers: David Ferguson, Matt Sweeney; first single: “How Soon the Dawn”; Hear here; Amazon UK; Download; iTunes; On Tour; Merch)
|(Island)
|Dälek (experimental hip-hop group)
|“Endangered Philosophies (Hear here; NPR First Listen; Download; iTunes)
|(Ipecac Recordings)
|Dixie Chicks
|“DCX MMXVI – In Concert [CD/DVD]” (See here; CD/Blu-ray; Download; In Theaters, for one night: Aug. 7; Merch)
|(Columbia)
|Hercules and Love Affair
|“Omnion” (guests: Sharon Van Etten, Gustaph, Rouge Mary, Faris Badwan, etc.; Hear here; NPR First Listen; See here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(BMG Rights Management)
|Joan Osborne
|“Songs of Bob Dylan, Vol. 1” (Download; On Tour)
|(eOne Music)
|The Script
|“Freedom Child” (first single: “Rain”; See here; Vinyl; Download)
|(Columbia)
|Sheila E.
|“Iconic Message 4 America” (all-covers album)
|(Stiletto Flats Music)
|Starsailor
|“All This Life” (first single: “Listen To Your Heart”; Hear here; On Tour)
|(Cooking Vinyl)
MORE HIGHLIGHTS: New stuff – The Grascals … Mogwai … Daughter … etc.; Reissues – The Verve … Steve Winwood … John Sebastian … Grateful Dead … Pete Townshend … Chi Coltrane … Jan & Dean … Bill Evans … The Undisputed Truth … etc.
SEPT. 8, 2017
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Gregg Allman
|“Southern Blood” (his final album; producer: Don Was; Hear here; Deluxe Edition; Vinyl)
|(Rounder)
|Alvvays (Toronto indie pop band)
|“Antisocialites” (first single: “In Undertow”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour; Merch)
|(Polyvinyl)
|Tori Amos
|“Native Invader” (first single: “Cloud Riders”; Hear here; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Decca)
|Jolie Holland & Samantha Parton
|“Wildflower Blues” (first single: “You Are Not Needed Now”; Hear here; Read here)
|(Cinquefoil)
|Jack Johnson
|“All the Light Above It Too” (producer: Robbie Lackritz; first single: “My Mind Is For Sale”; See here; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Brushfire / Republic)
|Toby Keith
|“The Bus Songs” (first single: “Wacky Tobaccy”; Read here; Download; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Show Dog)
|Jonny Lang
|“Signs” (his first album in four years; producers: Lang, Drew Ramsey, Shannon Sanders, Josh Kelly; first single: “Make It Move”; Hear here; Download; On Tour)
|(Concord)
|Living Colour
|“Shade” (their first album since 2009; producer: Andre Betts; Hear here; Vinyl; On Tour)
|(Megaforce / MRI)
|Kip Moore
|“SLOWHEART” (first single: “More Girls Like You”; Hear here; Read here; On Tour)
|(MCA Nashville)
|The National
|“Sleep Well Beast” (first single: “The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness”; Hear here; Target-Exclusive CD, with patch; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(4AD)
|Nothing But Thieves
|“Broken Machine” (producer: Mike Crossey; first single: “Amsterdam”; Hear here; iTunes; On Tour)
|(RCA)
|Thomas Rhett
|“Life Changes” (producers: Rhett, Dann Huff, Jesse Frasure, Julian Bunetta, Joe London; guests: Maren Morris, father Rhett Akins; new single: “Unforgettable”; See here; Read here; Target-Exclusive CD, with three extra songs; Download; On Tour)
|(The Valory Music Co.)
|Sparks
|“Hippopotamus” (second single: “What the Hell Is It This Time?”; See here; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour)
|(The End)
|The Waterboys
|“Out of All This Blue” (producer: frontman Mike Scott; first single: “If the Answer Is Yeah!”; Hear here; Vinyl; Download; Digital Deluxe Edition; iTunes; eBay; On Tour)
|(The End / BMG Rights Management)
MORE HIGHLIGHTS: New stuff – Chad VanGaalen … Dustin Lynch … Mike Stern … Toadies … Anna of the North … Charlie Parr … David Ramirez … Arch Enemy … The Dream Syndicate … The Belle Game … Deerhoof … Zola Jesus … etc.; Reissues – Neil Young … Deep Purple … Melissa Manchester … Hanson … The Specials … Duane Eddy … Johnnie Ray … Robin Trower … etc.
