Daryl Hall and John Oates Album Discography
A selection of Daryl Hall and John Oates studio, live and compilation albums:
Whole Oats (Atlantic, 1972)
Producer: Arif Mardin
Highlights: “Goodnight and Goodmorning,” “I’m Sorry,” “Fall in Philadelphia,” “Lilly (Are You Happy)”
Abandoned Luncheonette (1973)
Producer: Arif Mardin
Highlights: “She’s Gone,” “When the Morning Comes,” “Had I Known You Better Then,” “Las Vegas Turnaround (The Stewardess Song),” “Lady Rain”
War Babies (1974)
Producer: Todd Rundgren
Highlights: “Can’t Stop the Music (He Played It Much Too Long),” “Beanie G. And the Rose Tattoo,” “70’s Scenario”
Daryl Hall & John Oates (RCA, 1975)
Producers: Daryl Hall, John Oates, Christopher Bond
Highlights: “Sara Smile,” “It Doesn’t Matter Anymore,” “Camellia,” “Gino (The Manager)”
Bigger Than Both of Us (1976)
Producer: Christopher Bond
Highlights: “Rich Girl,” “Back Together Again,” “Do What You Want, Be What You Are”
No Goodbyes (1977)
10-song compilation of their Atlantic Records recordings
Highlights: “She’s Gone,” “When the Morning Comes,” “It’s Uncanny,” “Las Vegas Turnaround (The Stewardess Song)”
Beauty on a Back Street (1977)
Producer: Christopher Bond
Highlights: “Why Do Lovers Break Each Other’s Heart?,” “Bigger Than Both of Us,” “Don’t Change”
Livetime (1978)
Recorded live in Hershey, Pa., in late 1977
Highlights: “Sara Smile,” “Rich Girl,” “Do What You Want, Be What You Are,” “Abandoned Luncheonette”
Along the Red Ledge (1978)
Producer: David Foster
Highlights: “It’s a Laugh,” “I Don’t Wanna Lose You,” “Have I Been Away Too Long”
X-Static (1979)
Producers: David Foster, Daryl Hall
Highlights: “Wait for Me,” “Portable Radio,” “Woman Comes and Goes”
Voices (1980)
Producers: Daryl Hall, John Oates
Highlights: “Kiss On My List,” “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’,” “You Make My Dreams,” “Everytime You Go Away,” “How Does It Feel to Be Back”
Private Eyes (1981)
Producers: Daryl Hall, John Oates, Neil Kernon
Highlights: “Private Eyes,” “I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do),” “Did It in a Minute,” “Looking for a Good Sign”
H2O (1982)
Producers: Daryl Hall, John Oates, Neil Kernon
Highlights: “Maneater,” “One on One,” “Family Man,” “Art of Heartbreak”
Rock ‘n Soul Part 1 (1983)
14-song compilation includes the previously unreleased “Say It Isn’t So” and “Adult Education”
Highlights: “Sara Smile,” “She’s Gone,” “Rich Girl,” “Kiss On My List,” “Private Eyes,” “Maneater”
Big Bam Boom (1984)
Producers: Hall & Oates, Bob Clearmountain
Highlights: “Out of Touch,” “Method of Modern Love,” “Some Things Are Better Left Unsaid,” “Possession Obsession”
Live at the Apollo (1985)
Recorded with The Temptations’ David Ruffin and Eddie Kendrick
Producers: Daryl Hall, John Oates
Highlights: “Apollo Medley: Get Ready/Ain’t Too Proud To Beg/The Way You Do the Things You Do/My Girl,” “Everytime You Go Away”
Ooh Yeah! (Arista, 1988)
Producers: Daryl Hall, John Oates, Tom “T-Bone” Wolk
Highlights: “Everything Your Heart Desires,” “Realove,” “Missed Opportunity”
Change of Season (1990)
Producers: Daryl Hall, John Oates, Danny Kortchmar, Jon Bon Jovi, David Tyson, Dave Stewart, Tom “T-Bone” Wolk, Ric Wake
Highlights: “So Close,” “Don’t Hold Back Your Love,” “Everywhere I Look,” “Starting All Over Again”
Marigold Sky (Push, 1997)
Producers: Daryl Hall, John Oates, David Bellochio, Peter Moshay
Highlights: “Hold On to Yourself,” “The Sky Is Falling,” “Romeo Is Bleeding,” “Promise Ain’t Enough”
The Very Best of Daryl Hall & John Oates (RCA, 2001)
18-song compilation
Highlights: “Sara Smile,” “Private Eyes,” “Maneater,” “You Make My Dreams,” “Rich Girl,” “Say It Isn’t So”
VH1 Behind the Music: The Daryl Hall and John Oates Collection (2002)
17-song set from their “Behind the Music” episode
Do It for Love (U-Watch / Sanctuary, 2002)
Producers: Daryl Hall, Brian Rawling, Sheppard Goodman, Kenny Gioia, Mark Taylor
Highlights: “Do It for Love,” “Forever For You”, “Man on a Mission,” “Getaway Car”
Our Kind of Soul (2004)
Three original tracks and 14 covers of soul hits of the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s
Producers: Daryl Hall, Tom “T-Bone” Wolk, Greg Bieck
Highlights: “Don’t You Turn Your Back On Me,” “Let Love Take Control,” “Soul Violins,” “I Can Dream About You”
Home for Christmas (2006)
Producers: Greg Bieck, Daryl Hall, Tom “T-Bone” Wolk
Highlights: “No Child Should Ever Cry on Christmas,” “The Christmas Song,” “O Holy Night,” “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear”
Do What You Want, Be What You Are: The Music of Hall & Oates (RCA / Legacy, 2009)
Career-spanning 74-track, four-CD box set