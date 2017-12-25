Discography

Published on December 25th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault

0

Daryl Hall and John Oates Album Discography

A selection of Daryl Hall and John Oates studio, live and compilation albums:

Whole Oats (Atlantic, 1972)

Producer: Arif Mardin

Highlights: “Goodnight and Goodmorning,” “I’m Sorry,” “Fall in Philadelphia,” “Lilly (Are You Happy)”

Abandoned Luncheonette (1973)

Producer: Arif Mardin

Highlights: “She’s Gone,” “When the Morning Comes,” “Had I Known You Better Then,” “Las Vegas Turnaround (The Stewardess Song),” “Lady Rain”

War Babies (1974)

Producer: Todd Rundgren

Highlights: “Can’t Stop the Music (He Played It Much Too Long),” “Beanie G. And the Rose Tattoo,” “70’s Scenario”

Daryl Hall & John Oates (RCA, 1975)

Producers: Daryl Hall, John Oates, Christopher Bond

Highlights: “Sara Smile,” “It Doesn’t Matter Anymore,” “Camellia,” “Gino (The Manager)”

Bigger Than Both of Us (1976)

Producer: Christopher Bond

Highlights: “Rich Girl,” “Back Together Again,” “Do What You Want, Be What You Are”

No Goodbyes (1977)

10-song compilation of their Atlantic Records recordings

Highlights: “She’s Gone,” “When the Morning Comes,” “It’s Uncanny,” “Las Vegas Turnaround (The Stewardess Song)”

Beauty on a Back Street (1977)

Producer: Christopher Bond

Highlights: “Why Do Lovers Break Each Other’s Heart?,” “Bigger Than Both of Us,” “Don’t Change”

Livetime (1978)

Recorded live in Hershey, Pa., in late 1977

Highlights: “Sara Smile,” “Rich Girl,” “Do What You Want, Be What You Are,” “Abandoned Luncheonette”

Along the Red Ledge (1978)

Producer: David Foster

Highlights: “It’s a Laugh,” “I Don’t Wanna Lose You,” “Have I Been Away Too Long”

X-Static (1979)

Producers: David Foster, Daryl Hall

Highlights: “Wait for Me,” “Portable Radio,” “Woman Comes and Goes”

Voices (1980)

Producers: Daryl Hall, John Oates

Highlights: “Kiss On My List,” “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’,” “You Make My Dreams,” “Everytime You Go Away,” “How Does It Feel to Be Back”

Private Eyes (1981)

Producers: Daryl Hall, John Oates, Neil Kernon

Highlights: “Private Eyes,” “I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do),” “Did It in a Minute,” “Looking for a Good Sign”

H2O (1982)

Producers: Daryl Hall, John Oates, Neil Kernon

Highlights: “Maneater,” “One on One,” “Family Man,” “Art of Heartbreak”

Rock ‘n Soul Part 1 (1983)

14-song compilation includes the previously unreleased “Say It Isn’t So” and “Adult Education”

Highlights: “Sara Smile,” “She’s Gone,” “Rich Girl,” “Kiss On My List,” “Private Eyes,” “Maneater”

Big Bam Boom (1984)

Producers: Hall & Oates, Bob Clearmountain

Highlights: “Out of Touch,” “Method of Modern Love,” “Some Things Are Better Left Unsaid,” “Possession Obsession”

Live at the Apollo (1985)

Recorded with The Temptations’ David Ruffin and Eddie Kendrick

Producers: Daryl Hall, John Oates

Highlights: “Apollo Medley: Get Ready/Ain’t Too Proud To Beg/The Way You Do the Things You Do/My Girl,” “Everytime You Go Away”

Ooh Yeah! (Arista, 1988)

Producers: Daryl Hall, John Oates, Tom “T-Bone” Wolk

Highlights: “Everything Your Heart Desires,” “Realove,” “Missed Opportunity”

Change of Season (1990)

Producers: Daryl Hall, John Oates, Danny Kortchmar, Jon Bon Jovi, David Tyson, Dave Stewart, Tom “T-Bone” Wolk, Ric Wake

Highlights: “So Close,” “Don’t Hold Back Your Love,” “Everywhere I Look,” “Starting All Over Again”

Marigold Sky (Push, 1997)

Producers: Daryl Hall, John Oates, David Bellochio, Peter Moshay

Highlights: “Hold On to Yourself,” “The Sky Is Falling,” “Romeo Is Bleeding,” “Promise Ain’t Enough”

The Very Best of Daryl Hall & John Oates (RCA, 2001)

18-song compilation

Highlights: “Sara Smile,” “Private Eyes,” “Maneater,” “You Make My Dreams,” “Rich Girl,” “Say It Isn’t So”

VH1 Behind the Music: The Daryl Hall and John Oates Collection (2002)

17-song set from their “Behind the Music” episode

Do It for Love (U-Watch / Sanctuary, 2002)

Producers: Daryl Hall, Brian Rawling, Sheppard Goodman, Kenny Gioia, Mark Taylor

Highlights: “Do It for Love,” “Forever For You”, “Man on a Mission,” “Getaway Car”

Our Kind of Soul (2004)

Three original tracks and 14 covers of soul hits of the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s

Producers: Daryl Hall, Tom “T-Bone” Wolk, Greg Bieck

Highlights: “Don’t You Turn Your Back On Me,” “Let Love Take Control,” “Soul Violins,” “I Can Dream About You”

Home for Christmas (2006)

Producers: Greg Bieck, Daryl Hall, Tom “T-Bone” Wolk

Highlights: “No Child Should Ever Cry on Christmas,” “The Christmas Song,” “O Holy Night,” “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear”

Do What You Want, Be What You Are: The Music of Hall & Oates (RCA / Legacy, 2009)

Career-spanning 74-track, four-CD box set

Tags: , , , ,


About the Author

Gerry Galipault debuted Pause & Play online in October 1997. Since then, it has become the definitive place for CD-release dates — with a worldwide audience.


Related Posts



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

© 2015 by Pause & Play. All Rights Reserved. Brought to you by Rough & Ready Media. Logo by Movidea.


Back to Top ↑