SEPT. 15, 2017
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Dee Dee Bridgewater
|“Memphis … Yes, I’m Ready” (recorded at Willie Mitchell’s renowned Royal Studios; producers: Bridgewater, Kirk Whalum; guests: the Stax Academy Choir, Whalum; first single: “Hound Dog”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(OKeh / Sony Masterworks)
|Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams
|“Contraband Love” (Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Red House)
|Bruce Cockburn
|“Bone on Bone” (Hear here; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour)
|(True North)
|Foo Fighters
|“Concrete and Gold” (producers: Greg Kurstin, Foo Fighters; first single: “Run”; Read here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Roswell / RCA)
|Galantis
|“The Aviary” (new single: “True Feeling”; Hear here; See here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Big Beat)
|Gizmodrome (supergroup feat. Stewart Copeland, Adrian Belew, Level 42’s Mark King, Vittorio Cosma)
|“Gizmodrome” (producer: Claudio Dentes; Hear here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes)
|(earMUSIC / RED)
|Emily Haines & The Soft Skeleton
|“Choir of the Mind” (first single: “Fatal Gift”; See here; Read here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Last Gang / eOne Music)
|Wyclef Jean
|“Carnival III: The Fall and Rise of a Refugee” (guests: Emile Sandé, Supah Mario, The Knocks, LunchMoney Lewis, D.L. Hughley, STIX, T-Baby, etc.; Hear here; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour)
|(Legacy Recordings)
|Carole King
|“Tapestry: Live at Hyde Park” (CD/DVD set, recorded on July 3, 2016, her first-ever performance of the entire album in sequence; guests: Louise Goffin, Danny Kortchmar, the West End cast of “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical”; Download; iTunes; eBay; Merch)
|(Legacy Recordings)
|The Lone Bellow
|“Walk Into a Storm” (producer: Dave Cobb; first single: “Time’s Always Leaving”; See here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Descendant / Sony Music Masterworks)
|Gucci Mane
|“Mr. Davis” (guests: The Weeknd, Migos, Ty Dolla $ign, Big Sean, Monica, ScHoolboy Q, Chris Brown, A$AP Rocky, Rico Love; new single: “I Get the Bag”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour; Merch)
|(Guwop Enterprises / Atlantic)
|Michael McDonald
|“Wide Open” (his first album of original material in 17 years; guests: Warren Haynes, Robben Ford, Marcus Miller, Branford Marsalis; first single: “Find It In Your Heart”; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(BMG)
|Gary Numan
|“Savage (Songs from a Broken World)” (his 21st studio album is a concept set in an apocalyptic, post-global warming Earth in the not-too-distant future; producer: Ade Fenton; first single: “My Name Is Ruin”; See here; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(The End / BMG Rights Management)
|Ringo Starr
|“Give More Love” (guests: Paul McCartney, Peter Frampton, Benmont Tench, Joe Walsh, Edgar Winter, etc.; first single: “Give More Love”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Roccabella / UMe)
|Various artists
|“This Is Us: Music from the Series” (20-song collection; Target-Exclusive CD, with 48-page magazine of behind-the scenes photos and exclusive interviews, plus a collectible 16-word magnet set; five-CD set, “This Is Us: The Complete First Season,” out Sept. 12; Merch)
|(UMe)
|Various artists
|“A Tribute to John D. Loudermilk” (recorded live on March 24, 2016, at Franklin Theatre in Franklin, Tenn.; producers: John Jorgenson, Dixie Gamble; contributors: Rosanne Cash, Emmylou Harris, Rodney Crowell, Ricky Skaggs, Tommy Emmanuel, John Jorgenson, Deborah Allen, Herb Pedersen, The Whites, etc.; Read here)
|(Vector Recordings)
|Rusty Young
|“Waitin’ For the Sun” (the Poco founding member’s debut solo album was recorded at Cash Cabin in Hendersonville, Tenn., the former home recording studio of Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash; producers: Young, Jack Sundrud; guests: Jim Messina, George Grantham, Richie Furay, Timothy B. Schmit; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Blue Élan)
|Yusuf / Cat Stevens
|“The Laughing Apple” (producers: Yusuf, Paul Samwell-Smith; first single: “See What Love Did to Me”; Hear here; Read here; Download; iTunes; eBay; Merch)
|(Cat-O-Log / Decca)
MORE HIGHLIGHTS: New stuff – Hot Water Music … Big & Rich … Antibalas … Fink … David Garrett … Musiq Soulchild … Carrie Newcomer … Prophets of Rage … Son Little … Sløtface … etc.; Reissues – The Doors … “The Vietnam War: A Film By Ken Burns & Lynn Novick – The Soundtrack” … Linda Ronstadt … Chris Bell … Shawn Colvin … etc.
