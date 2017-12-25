Daryl Hall and John Oates Album Discography

A selection of Daryl Hall and John Oates studio, live and compilation albums:

Producer: Arif Mardin

Highlights: “Goodnight and Goodmorning,” “I’m Sorry,” “Fall in Philadelphia,” “Lilly (Are You Happy)”

Producer: Arif Mardin

Highlights: “She’s Gone,” “When the Morning Comes,” “Had I Known You Better Then,” “Las Vegas Turnaround (The Stewardess Song),” “Lady Rain”

Producer: Todd Rundgren

Highlights: “Can’t Stop the Music (He Played It Much Too Long),” “Beanie G. And the Rose Tattoo,” “70’s Scenario”

Producers: Daryl Hall, John Oates, Christopher Bond

Highlights: “Sara Smile,” “It Doesn’t Matter Anymore,” “Camellia,” “Gino (The Manager)”

Producer: Christopher Bond

Highlights: “Rich Girl,” “Back Together Again,” “Do What You Want, Be What You Are”

10-song compilation of their Atlantic Records recordings

Highlights: “She’s Gone,” “When the Morning Comes,” “It’s Uncanny,” “Las Vegas Turnaround (The Stewardess Song)”

Producer: Christopher Bond

Highlights: “Why Do Lovers Break Each Other’s Heart?,” “Bigger Than Both of Us,” “Don’t Change”

Recorded live in Hershey, Pa., in late 1977

Highlights: “Sara Smile,” “Rich Girl,” “Do What You Want, Be What You Are,” “Abandoned Luncheonette”

Producer: David Foster

Highlights: “It’s a Laugh,” “I Don’t Wanna Lose You,” “Have I Been Away Too Long”

Producers: David Foster, Daryl Hall

Highlights: “Wait for Me,” “Portable Radio,” “Woman Comes and Goes”

Producers: Daryl Hall, John Oates

Highlights: “Kiss On My List,” “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’,” “You Make My Dreams,” “Everytime You Go Away,” “How Does It Feel to Be Back”

Producers: Daryl Hall, John Oates, Neil Kernon

Highlights: “Private Eyes,” “I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do),” “Did It in a Minute,” “Looking for a Good Sign”

Producers: Daryl Hall, John Oates, Neil Kernon

Highlights: “Maneater,” “One on One,” “Family Man,” “Art of Heartbreak”

14-song compilation includes the previously unreleased “Say It Isn’t So” and “Adult Education”

Highlights: “Sara Smile,” “She’s Gone,” “Rich Girl,” “Kiss On My List,” “Private Eyes,” “Maneater”

Producers: Hall & Oates, Bob Clearmountain

Highlights: “Out of Touch,” “Method of Modern Love,” “Some Things Are Better Left Unsaid,” “Possession Obsession”

Recorded with The Temptations’ David Ruffin and Eddie Kendrick

Producers: Daryl Hall, John Oates

Highlights: “Apollo Medley: Get Ready/Ain’t Too Proud To Beg/The Way You Do the Things You Do/My Girl,” “Everytime You Go Away”

Producers: Daryl Hall, John Oates, Tom “T-Bone” Wolk

Highlights: “Everything Your Heart Desires,” “Realove,” “Missed Opportunity”

Producers: Daryl Hall, John Oates, Danny Kortchmar, Jon Bon Jovi, David Tyson, Dave Stewart, Tom “T-Bone” Wolk, Ric Wake

Highlights: “So Close,” “Don’t Hold Back Your Love,” “Everywhere I Look,” “Starting All Over Again”

Producers: Daryl Hall, John Oates, David Bellochio, Peter Moshay

Highlights: “Hold On to Yourself,” “The Sky Is Falling,” “Romeo Is Bleeding,” “Promise Ain’t Enough”

18-song compilation

Highlights: “Sara Smile,” “Private Eyes,” “Maneater,” “You Make My Dreams,” “Rich Girl,” “Say It Isn’t So”

17-song set from their “Behind the Music” episode

Producers: Daryl Hall, Brian Rawling, Sheppard Goodman, Kenny Gioia, Mark Taylor

Highlights: “Do It for Love,” “Forever For You”, “Man on a Mission,” “Getaway Car”

Three original tracks and 14 covers of soul hits of the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s

Producers: Daryl Hall, Tom “T-Bone” Wolk, Greg Bieck

Highlights: “Don’t You Turn Your Back On Me,” “Let Love Take Control,” “Soul Violins,” “I Can Dream About You”

Producers: Greg Bieck, Daryl Hall, Tom “T-Bone” Wolk

Highlights: “No Child Should Ever Cry on Christmas,” “The Christmas Song,” “O Holy Night,” “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear”

Career-spanning 74-track, four-CD box set