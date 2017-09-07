Canadian teen wins Unsigned Only competition

Canadian singer-songwriter Faouzia has taken the grand prize in the 2017 edition of the Unsigned Only Music Competition. Her winning song, “Knock On My Door,” netted her $20,000 in cash, and the 17-year-old vocalist will be mentored by top industry professionals. She’s already working on her debut EP.

“I am extremely ecstatic and honoured to announce that I have not only won the first place in the Teen Category but also the overall GRAND PRIZE in the international 2017 Unsigned Only competition for my song ‘Knock On My Door!,'” Faouzia posted to her fans on her Facebook page. “It’s even crazier to believe that I am the first teen to EVER win this competition ever since its launch! It’s thanks to everyone’s love and constant support that I get to do what I love every day and continue to achieve goals that I didn’t think were possible! So THANK YOU from the bottom of my heart.”

For winning the Teen category, Faouzia was awarded a full scholarship to Berklee College of Music’s five-week Summer Performance program.

Open to artists not signed to a major record label, the competition received 6,000 entries from nearly 100 countries and were judged by the likes of Aimee Mann, MercyMe, The Killers, O.A.R., Phantogram, Montgomery Gentry, David Crowder and Delbert McClinton.

See the complete list of winners at UnsignedOnly.com.