SEPT. 22, 2017
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Marc Almond
|“Shadows and Reflections” (first single: “Not for Me”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(BMG Rights Management)
|Black Country Communion (Glenn Hughes, Jason Bonham, Derek Sherinian and Joe Bonamassa)
|“BCCIV” (producer: Kevin Shirley; Read here; Download; iTunes; On Tour; Merch)
|(J&R Adventures)
|The Clientele
|“Music for the Age of Miracles” (first single: “Lunar Days”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Merge)
|Cut Copy
|“Haiku From Zero” (new single: “Standing in the Middle of the Field”; Hear here; See here; Download; iTunes; On Tour; Merch)
|(Astralwerks)
|Enter Shikari
|“The Spark” (producer: David Kosten; first single: “Live Outside”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour; Merch)
|(PIAS America)
|Fergie
|“Double Dutchess” (guests: Nicki Minaj, Rick Ross, Axl Jack, YG; Hear here; See here; Target-Exclusive CD, with two extra songs; Target-Exclusive Autographed Vinyl; Download; iTunes)
|(Dutchess Music / BMG Rights Management)
|Flamin’ Groovies
|“Fantastic Plastic” (first single: “End of the World”; Hear here; See here; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Severn / MRI Entertainment / RED)
|Chris Hillman
|“Bidin’ My Time” (producer: Tom Petty; executive producer: Herb Pedersen; guests: Petty, David Crosby, Roger McGuinn, Benmont Tench, Steve Ferrone, John Jorgenson, Pedersen, Jay Dee Maness, Mark Fain, Josh Jové, Gabe Witcher; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Rounder)
|The Killers
|“Wonderful Wonderful” (producers: Jacknife Lee, Stuart Price, The Killers; first single: “The Man”; Hear here; Deluxe Edition; Target-Exclusive CD, with one extra song; Download; Digital Deluxe Edition; Download; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Island)
|Lecrae
|“All Things Work Together” (guests: Tori Kelly, Ty Dolla $ign, Aha Gazelle, 1K Phew, Verse Simmonds, Kierra Sheard, Jawan Harris; new single: “I’ll Find You”; Hear here; See here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Reach / Columbia)
|Ledisi
|“Let Love Rule” (collaborators: John Legend, Kirk Franklin, BJ the Chicago Kid, Sebastian Kole, DJ Camper, DJ Khalil, etc.; Hear here; first single: “High”; Hear here; Read here; Download; iTunes)
|(Verve)
|Lights
|“Skin&Earth” (new single: “Savage”; See here; Download; iTunes; Comic Books; On Tour)
|(Warner)
|Macklemore
|“Gemini” (guests: Kesha, Skylar Grey, Lil Yachty, Eric Nally, etc.; new single: “Glorious”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Bendo)
|Steve Martin and the Steep Canyon Rangers
|” ‘The Long-Awaited Album’ “ (producer: Peter Asher; Hear here; See here; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Rounder)
|Van Morrison
|“Roll With the Punches” (his 37th album features covers of blues and soul classics, with a few original songs; producer: Morrison; guests: Chris Farlowe, Georgie Fame, Jeff Beck, Paul Jones, Jason Rebello; first single: “Bring It On Home To Me”; Read here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Exile)
|Bill Murray, Jan Vogler and Friends
|“New Worlds” (Hear here; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Decca Gold)
|Haley Reinhart
|“What’s That Sound?” (covers of 1960s classics, with three original songs; producers: Reinhart, John Burk; guests: Casey Abrams, Scott Bradlee; first single: “Baby It’s You”; See here; Read here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Concord)
|Leon Russell
|“On a Distant Shore” (posthumous release; Read here; Download; iTunes; eBay; Merch)
|(Palmetto+ / MRI)
|Stephen Stills & Judy Collins
|“Everybody Knows” (their first collaborative album in their 50-year friendship, featuring covers and an original song, “River of Gold”; Hear here; Read here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Wildflower / Cleopatra)
|Chelsea Wolfe
|“Hiss Spun” (producer: Kurt Ballou of Converge; first single: “16 Psyche”; Hear here; Read here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Sargent House)
MORE HIGHLIGHTS: New stuff – The Horrors … METZ … Matthew West … Moses Sumney … Sleeping With Sirens … Shout Out Louds … Midland …. Chris Janson … Noah Gundresen … Gaither Vocal Band … Cradle of Filth … The Bronx … P Cooper Band … etc.; Reissues – The Rolling Stones … Brian Wilson … Isaac Hayes … The Waterboys … Cher … Debbie Gibson … Steve Earle … White Lion … etc.
