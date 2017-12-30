Bad Company Album Discography

A selection of Bad Company studio, live and compilation albums:

The debut album from Paul Rodgers, Mick Ralphs, Boz Burrell and Simon Kirke reached No. 1 in the United States and sold more than 5 million copies.

Producers: Bad Company

Highlights: “Can’t Get Enough,” “Movin’ On,” “Bad Company,” “Rock Steady,” “Ready for Love”

Producers: Bad Company

Highlights: “Good Lovin’ Gone Bad,” “Feel Like Makin’ Love,” “Shooting Star”

Producers: Bad Company

Highlights: “Run with the Pack,” “Young Blood,” “Honey Child,” “Silver, Blue & Gold”

Producers: Bad Company

Highlights: “Everything I Need,” “Burnin’ Sky,” “Heartbeat”

Producers: Bad Company

Highlights: “Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy,” “Gone, Gone, Gone,” “Oh, Atlanta”

Producers: Bad Company

Highlights: “Electricland,” “Painted Face”

The supergroup’s first compilation; the title refers to 10 songs taken from six Bad Company albums (even though no songs were taken from “Burnin’ Sky”)

Highlights: “Can’t Get Enough,” “Feel Like Makin’ Love,” “Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy,” “Shooting Star,” “Ready for Love”

The group disbanded after “Rough Diamonds,” then reformed with new frontman Brian Howe taking Paul Rodgers’ place; Steve Price also replaced Burrell on bass. The album also marked the first time that the band used an outside producer

Producer: Keith Olsen

Highlights: “This Love,” “That Girl,” “Fame and Fortune”

Producer: Terry Thomas

Highlights: “Shake It Up,” “No Smoke Without a Fire,” “One Night”

Producers: Tony Harris, Andrew Scarth, Terry Thomas

Highlights: “Holy Water,” “If You Needed Somebody,” “Walk Through Fire,” “Stranger, Stranger”

The last album with Brian Howe as the lead singer

Producers: Bad Company

Highlights: “How About That,” “This Could Be the One”

Covers their 1992 U.S. tour, with Brian Howe on lead vocals

Producer: Simon Kirke

First album with new lead singer Robert Hart; strings arranged and conducted by Michael Kamen

Producer: Bad Company

Highlights: “Company of Strangers,” “Judas My Brother,” “Gimme Gimme”

Re-recordings of their biggest hits, along with a few new songs

Producers: Bad Company

Compilation of classic hits, plus their first new songs with Paul Rodgers since 1982

Producer: Paul Rodgers for Bad Company

Highlights: “Can’t Get Enough,” “Movin’ On,” “Feel Like Makin’ Love,” “Shooting Star,” “Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy,” “Hey Hey,” “Hammer of Love”

19-track collection spans 1974-1982

Unreleased music taken from 24-track tapes in the band’s vaults