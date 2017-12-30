Published on December 30th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
Bad Company Album Discography
A selection of Bad Company studio, live and compilation albums:
Bad Company (Swan Song, 1974)
The debut album from Paul Rodgers, Mick Ralphs, Boz Burrell and Simon Kirke reached No. 1 in the United States and sold more than 5 million copies.
Producers: Bad Company
Highlights: “Can’t Get Enough,” “Movin’ On,” “Bad Company,” “Rock Steady,” “Ready for Love”
Straight Shooter (1975)
Producers: Bad Company
Highlights: “Good Lovin’ Gone Bad,” “Feel Like Makin’ Love,” “Shooting Star”
Run with the Pack (1976)
Producers: Bad Company
Highlights: “Run with the Pack,” “Young Blood,” “Honey Child,” “Silver, Blue & Gold”
Burnin’ Sky (1977)
Producers: Bad Company
Highlights: “Everything I Need,” “Burnin’ Sky,” “Heartbeat”
Desolation Angels (1979)
Producers: Bad Company
Highlights: “Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy,” “Gone, Gone, Gone,” “Oh, Atlanta”
Rough Diamonds (1982)
Producers: Bad Company
Highlights: “Electricland,” “Painted Face”
10 From 6 (Atlantic, 1985)
The supergroup’s first compilation; the title refers to 10 songs taken from six Bad Company albums (even though no songs were taken from “Burnin’ Sky”)
Highlights: “Can’t Get Enough,” “Feel Like Makin’ Love,” “Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy,” “Shooting Star,” “Ready for Love”
Fame and Fortune (1986)
The group disbanded after “Rough Diamonds,” then reformed with new frontman Brian Howe taking Paul Rodgers’ place; Steve Price also replaced Burrell on bass. The album also marked the first time that the band used an outside producer
Producer: Keith Olsen
Highlights: “This Love,” “That Girl,” “Fame and Fortune”
Dangerous Age (1988)
Producer: Terry Thomas
Highlights: “Shake It Up,” “No Smoke Without a Fire,” “One Night”
Holy Water (Atco, 1990)
Producers: Tony Harris, Andrew Scarth, Terry Thomas
Highlights: “Holy Water,” “If You Needed Somebody,” “Walk Through Fire,” “Stranger, Stranger”
Here Comes Trouble (1992)
The last album with Brian Howe as the lead singer
Producers: Bad Company
Highlights: “How About That,” “This Could Be the One”
What You Hear Is What You Get: The Best of Bad Company (1993)
Covers their 1992 U.S. tour, with Brian Howe on lead vocals
Producer: Simon Kirke
Company of Strangers (East West, 1995)
First album with new lead singer Robert Hart; strings arranged and conducted by Michael Kamen
Producer: Bad Company
Highlights: “Company of Strangers,” “Judas My Brother,” “Gimme Gimme”
Stories Told & Untold (1996)
Re-recordings of their biggest hits, along with a few new songs
Producers: Bad Company
The ‘Original’ Bad Co. Anthology (Elektra, 1999)
Compilation of classic hits, plus their first new songs with Paul Rodgers since 1982
Producer: Paul Rodgers for Bad Company
Highlights: “Can’t Get Enough,” “Movin’ On,” “Feel Like Makin’ Love,” “Shooting Star,” “Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy,” “Hey Hey,” “Hammer of Love”
Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy: The Very Best of Bad Company (Rhino, 2015)
19-track collection spans 1974-1982
Live in Concert 1977 & 1979 (Rhino, 2016)
Unreleased music taken from 24-track tapes in the band’s vaults