SEPT. 29, 2017
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Herb Alpert
|“The Christmas Wish” (his first holiday album in nearly 50 years was recorded at Capitol Studios in Hollywood, with a 10-piece rhythm section, a 45-piece orchestra and a 32-member choir; Download; iTunes)
|(Herb Alpert Presents)
|Belinda Carlisle
|“Wilder Shores” (chant-inspired album, influenced by her use of Kundalini yoga; On Tour; See related reissue below)
|(Edsel)
|Celtic Thunder
|“Celtic Thunder Inspirational” (a collection of Christian classics and standards; producer: Sharon Browne; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour; Merch)
|(Legacy Recordings)
|David Crosby
|“Sky Trails” (includes songs co-written with Michael McDonald and Joni Mitchell; Hear here; NPR Songs We Love; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(BMG Rights Management)
|Miley Cyrus
|“Younger Now” (producers: Cyrus, Oren Yoel, etc.; guest: Dolly Parton; new single: “Younger Now”; Hear here; See here; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(RCA)
|Demi Lovato
|“Tell Me You Love Me” (See here; Read here; Deluxe Edition; Target-Exclusive CD, with two extra songs; Download; Digital Deluxe Edition, with three extra songs; eBay; Merch)
|(Island / Hollywood)
|Jessica Lea Mayfield
|“Sorry Is Gone” (producer: John Agnello; first single: “Sorry Is Gone”; See here; Download)
|(ATO)
|Ronnie Montrose featuring Ricky Phillips and Eric Singer
|“10×10” (Montrose’s final project before his death in 2012 was intended to feature 10 different singers on 10 songs; Phillips enlisted some of Montrose’s friends to finish the album; guests: Sammy Hagar, Rick Derringer, Glenn Hughes, Tommy Shaw, Mark Farner, Joe Bonamassa, Gregg Rolie, Brad Whitford, Phil Collen, Steve Lukather, etc.; Download; iTunes; eBay; Merch)
|(Rhino)
|Pearl Jam
|“Let’s Play Two: Pearl Jam Live at Wrigley Field” (music from the Danny Clinch film, recorded and filmed in August 2016; See here; Vinyl; Download)
|(Pearl Jam / Republic)
|Shania Twain
|“NOW” (first single: “Life’s About To Get Good”; Download; Digital Deluxe Edition; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Mercury Nashville)
|Lucinda Williams
|“This Sweet Old World” (a re-recording of her 1992 album “Sweet Old World,” re-sequenced with four bonus tracks; Hear here; Read here; Pink Vinyl; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Highway 20 / Thirty Tigers)
|Wolf Alice
|“Visions of a Life” (new single: “Don’t Delete the Kisses”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Dirty Hit / RCA)
MORE HIGHLIGHTS: New stuff – Primus … Chris Rea … Matt Redman … 36 Crazyfists … Black Stone Cherry … Jeff Foxworthy & Larry the Cable Guy … UFO … Kitty, Daisy & Lewis … etc.; Reissues – David Bowie … The Rolling Stones … Ariana Grande … David Gilmour … Belinda Carlisle … John Lee Hooker … Stone Temple Pilots … The Association … Art Pepper … etc.
OCT. 6, 2017
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Zak Abel (U.K. singer-songwriter)
|“Only When We’re Naked” (new single: “All I Ever Do [Is Say Goodbye]”; Hear here; Download; iTunes)
|(Atlantic)
|Alabama
|“American Christmas” (On Tour)
|(BMG Rights Management)
|Jeff Beck
|“Live at the Hollywood Bowl [CD / Blu-ray]” (recorded and filmed in the summer of 2016; guests: Steven Tyler, Billy F. Gibbons, Buddy Guy, Jan Hammer, Beth Hart, Jimmy Hall; See here; Read here; Vinyl + DVD; eBay; Merch)
|(Eagle Rock)
|The Blow Monkeys
|“The Wild River” (their 10th studio album; first single: “Crying for the Moon”; Hear here; Vinyl; Amazon UK; eBay; On Tour)
|(Monks Road)
|Jeremy Camp
|“The Answer” (first single: “My Defender”; Hear here; See here; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour)
|(Stolen Pride / Sparrow)
|Fantasia
|“Christmas After Midnight” (producer: Ron Fair; guest: CeeLo Green; Vinyl; On Tour)
|(Concord)
|Liam Gallagher
|“As You Were” (producers: Greg Kurstin, Dan Grech-Marguerat; first single: “Wall of Glass”; Hear here; Amazon U.K.; Vinyl; Download; On Tour)
|(Warner)
|Dhani Harrison
|“IN///PARALLEL” (debut album for the son of George Harrison; first single: “All About Waiting”; Hear here; Read here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(BMG Rights Management)
|Lisa Loeb
|“Lullaby Girl” (Amazon Originals release features a quartet led by keyboardist Larry Goldings; producers: Rich Jacques, Goldings; Hear/read here; Download)
|(Furious Rose Productions)
|JD McPherson
|“Undivided Heart & Soul” (recorded at RCA Studio B in Nashville; producers: McPherson, Dan Molad; guests: Jack Lawrence, Jess Wolfe, Holly Laessig, Nicole Atkins; first single: “Lucky Penny”; Hear here; NPR Songs We Love; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(New West)
|New Politics
|“Lost in Translation” (first single: “One of Us”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(DCD2 / Warner)
|Jerrod Niemann
|“This Ride” (first single: “God Made a Woman”; See here; On Tour)
|(Curb)
|Various artists
|“WOW Hits 2018” (two CDs, 30 songs; Deluxe Edition, with six extra songs)
|(WOW)
|Wolf Parade
|“Cry Cry Cry” (their first album in seven years; producer: John Goodmanson; first single: “Valley Boy”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Sub Pop)
MORE HIGHLIGHTS: New stuff – Cults … The Darkness … Lara Fabian … The Black Dahlia Murder … Blue Hawaii … Carla Bruni … The Selecter … Mister Heavenly … Paperhaus … The Rasmus … Whitney Rose … etc.; Reissues – The Replacements … Spandau Ballet … Whitesnake … Alan Jackson … PP Arnold … Carol Burnett … Sepultura … etc.
OCT. 13, 2017
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Beck
|“Colors” (producers: Greg Kurstin, Nile Rodgers; new single: “Dear Life”; Hear here; See here; Read here; Target-Exclusive CD, with different album cover; Red Vinyl; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Capitol)
|William Patrick Corgan
|“Ogilala” (producer: Rick Rubin; first single: “Aeronaut”; Hear here; Read here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes)
|(BMG Rights Management)
|Kidz Bop Kids
|“Kidz Bop 36”
|(Kidz Bop)
|King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard with Mild High Club
|“Sketches of Brunswick East” (producer: Stu Mackenzie; Hear here; Vinyl; Download, released on Aug. 18; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Flightless / ATO)
|98°
|“Let It Snow” (Read here; Target-Exclusive CD, with two extra songs; On Tour)
|(UMe)
|No Warning
|“Torture Culture” (the Toronto hardcore punk band’s first full-length album since 2004; first single: “In the City”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Bad Actors / Last Gang)
|P!nk
|“Beautiful Trauma” (collaborators: Johnny McDaid of Snow Patrol, Steve Mac, Max Martin, Shellback, Jack Antonoff, Julia Michaels, Greg Kurstin; first single: “What About Us”; Hear here; Read here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(RCA)
|Robert Plant
|“Carry Fire” (first single: “The May Queen”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Nonesuch)
|The Rural Alberta Advantage (Canadian indie rock trio)
|“The Wild” (first single: “Brother”; Hear here; Download; On Tour)
|(Saddle Creek)
|Sisters (pop duo)
|“Wait Don’t Wait” (producer: Patrick Brown; first single: “Heart Beats”; Hear here; Download)
|(Tender Loving Empire)
|Stars
|“There Is No Love In Fluorescent Light” (producer: Peter Katis ; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Last Gang)
|Wu-Tang Clan
|“Wu-Tang: The Saga Continues” (first single: “People Say”; Hear here; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(eOne Music)
MORE HIGHLIGHTS: New stuff – Enslaved … Dirty Heads … Lewis Black … Russell Dickerson … Kenny Lattimore … L.A. Guns … Nerina Pallot … Carly Pearce … Tye Tribbett … etc.; Reissues – Daryl Hall & John Oates … Motörhead … Bobby Vee … King Curtis … Teddy Edwards … Shelly Manne … etc.
OCT. 20, 2017
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Adelitas Way
|“Notorious” (producers: Jake Scherer, Johnny K, Brian Howes, Johnny Andrews, Dave Bassett; new single: “Notorious”; Hear here; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(The Vegas Syn / The Fuel Music)
|Boyz II Men
|“Under the Streetlight” (covers of R&B vocal standards, with one original song; guests: Brian McKnight, Take 6, Amber Riley; Read here; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Sony Masterworks)
|Brand New
|“Science Fiction” (released digitally on Aug. 17; producer: Mike Sapone; Hear here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Procrastinate! Music Traitors)
|Bully
|“Losing” (first single: “Feel the Same”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Sub Pop)
|John Carpenter
|“Anthology (Movie Themes 1974-1998)” (13 newly recorded versions of the sci-fi/horror director’s film themes; Hear here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; On Tour; Filmography)
|(Sacred Bones)
|Destroyer
|“ken” (first single: “Sky’s Grey”; Hear here; Download; Digital Deluxe Edition; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Merge)
|NRBQ
|“Happy Talk” (five-song EP, three originals and two covers)
|(Omnivore Recordings)
|Darius Rucker
|“When Was the Last Time” (Second single: “For the First Time”; Hear here)
|(Capitol Nashville)
|Sons of Apollo (new supergroup featuring former members of Dream Theater, Guns N’ Roses and Journey)
|“Psychotic Symphony” (producers: group members Mike Portnoy and Derek Sherinian; first single: “Signs of the Time”; Hear here; Amazon UK; Download; iTunes)
|(InsideOut Music)
|Trivium
|“The Sin and the Sentence” (producer: Josh Wilbur; new single: “The Heart From Your Hate”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Roadrunner)
|Turnpike Troubadours
|“A Long Way From Your Heart” (producer: Ryan Hewitt; Read here; On Tour; Merch)
|(Bossier City / Thirty Tigers)
|Chris Young
|“Losing Sleep” (producers: Young, Corey Crowder; Hear here; eBay; On Tour)
|(RCA Nashville)
MORE HIGHLIGHTS: New stuff – GWAR … Buffalo Killers … Billy Burnette … Elizabeth and the Catapult … Grandbrothers … Lindstrøm … etc.; Reissues – George Michael … The Smiths … The Jam … Debbie Gibson … Nick Lowe … Pentatonix … etc.
OCT. 27, 2017
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Julien Baker
|“Turn Out the Lights” (producer: Baker; first single: “Appointments”; Hear here; NPR Songs We Love; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Matador)
|Bootsy Collins
|“World Wide Funk” (the funk legend’s first album in six years; guests: Snoop Dogg, Stanley Clarke, Buckethead, Victor Wooten, Eric Gales, Doug E. Fresh, Big Daddy Kane, Chuck D, Musiq Soulchild, Bernie Worrell, etc.; first single: “Worth My While”; Hear here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; eBay; Merch)
|(Mascot)
|Joe Henry
|“Thrum” (Hear here; Vinyl)
|(earMUSIC)
|10 Years (Knoxville alt-rock band)
|“(how to live) AS GHOSTS” (producer: Nick Raskulinecz; first single: “Novacaine”; Hear here; Vinyl, with download card; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Mascot)
|Theory of a Deadman
|“Wake Up Call” (producer: Martin Terefe; first single: “Rx”; Hear here; See here; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour)
|(Roadrunner)
|Wanting (Vancouver-based, China-born singer/songwriter Wanting Qu)
|“LLL (Love Loss Latitude)” (producer: Justin Gray; first single: “Kissing Paradise”; Hear here)
|(Nettwerk)
|Weezer
|“Pacific Daydream” (new single: “Mexican Fender”; See here; Read here; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Crush Music / Atlantic)
|Lee Ann Womack
|“The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone” (producer: husband Frank Liddell; first single: “All the Trouble”; Hear here; NPR Songs We Love; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(ATO)
MORE HIGHLIGHTS: New stuff – Kenny Chesney … Chris Brown … Hollywood Undead … Ronnie Fauss … Courtney Pine … etc.; Reissues – The Who … Bread … Carly Simon … The Pharcyde … Gary Wright … Sixx:A.M. … Luther Allison … etc.
NOV. 3, 2017
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Anti-Flag
|“American Fall” (producers: Anti-Flag, Good Charlotte’s Benji Madden; first single: “American Attraction”; See here; Amazon UK; Download; iTunes)
|(Spinefarm)
|Kelsea Ballerini
|“Unapologetically” (Hear here; Download; On Tour)
|(Black River Entertainment)
|Converge
|“The Dusk In Us” (first single: “Under Duress”; Hear here; Vinyl; Download)
|(Epitaph)
|Samantha Fish
|“Belle of the West” (producer: Luther Dickinson; Hear here; On Tour)
|(Ruf)
|Stereophonics
|“Scream Above the Sounds” (first single: “All In One Night”; Hear here; Deluxe Edition; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; eBay; Merch)
|(Parlophone)
MORE HIGHLIGHTS: New stuff – Primitive Race … Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown … etc.; Reissues – Roy Orbison with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra … The Monkees … Peggy Lee … Vic Damone … Duke Ellington … etc.
NOV. 10, 2017
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Billy Ray Cyrus
|“Set the Record Straight” (guests: the late George Jones, Loretta Lynn, Ronnie Milsap, daughter Miley Cyrus, Joe Perry, Bryan Adams; Hear here; Download; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Flatwoods)
|Quicksand
|“Interiors” (the post-hardcore legends’ first album in 22 years; producer: Will Yip; first single: “Illuminant”; Hear here; Read here; Vinyl; Cassette; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Epitaph)
|Radnor & Lee (indie-folk duo of Ben Lee and “How I Met Your Mother” actor Josh Radnor)
|“Radnor & Lee” (producer: Ryan Dilmore; new single: “Doorstep”; Hear here)
|(Gold VE)
|Taylor Swift
|“Reputation” (first single: “Look What You Made Me Do”; Hear here; Read here; CD + Target-Exclusive Magazine Vol. 1; CD + Target-Exclusive Magazine Vol. 2; iTunes; eBay; Merch)
|(Big Machine)
NOV. 17, 2017
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Fits (Brooklyn power-pop quartet)
|“All Belief Is Paradise” (first single: “Ice Cream on a Nice Day”; Hear here; Download; On Tour)
|(Father/Daughter)
|Morrissey
|“Low in High-School” (recorded at La Fabrique Studios in France and at Ennio Morricone’s Forum Studios in Rome; producer: Joe Chiccarelli; Read here; eBay; Merch)
|(Étienne / BMG Rights Management)
|Chase Rice
|“Lambs & Lions” (guest: Ned LeDoux; first single: “Three Chords & The Truth”; Hear here; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch)
|(Broken Bow)
|Cindy Wilson (of The B-52’s)
|“Change” (first single: “Mystic”; Hear here; Download)
|(Kill Rock Stars)
|Various artists
|“Coco (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (Disney Pixar animated film, about a 12-year-old aspiring musician, opens Nov. 22; See here; In Theaters)
|(Walt Disney)
NOV. 24, 2017
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|“Weird Al” Yankovic
|“Squeeze Box: The Complete Works of ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic” (14 albums, with a 15th disc titled “Medium Rarities,” a 100-page book, housed in a replica of Yankovic’s signature accordion; Hear here; Read here)
|(Legacy Recordings)
DEC. 1, 2017
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Danielle Bradbery (season 4 winner of “The Voice”)
|“I Don’t Believe We’ve Met” (first single: “Sway”; See here; Read here; Download; iTunes)
|(Big Machine)
